Code.org CEO Rejects NYT Fears: AI Boosts CS Jobs, Not Ends Them

In the rapidly evolving world of technology education, a heated debate has erupted over the future of computer science jobs amid the rise of artificial intelligence. Hadi Partovi, CEO of the nonprofit Code.org, has publicly lambasted The New York Times for what he calls stoking “populist fears” in a recent podcast episode. According to a report from GeekWire, Partovi took issue with the newspaper’s “The Daily” podcast, which questioned whether computer science graduates have been misled about job prospects, painting a picture of dwindling opportunities and unfulfilled promises of six-figure salaries.

Partovi argues that such narratives undermine efforts to expand computer science education, particularly in K-12 schools. He points out that while AI tools are transforming coding tasks, they are not eliminating the need for human expertise. Instead, he suggests, these advancements could democratize programming, making it accessible to more people and creating new roles in AI oversight and ethical implementation.

Pushback from Education Leaders

This criticism comes against a backdrop of broader industry concerns. Leaders at the University of Washington’s Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering have similarly pushed back, asserting in another GeekWire article that “the sky is not falling” for CS grads. They highlight robust hiring in sectors like cybersecurity and data science, where AI complements rather than replaces human skills. Yet, the Times’ podcast, titled “Big Tech Told Kids to Code. The Jobs Didn’t Follow,” draws on anecdotes from recent graduates struggling in a tight job market, exacerbated by tech layoffs and AI automation.

The episode, as detailed in The New York Times, features voices from industry insiders who warn that AI coding tools could render entry-level programming jobs obsolete. This perspective aligns with sentiments from former Google executive Mo Gawdat, who in a CNBC interview dismissed the notion that AI will create net new jobs as “100% crap,” even putting C-suite roles at risk.

The Role of Nonprofits in Shaping Education

Code.org, founded by Partovi and his brother in 2013, has been instrumental in promoting coding education nationwide. The organization reports that over 100 million students have engaged with its Hour of Code initiative, and it advocates for computer science as a core subject. Partovi’s rebuttal emphasizes data showing that CS majors still command high salaries—averaging over $100,000 for entry-level positions—despite market fluctuations.

However, critics in the Times’ coverage argue that Big Tech’s push for widespread coding education was self-serving, flooding the market with talent just as AI began automating routine tasks. This tension is echoed in opinion pieces, such as one in The New York Times, which posits that AI’s job takeover might hit computer scientists first.

Industry Sentiment and Future Implications

Social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) are rife with discussions amplifying these fears. Posts from tech influencers, as surfaced in various feeds, predict AI automating up to 90% of coding by late 2025, with figures like Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei forecasting that AI could match top human coders by 2026. Such sentiments fuel anxiety among aspiring developers, yet Partovi counters that learning to code builds critical thinking skills applicable across fields.

For industry insiders, this debate underscores a pivotal shift: AI isn’t just a tool but a force reshaping education and employment. While layoffs have hit tech giants—over 50,000 jobs lost in 2025 alone, per industry trackers—the demand for AI-literate professionals persists. Universities are adapting curricula to include AI ethics and machine learning, as noted in GeekWire’s coverage of UW’s efforts.

Balancing Optimism and Realism

Partovi’s stance is not without optimism. In his response, he urges a focus on opportunity rather than fear, aligning with Code.org’s mission to make CS education universal. He references a May 2025 open letter in The New York Times, signed by over 250 CEOs, calling for mandatory K-12 CS and AI education to unlock broader economic potential.

Yet, the controversy highlights a divide: media narratives versus educational advocacy. As AI evolves, the real challenge may lie in preparing a workforce that can innovate alongside machines, not compete against them. Insiders watching this unfold see it as a call to action—recalibrating expectations while ensuring that the promise of tech education remains viable for future generations.