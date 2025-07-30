Dan Ives Slams Apple’s AI Lag, Urges Perplexity Buy for $4T Future

In the high-stakes world of technology, where artificial intelligence is reshaping consumer experiences and corporate fortunes, Apple Inc. finds itself under intense scrutiny from one of Wall Street’s most vocal analysts. Dan Ives, the managing director at Wedbush Securities, has escalated his critique of Apple’s AI ambitions, likening the company’s approach to a “back to the future” scenario that’s failing to keep pace with rivals. In a recent interview, Ives didn’t mince words, declaring that Apple’s AI clock “has struck midnight,” urging the tech giant to consider bold moves like acquiring startups to salvage its position.

This criticism comes amid a broader investor unease, as Apple’s stock has wavered despite its massive market cap. Ives points to the company’s reluctance to aggressively pursue cloud-based AI advancements, sticking instead to its privacy-focused, on-device processing model. While this strategy aligns with Apple’s core values, it risks leaving the iPhone maker behind in an era dominated by generative AI tools from competitors like OpenAI and Google.

The Acquisition Imperative

Drawing from insights in a Fortune article published earlier this month, Ives specifically highlighted Perplexity AI as a potential acquisition target, arguing that Apple’s days of building everything in-house are over. “Gone are the days when Apple could build a superior product in-house,” he stated, emphasizing that without such a move, Apple could fall further behind in the AI race. This sentiment echoes concerns raised in recent posts on X, where investors express frustration over Apple’s perceived lag, with some warning that the company’s $100 billion annual buybacks should be redirected toward AI investments like Nvidia chips.

Analysts note that Apple’s integration of AI features, branded as Apple Intelligence, has been met with mixed reviews. While the company boasts a vast ecosystem of over 2.4 billion devices, projections from Wedbush suggest that only 20-25% of the global population might access AI through Apple products in the coming years—a stark contrast to Microsoft’s aggressive adoption rates, where over 70% of users are expected to embrace AI features by year’s end.

Investor Concerns Mount

The pressure is mounting as 2025 unfolds, with Apple’s fiscal reports showing softer iPhone sales in key markets like China, offset by strength in the U.S. and elsewhere. In a Yahoo Finance video from last year, Ives had been more optimistic, calling Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference a pivotal moment for unveiling its AI strategy. But recent developments have shifted his tone, as detailed in a Fortune piece dated July 30, 2025, where he describes Apple’s AI efforts as the “elephant in the room” for investors, potentially jeopardizing its premium valuation.

Critics, including those from Needham & Co., argue in analyses shared on platforms like X that Apple cannot afford to remain on the sidelines without a clear generative AI action plan. Laura Martin of Needham pointed to risks from competitors advancing rapidly, implying that Apple’s iOS ecosystem is falling farther behind. This view is supported by a AInvest report from five days ago, which questions Apple’s 35x price-to-earnings ratio amid execution doubts.

A Fork in the Road

Looking ahead, Ives predicts a “fork in the road” year for Apple, as outlined in a January Fortune analysis. He maintains a bullish long-term outlook, raising his price target to $300 and forecasting a $4 trillion market cap by year’s end, driven by an AI-fueled iPhone upgrade cycle. Yet, he warns that without strategic pivots—such as partnerships with Meta or Google for AI enhancements—Apple’s growth trajectory could stall.

Insiders point to Apple’s historical strengths: its seamless hardware-software integration and unwavering commitment to user privacy. A Medium deep dive by Jason Dou from last week praises this privacy-centric approach, noting how it differentiates Apple from cloud-heavy rivals. However, the same piece acknowledges the challenges of scaling on-device AI without massive computational investments.

Competitive Pressures and Future Bets

The competitive dynamics are intensifying, with Microsoft and Amazon pouring billions into AI infrastructure, as Ives highlighted in a Benzinga article two weeks ago, naming Nvidia and Palantir among his top picks for the AI revolution. For Apple, the second half of 2025 could bring headwinds, according to a Insider Monkey report, where CNBC’s Dan Nathan cited a Jefferies downgrade and lingering strategy gaps.

Despite these critiques, some X posts from Ives himself remain optimistic, emphasizing Apple’s installed base as a gateway to consumer AI. He tweeted in January that bearish narratives would be short-lived, predicting higher estimates for 2025 and 2026. This duality—criticism tempered with hope—captures the investor dilemma: Apple’s AI path may be cautious, but its ecosystem could still prove a formidable force.

Strategic Implications for Tech Giants

Broader implications extend to how tech giants navigate AI ethics and innovation. Apple’s restraint might be a calculated bet on long-term relevance, as suggested in a recent AInvest piece published just hours ago, questioning if the company’s on-device focus is strategic myopia or genius. Ives, in his Wall Street Pit defense from March, argued that Apple’s device dominance positions it to capture a significant AI market share, even if delays shift millions of iPhone units to 2026.

Ultimately, as the AI arms race accelerates, Apple’s response will test CEO Tim Cook’s leadership. Investors are watching closely, with Ives’ warnings serving as a clarion call: adapt or risk obsolescence in this transformative era. While acquisitions like Perplexity could turbocharge progress, Apple’s path forward hinges on balancing its