Comet Ignites Android: Perplexity’s AI Browser Challenges Google’s Mobile Empire

Perplexity AI, the startup reshaping search with artificial intelligence, has launched its Comet browser on Android, marking a bold incursion into Google’s stronghold. Announced on November 20, 2025, the mobile version brings Comet’s agentic AI capabilities to smartphones, allowing users to query web content, automate tasks, and navigate tabs with voice commands. This move extends a rivalry that’s already roiling desktop browsing, as Perplexity positions Comet as a “personal AI assistant” that goes beyond traditional navigation.

The Android rollout follows months of previews and pre-orders, with Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas teasing the app’s arrival on X as early as September 2025. “Comet is coming soon to mobile and is now available for pre-orders on Android Play Store,” Mr. Srinivas posted. Now publicly available on the Google Play Store, Comet promises sub-second search latencies and multi-tab workflows, features optimized for mobile’s on-the-go demands. The Verge reported that users can access the built-in AI assistant and voice mode to interrogate web pages directly.

From Desktop Experiment to Mobile Reality

Comet debuted on desktop in July 2025 as a Chromium-based browser infused with Perplexity’s search engine, emphasizing speed and AI integration. Perplexity’s hybrid client-server architecture powers complex queries, such as pulling data from sites and emailing results. Mr. Srinivas highlighted on X that “Perplexity on Comet is the fastest LLM-Search/Research has ever been, with as close to sub-second latency as possible.” The Android app mirrors this, adding mobile-specific enhancements like distraction-free reading and multi-tab summarization, per Android Headlines.

Early access was gated for Perplexity Max subscribers, but the full launch opens it to all Android users. TechCrunch noted an iOS version is in the works, signaling Perplexity’s cross-platform ambitions. This timing coincides with Google’s ongoing AI push in Chrome, intensifying competition in a market where Android commands over 70% global share.

Core Features Powering the AI Edge

At Comet’s heart is its AI assistant, which handles tasks across tabs in parallel. Perplexity announced on X: “Comet can now handle more complex, multi-site workflows while working across multiple tabs in parallel.” Users can instruct it to research, summarize, or act—always with transparency, as it displays actions and seeks permission for sensitive operations like emailing. Bloomberg covered the launch, stating Perplexity “unveiled a version of its Comet web browser for mobile devices, extending a rivalry with Google to the search giant’s Android operating system.”

Voice mode stands out on mobile, enabling hands-free queries about on-screen content. The app’s distraction-free interface minimizes clutter, focusing on AI-driven insights. Android Authority detailed how Comet integrates Perplexity’s search directly, offering faster responses than rivals. Benchmarks shared by Mr. Srinivas underscore performance: hybrid compute reduces latency, crucial for battery-conscious Android devices.

Technical Architecture Under the Hood

Comet’s resource-intensive nature relies on Perplexity’s server-side heavy lifting for agentic tasks. “Our hybrid client-server compute architecture is resource-intensive. Especially agent queries like ‘go to xyz domain, pull up this info, email it to this person,'” Mr. Srinivas explained on X. On Android, this translates to smooth performance without excessive local processing, preserving device resources. Recent upgrades, rolled out November 6, enhance judgment and personalization, with Perplexity stating on X: “A trustworthy AI Assistant must be personal, transparent, and have sound judgement.”

The browser’s Chromium foundation ensures compatibility, but Perplexity layers proprietary AI atop it. Posts on X from Perplexity emphasize: “The most powerful AI browser now goes wherever you do.” This mobile parity with desktop positions Comet as a unified platform, unlike fragmented AI tools in Safari or Chrome.

Strategic Play Against Chrome’s Dominance

Google’s Chrome holds over 65% of the mobile browser market, per StatCounter data, bolstered by Android defaults. Perplexity’s entry, backed by $500 million in funding, aims to erode this via superior AI. Mint reported initial invites targeted Perplexity users, directly competing in Chrome’s turf. Industry insiders see Comet as a bet on “agentic browsing,” where AI anticipates needs rather than just rendering pages.

Perplexity’s growth—over 10 million monthly users—fuels this expansion. Mr. Srinivas posted on November 20: “The iOS version will be out in days from now.” Early Android feedback on X praises slickness, with Android Authority calling it “finally ready for Android users to try.” Challenges remain: user acquisition amid Chrome’s inertia and privacy concerns with AI data handling.

Monetization and Ecosystem Integration

Comet ties into Perplexity’s freemium model, with Pro features like unlimited queries. The browser funnels traffic to Perplexity’s search, potentially disrupting ad-driven models. Perplexity’s site describes Comet as automating “tasks, research the web, organize your email, and more.” Perplexity’s Comet page highlights global availability since October 2025.

Partnerships and APIs, like Deep Research API announced alongside Comet, position it for enterprise. November 14 X post from Perplexity: “Comet now shows you exactly what it’s doing, lets you determine how it acts.” This trust layer addresses AI hallucination fears, vital for industry adoption.

Market Implications and Future Trajectories

For Android OEMs, Comet offers a Chrome alternative with AI differentiation, potentially via pre-installs. Apple’s iOS launch could test WebKit constraints. TipRanks noted expansions and enhancements in pipeline. Benchmarks show Comet outperforming peers in latency, per Mr. Srinivas.

Regulatory scrutiny looms as AI browsers aggregate data. Yet, Perplexity’s transparent design mitigates risks. As Mr. Srinivas teased on November 21: “Comet iOS will feel as slick and smooth as the Perplexity iOS app.” This dual-launch strategy could redefine mobile browsing, pressuring Google to accelerate Gemini integrations in Chrome.

Industry Verdict on Comet’s Android Gambit