Cluely AI Startup Offers $1M Salaries to Lure Top Engineers

In the high-stakes world of artificial intelligence startups, where talent wars rage amid economic uncertainty, Cluely Inc. is making waves with an audacious recruitment strategy that defies conventional wisdom. The San Francisco-based company, founded by 21-year-old Chungin “Roy” Lee, is dangling eye-popping salaries to lure top engineers and designers, betting that premium pay will accelerate its mission to build an AI-powered “cheating” assistant. According to a recent report in Business Insider, Cluely is offering up to $1 million in annual compensation for founding engineers and $350,000 for designers, a move that has sparked thousands of applications and ignited debates in tech circles.

Lee, a Columbia University dropout who gained viral fame through TikTok videos showcasing early prototypes of Cluely’s AI tool, positions the startup as a disruptor in productivity software. The app, which discreetly analyzes audio and screen context to provide real-time insights, has been dubbed a “cheat code for life” by its proponents. Fresh off a $15 million funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) in June 2025, as detailed in TechCrunch, Cluely is channeling investor capital directly into human capital, prioritizing “world-class” talent over frugality.

Behind the Salary Surge: A Bid for Elite Innovation

This compensation blitz isn’t just about headlines; it’s a calculated response to the intensifying competition for AI expertise. Posts on X (formerly Twitter) from users like Cluely’s own CEO highlight packages including 400k-1m base salaries plus 0.5-1% equity for founding engineers, underscoring a philosophy that values immediate cash rewards to mitigate startup risks. As one X post from a tech observer noted, this approach ensures engineers walk away wealthy even if the venture falters, a rarity in an industry where equity often dominates pay structures.

Industry insiders point to Cluely’s rapid growth—boasting hundreds of thousands of users shortly after launch—as justification for the spend. The startup’s co-founder Neel Shanmugam, alongside Lee, has emphasized recruiting individuals with proven viral savvy, including requirements like minimum 100,000 social media followers for some roles, as revealed in various X discussions. This influencer-engineer hybrid model aims to blend technical prowess with marketing muscle, a tactic that has propelled Cluely’s TikTok-driven user acquisition.

Unconventional Culture: Living the Startup Dream—or Nightmare?

Yet, Cluely’s hiring playbook extends beyond dollars. Applicants must be prepared for an all-in lifestyle, with mandates to “live in the office” and forsake work-life balance, as outlined in X posts quoting Lee’s criteria. This frat-house ethos, complete with plans for a $1.5 million rave as reported in The San Francisco Standard, draws from Lee’s youthful energy but raises eyebrows among veterans wary of burnout.

Critics argue such demands could alienate diverse talent pools, particularly in design roles where Cluely seeks deep Figma expertise alongside equity offers, per recent X buzz. Still, the strategy appears effective: Business Insider reports thousands of applications flooding in, signaling that for many, the allure of high pay and cutting-edge AI work outweighs the intensity.

Investor Backing and Future Ambitions: Scaling the ‘Cheat’ Empire

Andreessen Horowitz’s endorsement, detailed in their own announcement, underscores confidence in Cluely’s vision of proactive AI assistance, potentially extending to futuristic implants. This follows a $5.3 million seed round, positioning the company for aggressive expansion amid a broader AI investment boom.

As Cluely navigates ethical questions around its “cheating” branding—framed by Lee as empowering efficiency rather than deceit—the startup’s talent grab could set new benchmarks. For now, with applications pouring in and viral momentum building, Lee’s gamble on premium hires may redefine how young AI firms compete for the minds shaping tomorrow’s tech.