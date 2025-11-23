Comet Ignites: Perplexity’s AI Browser Blasts Onto Mobile, Redefining Browsing Wars

Perplexity AI’s Comet browser, once confined to desktop screens, has rocketed to mobile devices, landing first on Android with promises of voice commands, ad-blocking muscle and AI-driven tab mastery. Launched on November 20, 2025, the Android version thrusts Perplexity deeper into a fierce rivalry with Google, challenging Chrome’s dominance on its home turf of Android. This move signals a broader shift: browsers evolving from passive portals into proactive agents that anticipate user needs.

The rollout arrives amid intensifying competition in AI-infused browsing. Perplexity, valued at $9 billion after recent funding rounds, positions Comet as ‘the browser for the new age of the internet,’ per its official announcement on X. Android users can now download it from the Google Play Store, gaining access to features mirroring the desktop edition but optimized for touchscreens. TechCrunch reports that an iOS version is ‘in the works,’ potentially broadening Comet’s reach to Apple’s ecosystem soon.

From Desktop Darling to Mobile Maverick

Comet debuted on desktop in July 2025, initially exclusive to Perplexity Max subscribers at $200 monthly before going free worldwide in October, according to CNBC. The mobile debut builds on this momentum, integrating Perplexity’s search engine directly into browsing workflows. ‘Comet is the mobile browser for the new age of the internet,’ Perplexity posted on X, highlighting its agentic capabilities—AI that doesn’t just answer queries but executes tasks across tabs.

Key to the Android launch: voice mode, allowing users to ‘chat with and control your tabs,’ as demonstrated in Perplexity’s X videos. Users can query content aloud, summon summaries or navigate sites hands-free. Digital Trends notes the built-in ad-blocker strips intrusive banners, delivering a ‘cleaner and more intuitive mobile browsing experience.’

India.com echoes this, praising the ‘chat-style interface’ that transforms passive scrolling into conversational discovery. Bloomberg frames it as Perplexity ‘extending a rivalry with Google to the search giant’s Android operating system,’ underscoring the stakes in mobile’s trillion-dollar ad economy.

Voice, Vision and Ad Annihilation

Voice integration stands out, evolving from Perplexity’s earlier iOS voice assistant launched in April 2025, which handled bookings and emails. On Comet Android, it extends to web content: ‘Ask it to handle tasks as you would on Comet for desktop,’ Perplexity stated on X. The Verge confirms users can ‘access Comet’s built-in AI assistant as well as use voice mode to ask questions about content on the web.’

Ad-blocking, a staple in premium browsers, comes baked in without extensions. Business Standard details ‘voice input, cross-tab summaries and built-in AI assistance,’ enabling Comet to research, shop and act across open tabs. Moneycontrol adds upcoming features like a password manager and ‘conversational’ shopping agents that hunt deals autonomously.

This agentic approach—where AI observes, reasons and acts—differentiates Comet. ‘See exactly what actions the assistant is taking while you remain in full control,’ Perplexity emphasized on X, addressing privacy concerns with transparent step-by-step logging.

Under the Hood: AI Models and Task Automation

Powering Comet are Perplexity’s latest models. On November 22, Perplexity announced Nano Banana Pro and Sora 2 Pro as defaults for Max subscribers, alongside Kimi-K2 Thinking and Gemini 3 Pro for Pro users. These enable ‘cross-tab summaries’—AI distilling insights from multiple pages—and proactive research, per Hindustan Times.

India Today highlights how Comet ‘soon will search the web on your behalf,’ automating grunt work like price comparisons. Neowin calls it an ‘AI super browser,’ now mobile-ready. AlternativeTo notes ‘integrated voice recognition, smart summarization, and a built-in ad blocker,’ positioning it as a control hub for mobile users.

For industry watchers, Comet’s transparency is key. A November 14 blog post detailed how it shows actions, seeks permissions for sensitive tasks and lets users dictate behavior—vital in an era of regulatory scrutiny on AI black boxes.

Google’s Turf Under Siege

Android’s browser market, long Chrome’s fortress, faces disruption. Perplexity’s native app sidesteps Chrome’s WebView dependencies, offering a standalone experience. The Verge reports similarities to desktop: AI assistant omnipresent via sidebar, voice for queries.

Perplexity’s X posts from launch day amassed over 300,000 views, signaling buzz. ‘Download today on the Google Play Store,’ it urged, with demos of voice controlling tabs. This builds on Perplexity’s Android history, from its 2023 app launch with voice input to 2025 widget enhancements.

Bloomberg notes the timing: post-Perplexity’s funding surge, as AI search eats into traditional engines. Comet’s ad-blocker directly threatens Google’s $300 billion ad revenue, echoing Brave and Firefox’s plays but supercharged by AI.

Roadmap and Rival Reactions

Perplexity teases iOS soon, per TechCrunch. Future updates promise password management, deeper automation. ‘The most powerful AI browser now goes wherever you do,’ X posts proclaim. India TV credits it with ‘contextual answers, cross-tab summaries, voice search, and ad blocking.’

Silence from Google contrasts Perplexity’s fanfare. Yet, Gemini integrations in Chrome hint at counter-moves. For insiders, Comet tests whether agentic browsers can unseat incumbents—Perplexity bets yes, arming users with AI that browses smarter.

As mobile browsing hits 60% of web traffic, Comet’s launch reframes the battle: not just faster search, but intelligent agency. Perplexity’s play could spark a new era, where browsers think, act and evolve with users.