A Guide to the Process of Creating an Explainer Video

For businesses and organizations seeking to communicate effectively, explainer videos have become a vital resource. These brief snippets are designed to deliver a punchy message that audiences can seamlessly digest. A well-made explainer video adds value and engages regardless of whether it introduces a product, service, or idea. Understanding how these are made is what enables teams to achieve the right results and meet their communication goals.

Identifying the Purpose

All good videos begin with intent. Teams should ask themselves what they want the viewers to remember. A clearly defined goal tends to provide guidance for the structure, tone, and pacing as the explainer video process is finalized. Whether the objective is introduction, education, or promotion, every decision that follows stems from understanding the purpose.

Researching the Audience

To articulate a message that resonates, you must understand who your audience is. The style and content of the video often depend on the audience, which can be defined by age, interests, and needs. Without research, creators may miss the mark when selecting language, visuals, and tone that resonate with their target audience. By customizing content in this manner, you increase the likelihood that the message will be absorbed and retained.

Drafting the Script

The script is the foundation upon which every explainer video is built. The message must be short, simple, clear, and precise. Every sentence must contribute to the objective, avoiding anything unnecessary. Short, easy-to-follow sentences and a logical thought process keep readers engaged and comfortable. Ultimately, a good script lays the groundwork that supports all subsequent creative steps.

Planning Visual Elements

Once the script is finalized, attention shifts to visual planning. Storyboarding is a method to organize each scene before filming begins. Often, these sketches serve as a draft, allowing creators to lay out their ideas of how the words will accompany the images. It makes sure the transitions are smooth and each visual reinforces the message you are looking to communicate.

Selecting the Style

There are various types of explainer videos, featuring a range of animation styles and creative approaches. Depending on your brand guidelines, some opt for illustrated characters, while others prefer motion graphics or whiteboard animations. The selected style must complement the brand identity and engage the target demographic. Uniformity in design and feel facilitates branding and builds trust.

Recording the Voiceover

The script is brought to life through an upbeat, easy-to-understand voiceover. The tone and pacing of the narrator are crucial to conveying the message effectively. Remember, pronunciation and intonation should be natural and easy to comprehend. Background noise can undermine professionalism, so recording should always take place in a quiet environment.

Animating or Filming

This phase usually combines images with the voiceover. The storyboard comes alive through animation or filming. Smooth transitions and consistent visual motifs help maintain and sustain flow for longer and capture attention. Cohesive color schemes and recurring elements tend to emphasize key ideas and, at the same time, keep viewers focused and hooked.

Adding Music and Sound Effects

Background music and subtle sound effects often enhance the viewing experience. The audio should never overpower the narrative or voiceover. Consider incorporating soft melodies and simple effects to emphasize key details and provide emotional resonance. Choosing the right sounds ensures the final video has a touch of professionalism and sophistication.

Revising and Gathering Feedback

When the first edition is finished, it is essential to gather feedback from your teammates or a focus group. A fresh pair of eyes often identifies areas needing improvement. This ensures that the final version of the script, visuals, or audio has met expectations. While there may be multiple rounds of revisions at this point, it results in a more impactful video.

Finalizing and Publishing

The video is now at its final point with all the revisions complete. Exporting in the proper format ensures compatibility with various platforms. Distributing what has been created can take place on websites, social media, presentations, and other platforms, and is necessary to provide access to the intended audience. Monitoring how viewers respond provides valuable insights for future projects.

Conclusion

Creating clear and engaging explainer videos comprises a structured series of steps. Every phase, from its definition to the feedback cycle, influences how the end product will look. This stepwise approach can help teams create engaging videos to educate, persuade, and motivate their target audience. Ultimately, a good explainer video provides the necessary information, but a great one leaves a lasting impression.