Cybertruck Architect Bolts: Inside Tesla’s Latest Exec Exit Amid EV Turmoil

In a move that has sent ripples through the electric vehicle industry, Siddhant Awasthi, the engineer who spearheaded Tesla’s ambitious Cybertruck program, announced his departure from the company after more than eight years. Awasthi, who rose from an intern to a pivotal leadership role, shared the news on LinkedIn, reflecting on his journey and the challenges of bringing the futuristic pickup to market. His exit comes at a precarious time for Tesla, as the Cybertruck grapples with sluggish sales, multiple recalls, and intensifying competition in the EV space.

Awasthi’s tenure at Tesla began humbly in 2017 as an intern, but he quickly climbed the ranks, eventually overseeing not only the Cybertruck but also key aspects of the Model 3 program. In his farewell post, he described the experience as an ‘absolute privilege,’ noting how he never imagined leading such a high-profile project. Sources from Business Insider highlight that his departure is the latest in a string of executive exits at Tesla this year, including high-profile figures like the former head of investor relations and the chief information officer.

Ascent of an EV Pioneer

Under Awasthi’s guidance, the Cybertruck transitioned from Elon Musk’s bold 2019 unveiling—complete with its angular, stainless-steel design and shattered window demo—to a production reality. However, the vehicle has faced significant hurdles. According to reports from Reuters, Tesla has issued eight recalls for the Cybertruck in its first 13 months, addressing issues from faulty accelerator pedals to software glitches. These setbacks have contributed to underwhelming sales figures, with estimates suggesting only around 55,000 units delivered amid projections that fell far short of Musk’s initial promises of 500,000 annual sales.

Awasthi’s contributions extended beyond the Cybertruck. He played a crucial role in ramping up Model 3 production, helping Tesla navigate supply chain disruptions and achieve profitability milestones. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Awasthi celebrated the Cybertruck’s production ramp, stating, ‘Great milestone! Cybertruck production ramp and profitability with Quality < 1year.’ This achievement, as noted by Teslarati, was bolstered by lessons from previous vehicle launches, underscoring his impact on Tesla’s manufacturing efficiency.

Sales Struggles and Market Pressures

Despite these internal successes, the Cybertruck’s market performance has been lackluster. Data from Forbes indicates that sales projections for 2025 have plummeted to as low as 28,000 units, a stark contrast to Musk’s optimistic forecasts. Critics, including those cited in Business Insider, have labeled the Cybertruck as one of the auto industry’s biggest misfires, pointing to poor build quality and a high price point that starts at around $100,000 for top models.

The timing of Awasthi’s exit coincides with broader challenges at Tesla. The company is facing rising competition from rivals like Ford’s F-150 Lightning and Rivian’s R1T, which have captured market share with more conventional designs and competitive pricing. Additionally, posts on X from users like Seth Abramson highlight bearish sentiments, with one noting, ‘Current data suggests Tesla may sell as few as 28,000 Cybertrucks in 2025. Musk had been promising 500,000. Tesla has collapsed.’ Such online discourse reflects growing investor skepticism.

Stock Reaction and Executive Turnover

Interestingly, Tesla’s stock reacted positively to the news, jumping over 2% in pre-market trading on November 10, 2025, as reported by Forbes. This uptick occurred just days after shareholders approved Elon Musk’s record $1 trillion compensation package, suggesting that investors may view Awasthi’s departure as a potential catalyst for fresh leadership or strategic shifts. However, this optimism is tempered by the company’s ongoing executive churn, with CNBC noting it as part of a pattern that includes departures from key roles in AI and energy divisions.

Awasthi’s LinkedIn post expressed confidence in Tesla’s future, stating, ‘I’m confident Tesla will nail its next big mission,’ and emphasizing the company’s potential for breakthrough products and improved safety. Yet, industry analysts from India Today suggest his exit could impact production strategies, especially as Tesla scales global operations and prepares for next-gen vehicle platforms.

Legacy of Innovation Amid Challenges

Looking back, Awasthi’s journey mirrors Tesla’s own tumultuous path. From early X posts where he discussed delays in Cybertruck accessories, such as ‘Cybertruck Off road armor and Rocker accessory launch running with delays but likely End of March,’ to announcements of efficiency improvements like ‘Longer range with more efficiency,’ his updates provided glimpses into the program’s evolution. These insights, shared on X, underscored the iterative nature of Tesla’s development process.

Beyond the Cybertruck, Awasthi’s work influenced Tesla’s broader EV strategy. Reports from The Times of India credit him with transforming Tesla’s EV programs through upfront collaboration with suppliers and engineering teams, leading to faster ramps and better quality control.

Broader Implications for Tesla’s Future

As Tesla navigates this transition, questions arise about who will fill Awasthi’s shoes. The company has not yet announced a successor, but internal sources suggest a focus on promoting from within to maintain continuity. Meanwhile, external pressures mount, with The Economic Times reporting on shifting consumer preferences in markets like India, where competitors like VinFast are gaining ground with affordable models.

Industry insiders speculate that Awasthi’s departure could signal a pivot toward Tesla’s autonomous driving ambitions or the much-anticipated Robotaxi project. Elon Musk has repeatedly emphasized these as core to Tesla’s valuation, but the Cybertruck’s struggles serve as a reminder of the risks in hardware innovation. Posts on X from users like Quartz echo this sentiment, noting, ‘Tesla’s top Cybertruck executive is calling it quits: Siddhant Awasthi, the engineer who turned Elon Musk’s stainless-steel fantasy into a street-legal pickup, is leaving as the Cybertruck faces its toughest road yet.’

Navigating EV Market Dynamics

The EV landscape is evolving rapidly, with regulatory changes and supply chain issues adding complexity. Tesla’s focus on software-driven improvements, as mentioned in Teslarati, could be a saving grace, but without strong leadership in key programs, execution risks remain high. Awasthi’s exit, while personal, underscores the human element in Tesla’s high-stakes innovation game.

In his final reflections, Awasthi highlighted the privilege of working on groundbreaking projects, but also acknowledged the difficulties ahead. As Tesla presses on, the industry will watch closely to see if this departure marks a turning point or just another bump in the road for the EV giant.