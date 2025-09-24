Advertise with Us
CNCF Assures Helm’s Open-Source Future After Broadcom Deprecates Bitnami

The CNCF reassures developers that its Helm project, a vital Kubernetes package manager, remains fully open source and independent despite Broadcom's deprecation of Bitnami assets post-VMware acquisition. This highlights open-source resilience through community governance, urging enterprises to diversify dependencies for sustained innovation.
Written by Victoria Mossi
Wednesday, September 24, 2025

In the ever-evolving world of cloud-native technologies, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) has moved to reassure developers and enterprises amid recent upheavals in the ecosystem. A new blog post from the foundation emphasizes that its Helm project, a cornerstone for managing Kubernetes applications, remains entirely open source and untouched by vendor-driven changes. This comes in response to announcements from Broadcom, which acquired VMware and its Bitnami assets, signaling the deprecation of certain publicly available container images and Helm Charts that many in the industry have relied upon.

Helm, often dubbed the package manager for Kubernetes, allows users to define, install, and upgrade even the most complex applications through reusable charts. Since its acceptance into the CNCF in 2018, as detailed in a foundation announcement at CNCF’s blog, it has grown into an indispensable tool, powering deployments across countless organizations. The recent vendor shifts, however, have sparked concerns about accessibility and long-term support for these resources.

The Broader Context of Vendor Deprecations

Broadcom’s decision, highlighted in various industry reports, stems from its strategic pivot following the VMware acquisition, focusing more on enterprise licensing rather than free public repositories. This isn’t isolated; it echoes similar moves in the open-source space where commercial entities recalibrate their involvement. Yet, CNCF officials stress that the core Helm project, maintained collaboratively by a global community, operates independently of any single vendor’s decisions.

For insiders, this underscores a critical tension in open-source sustainability: while companies like Broadcom provide valuable contributions, the model’s strength lies in decentralization. As noted in a recent CNCF update on protecting projects like NATS, the foundation has stepped in before to safeguard community interests, ensuring projects thrive beyond corporate whims.

CNCF’s Assurance and Community Resilience

The CNCF’s statement clarifies that users can continue accessing Helm charts through community-driven repositories, with no disruptions to the project’s governance or licensing. This resilience is bolstered by partnerships, such as the recent collaboration with Docker announced in Morningstar, which provides enhanced container distribution and security tools to CNCF projects, including Helm.

Industry experts view this as a positive signal for Kubernetes adopters. Helm’s journey, chronicled in a 2020 CNCF project report, shows its evolution from a startup tool at Deis to a graduated project with over 10,000 charts in its artifact hub. Deprecations like Bitnami’s may push users toward alternatives, but CNCF’s oversight ensures continuity, potentially accelerating innovations in areas like AI-driven deployments.

Implications for Enterprise Strategies

For enterprises, this episode highlights the need for diversified dependencies in cloud-native stacks. As CNCF tracks project velocities in reports like its 2024 year-in-review, Helm consistently ranks high, reflecting robust adoption amid growing AI influences, as discussed in a Computer Weekly analysis.

Looking ahead, CNCF’s commitment could inspire similar protections elsewhere. Events like the upcoming KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America, with its 10th-anniversary schedule unveiled in a CNCF announcement, will likely feature sessions on these topics, fostering discussions on open-source integrity.

Navigating Future Uncertainties

Ultimately, while vendor deprecations introduce short-term friction, they reinforce the value of community-led governance. CNCF’s proactive stance on Helm not only mitigates immediate risks but also sets a precedent for handling similar challenges in an era where open source underpins critical infrastructure. As the foundation continues initiatives like fuzzing for security, detailed in a 2023 CNCF blog, the ecosystem appears poised for sustained growth, empowering developers to build without fear of abrupt disruptions.

