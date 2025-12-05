Connie Chung Blasts CBS News Owners’ Greed and Bari Weiss’ Bias

From Venerable Institution to Crumbled Empire: Connie Chung’s Scathing Critique of CBS News Under New Leadership

In a recent podcast appearance, veteran journalist Connie Chung unleashed a torrent of criticism against the current state of CBS News, pinpointing what she sees as a catastrophic decline under its new ownership and editorial direction. Speaking on “Pablo Torre Finds Out,” Chung expressed profound distress over the network’s transformation, lamenting that it has “crashed into crumbles” due to the greed of its proprietors. Her remarks, captured in an episode that aired just days ago, highlight a growing rift within the media industry between traditional journalistic values and the evolving dynamics of corporate control and opinion-driven content.

Chung, a trailblazing figure who became the first Asian American woman to co-anchor a major network’s national news broadcast, didn’t hold back in her assessment. She specifically called out the partnership between Shari Redstone and David Ellison, son of Oracle founder Larry Ellison, who recently took the reins at Paramount Global, CBS’s parent company. According to Chung, this alliance has dismantled the once-venerable institution, prioritizing profit over principled reporting. “Their greed has caused the venerable CBS to actually disassemble, to crash into crumbles,” she stated, as reported in a detailed account by The Wrap.

The former CBS Evening News co-anchor’s comments come at a time when the network is undergoing significant upheaval. Bari Weiss, the newly appointed editor overseeing CBS News’s opinion and analysis division, has become a focal point of Chung’s ire. Weiss, known for her conservative-leaning views and previous roles at The New York Times and The Free Press, represents a shift toward more provocative, opinionated journalism that Chung believes erodes the foundation of factual reporting. “I don’t know what to call Bari Weiss. I don’t even know. I just don’t know,” Chung remarked, underscoring her bewilderment and disapproval.

A Legacy Anchor’s Perspective on Media Evolution

Delving deeper into Chung’s background provides context for her pointed critique. Over her decades-long career, Chung broke barriers in a male-dominated field, earning accolades for her hard-hitting interviews and commitment to objective journalism. From covering Watergate to anchoring alongside Dan Rather, she embodied the era when networks like CBS were synonymous with trustworthiness and integrity. In her podcast discussion, she mourned the loss of “good old-fashioned facts,” arguing that the influx of opinion has diluted the value of truth in modern news consumption.

This sentiment echoes broader concerns within the industry about the blurring lines between news and commentary. Chung’s refusal to even watch CBS now speaks volumes about her disillusionment. As she told host Pablo Torre, “We don’t. I mean, I can’t. The paradigm has completely changed in news, and we have so much opinion that the truth doesn’t hold value anymore.” Her words, amplified through outlets like Mediaite, resonate with veterans who fear that corporate greed is sacrificing journalistic standards for sensationalism and viewership.

The acquisition of Paramount by Skydance Media, led by David Ellison, marked a pivotal shift. Backed by his father’s billions, Ellison’s vision for the company includes bold changes to compete in a fragmented media environment dominated by streaming and digital platforms. However, critics like Chung argue that this has led to cost-cutting measures and editorial overhauls that prioritize controversy over credibility. Recent layoffs and restructuring at CBS have only fueled these perceptions, with insiders whispering about a network in disarray.

The Rise of Bari Weiss and Her Vision for CBS

Bari Weiss’s appointment has been particularly contentious. A former opinion editor at The New York Times, Weiss left amid internal conflicts and founded The Free Press, a platform championing what she calls “honest journalism” free from ideological bias. Yet, her critics, including Chung, view her as emblematic of a partisan tilt that undermines neutrality. Weiss has publicly stated intentions to “blow this up” at CBS, aiming to redraw the boundaries of acceptable debate, as detailed in reports from VINnews.

Weiss’s past controversies add layers to the debate. She has faced backlash for suggesting figures like Alan Dershowitz as “charismatic” voices for mainstream America, a comment that sparked outrage and was covered extensively by Daily Mail. Detractors argue this reflects a narrow worldview, potentially alienating diverse audiences. On social platforms like X, users have lambasted Weiss for what they perceive as hypocrisy in her free speech advocacy, with posts highlighting her history of calling for cancellations of views she opposes.

Industry observers note that Weiss’s role is part of a larger strategy under Ellison to infuse CBS with fresh, albeit polarizing, perspectives. This approach mirrors trends at other networks where opinion segments drive ratings, but it risks eroding the trust that legacy brands like CBS have built over generations. Chung’s critique taps into this tension, portraying Weiss not as an innovator but as a symptom of decay.

