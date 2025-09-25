Costco Q4 Revenue Surges 8% to $86.2B on Executive Perks

Costco Wholesale Corp. has long been a retail powerhouse, known for its membership model that drives loyalty and bulk sales. In its latest fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report, the company revealed a subtle yet significant tweak to its operations: extended shopping hours exclusively for executive members. This change, implemented in late June, allows these premium members to shop an hour earlier than standard Gold Star members, a perk that harks back to pre-pandemic privileges but was reintroduced amid evolving consumer behaviors.

The impact was immediate and measurable. According to Costco’s chief executive, Ron Vachris, during the earnings call, these extended hours contributed an additional 1% to weekly U.S. sales. This boost comes at a time when retailers are grappling with inflationary pressures and shifting spending patterns, making such operational adjustments critical for maintaining growth. The company reported total revenue of $86.2 billion for the quarter, up 8% from the previous year, with earnings per share hitting $5.87, slightly surpassing analyst expectations.

Executive Perks Driving Upgrades

Beyond the sales lift, the extended hours have spurred membership upgrades. Vachris noted that more shoppers are opting for the executive tier, which costs $120 annually compared to the $60 Gold Star level, enticed by benefits like early access and 2% cash back on purchases. This strategy aligns with broader industry trends where retailers tier their services to maximize revenue from high-value customers. Data from the earnings release indicates that executive memberships now represent a growing portion of Costco’s 130 million-plus cardholders worldwide.

Analysts have praised the move as a savvy way to enhance customer satisfaction without major capital outlays. In a report from Business Insider, it’s highlighted that the early openings have not only increased foot traffic but also encouraged larger basket sizes during less crowded hours, potentially reducing operational strains like checkout lines and parking lot congestion.

Sales Growth Amid Economic Headwinds

Costco’s overall performance in the quarter underscores its resilience. Comparable sales rose 6.9% in the U.S., fueled by strong demand in categories like groceries, electronics, and home goods. The company also saw a surge in digital sales, up 20%, as it invests in e-commerce to compete with rivals like Amazon and Walmart. However, the extended hours’ contribution, while modest at 1%, is noteworthy because it stems from a low-cost initiative that leverages existing infrastructure.

Industry observers point out that this tiered access reflects a “caste system” in retail, as described in another Business Insider analysis, where premium perks create exclusivity and drive loyalty. For Costco, this has translated into higher renewal rates and membership fees, which totaled $1.5 billion in the quarter, a key profit driver since they carry high margins.

Looking Ahead to Membership Dynamics

As Costco plans for fiscal 2026, the extended hours could become a template for further innovations. The company is testing similar perks in international markets, where membership growth is accelerating in regions like Asia and Europe. Yet, challenges remain, including potential backlash from non-executive members who might feel sidelined, and the need to balance exclusivity with broad appeal.

Insights from CNBC suggest that Costco’s focus on younger demographics through better merchandise and digital enhancements is complementing these operational changes, positioning the retailer for sustained growth. With shares trading near all-time highs, investors are betting on Costco’s ability to navigate economic uncertainties by refining its membership ecosystem. This earnings period reaffirms that small, targeted adjustments like extended hours can yield outsized returns in a competitive retail environment.