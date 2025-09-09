Cybercriminals Weaponize Axios for Microsoft 365 Password Spraying and MFA Bypass

In the ever-evolving world of cybersecurity threats, a new wave of sophisticated attacks is leveraging popular web development tools and phishing kits to bypass traditional defenses. Cybercriminals have increasingly turned to libraries like Axios, a widely used JavaScript HTTP client, to orchestrate large-scale password spraying campaigns. These efforts, often aimed at compromising Microsoft 365 tenants, highlight how everyday coding tools can be weaponized for malicious purposes. According to reports from The Hacker News, by late 2024, nearly 78% of such tenants faced account takeover attempts, with attackers employing Axios alongside Node Fetch to automate credential stuffing at an alarming rate.

This abuse isn’t isolated; it’s part of a broader trend where open-source tools enable stealthy operations. Attackers exploit Axios’s simplicity to send HTTP requests that mimic legitimate traffic, evading detection by security systems. The result is a surge in successful breaches, particularly in cloud environments where multi-factor authentication (MFA) is assumed to provide robust protection. Yet, as these campaigns demonstrate, even fortified systems are vulnerable when attackers scale their efforts using familiar developer kits.

Rising Sophistication in Phishing Kits

Compounding the issue is the emergence of advanced phishing-as-a-service (PhaaS) platforms like Salty2FA, which specifically target and circumvent various forms of two-factor authentication. This kit, linked to threat actors such as Storm-1575, has been active since mid-2025, focusing on industries including finance, energy, and telecommunications across the US and EU. ANY.RUN’s analysis reveals how Salty2FA employs multi-stage attack chains, using unique domain patterns to cloak phishing pages within trusted platforms, thereby eroding confidence in MFA protocols.

What sets Salty2FA apart is its ability to bypass not just SMS-based verification but also voice calls and companion app authentications. By mimicking corporate login interfaces and exploiting perceived flaws in authentication flows, attackers can intercept one-time codes in real-time. Industry insiders note that this level of professionalism—complete with evasive techniques like Cloudflare Workers for command-and-control tunneling—signals a maturation in cybercrime operations, as detailed in recent coverage by SC Media.

Interplay Between Tools and Tactics

The synergy between Axios abuse and kits like Salty2FA creates a potent threat vector, fueling a rise in ransomware precursors and data exfiltration. For instance, attackers might use Axios for initial reconnaissance via password spraying, then deploy Salty2FA to escalate access post-credential theft. This combination has been observed in campaigns targeting critical sectors, where compromised IoT devices serve as entry points, as highlighted in discussions on platforms like X and corroborated by Infosecurity Magazine.

Defenders are responding by advocating for enhanced monitoring of HTTP client behaviors and adopting hardware-based MFA solutions. However, the accessibility of these tools lowers the barrier for entry-level cybercriminals, potentially leading to more widespread incidents. Experts from ANY.RUN’s cybersecurity blog emphasize the need for proactive threat hunting, including analysis of anomalous API calls that could indicate Axios misuse.

Implications for Enterprise Security

As these threats proliferate, organizations must rethink their reliance on software supply chains. The abuse of benign libraries underscores vulnerabilities in open-source ecosystems, where a tool designed for efficiency becomes a liability. Similarly, Salty2FA’s success against MFA calls for layered defenses, such as behavioral analytics and zero-trust architectures, to detect anomalies before breaches occur.

Looking ahead, regulatory bodies may push for stricter oversight of PhaaS platforms, but the cat-and-mouse game continues. With attacks like those involving Salt Typhoon—China-linked operations compromising vast amounts of US data, as reported by Axios—serving as a stark reminder, industry leaders are urged to invest in AI-driven detection to stay ahead. Ultimately, this convergence of tool abuse and phishing innovation demands a holistic approach to cybersecurity, blending technology with vigilant human oversight to mitigate risks in an increasingly connected world.