Public Reactions and Industry Ripples

The fallout from Chung’s interview has rippled across social media and news outlets. On X, formerly Twitter, reactions range from support for Chung’s old-school ethos to defenses of Weiss’s bold reforms. One post described Weiss as a “grifter with zero background in journalism,” reflecting sentiment among those who see her ascent as undeserved. Another user praised Chung for not injecting personal opinions into her work, contrasting it with Weiss’s approach. These online discussions, drawn from recent X activity, underscore a divided audience grappling with the future of broadcast news.

Mainstream coverage has amplified the story, with Yahoo News Canada echoing Chung’s distress over the Ellison-led changes. Similarly, DNYUZ highlighted her roasting of the network’s leadership, emphasizing the “greedy” motivations behind the overhaul. These reports paint a picture of a media giant at a crossroads, where financial imperatives clash with journalistic ideals.

Beyond the immediate controversy, Chung’s words prompt reflection on the broader shifts in news delivery. With the rise of digital natives and social media influencers, traditional networks like CBS are forced to adapt or perish. Ellison’s involvement, backed by tech fortunes, suggests a hybridization of entertainment and information, but at what cost? Insiders worry that prioritizing “charismatic” voices over seasoned reporters could further fragment audiences and deepen polarization.

Historical Context and Future Implications

To fully appreciate Chung’s lament, one must consider CBS’s storied history. Founded in the early 20th century, it was home to legends like Edward R. Murrow and Walter Cronkite, who set the gold standard for broadcast journalism. Chung herself contributed to this legacy, navigating sexism and racism to become a household name. Her current despair, as expressed in the podcast and reiterated in pieces like those from Yahoo, signals a perceived betrayal of that heritage.

Weiss, on the other hand, represents a new guard. Her defenders argue that her outsider perspective is precisely what’s needed to revitalize a stagnant industry. Past X posts from Weiss herself, dating back to her time at The New York Times, reveal her frustrations with what she saw as ideological conformity, which she detailed in resignations and public statements. This backstory, often revisited in current debates, positions her as a disruptor rather than a destroyer.

Yet, the controversy extends to ethical questions about media ownership. Shari Redstone’s decision to sell to Ellison, amid family and corporate drama, has been scrutinized in financial circles. Reports from outlets like Literary Hub delve into Weiss’s personal and professional evolution, adding nuance to her role at CBS. As the network navigates these changes, the risk is alienating core viewers who, like Chung, yearn for unvarnished facts.

Echoes of Broader Media Challenges

The Chung-Weiss clash is symptomatic of larger upheavals in journalism. With trust in media at historic lows, according to various polls, networks are experimenting with formats to regain relevance. CBS’s pivot under Weiss could either reinvigorate the brand or accelerate its decline, depending on execution. Industry insiders, speaking anonymously, suggest that while opinion can boost engagement, it must be balanced with rigorous fact-checking to maintain credibility.

Social media’s role in amplifying such disputes cannot be overstated. Recent X threads criticize Weiss for past actions, such as her involvement in campus debates over free speech and identity politics, as noted in posts from users reflecting on her Columbia University campaigns. These digital echoes influence public perception, pressuring networks to respond.

Looking ahead, CBS’s trajectory under Ellison and Weiss will be closely watched. If Chung’s warnings prove prophetic, it could signal a cautionary tale for other legacy outlets. Conversely, success might validate a more dynamic, opinion-infused model. Either way, the debate ignited by Chung’s candid remarks underscores the ongoing struggle to preserve journalism’s soul amid relentless commercial pressures.

Voices from the Past and Paths Forward

Chung’s intervention isn’t isolated; it joins a chorus of veteran journalists voicing similar concerns. Figures from Murrow’s era to today have decried the commodification of news. In her memoir and public appearances, Chung has consistently advocated for diversity and integrity, themes that contrast sharply with the current regime’s priorities.

Weiss, for her part, has defended her vision in interviews, emphasizing the need for diverse viewpoints to counter echo chambers. Coverage from Brit Brief captures the mockery she faced for certain suggestions, yet also notes her resilience. This push-pull dynamic defines the modern media arena.

Ultimately, the saga at CBS reflects timeless tensions between innovation and tradition, profit and principle. As Chung watches from afar, her words serve as a rallying cry for those who believe news should inform rather than inflame. Whether her critique catalyzes change or fades into the din remains to be seen, but it undeniably spotlights the high stakes in today's journalistic battles.