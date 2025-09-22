Cloudflare’s 2025 Founders’ Letter: Encrypting 95% of Internet, Fair AI Push

In the ever-evolving world of internet infrastructure, Cloudflare’s co-founders have once again used their annual letter to reflect on the past while charting a bold path forward. As the company marks its 15th anniversary, CEO Matthew Prince and President Michelle Zatlyn highlight both triumphs and persistent challenges in a document that doubles as a manifesto for the digital age. Published on the company’s blog, the 2025 Annual Founders’ Letter underscores Cloudflare’s role in encrypting over 95% of the internet—up from less than 10% when the firm launched in 2010—while lamenting sluggish progress in areas like IPv6 adoption.

The letter paints a picture of an internet transformed yet stubbornly resistant to full modernization. Prince and Zatlyn note that IPv4 address scarcity has inflated costs, stifling new entrants and innovation, even as global connectivity demands soar. This reflection comes amid a week of product launches, a tradition for Cloudflare’s “Birthday Week,” where the company unveils tools aimed at giving back to the broader web ecosystem.

Navigating AI’s Disruptive Force

A central theme in the letter is the rise of artificial intelligence and its uneven impact on content creators. The founders decry how AI models scrape vast swaths of online material without compensating originators, creating an imbalance that favors tech giants over publishers and artists. Drawing from recent industry discourse, they advocate for a “fairer AI content economy,” proposing mechanisms where AI firms pay for training data, potentially through micropayments or licensing deals.

This stance aligns with broader conversations in tech circles. For instance, posts on X from Cloudflare’s official account emphasize blocking AI crawlers by default unless compensation is provided, echoing a July 2025 initiative involving major publishers and AI companies. Such moves, as reported in ShiftDelete.Net, position Cloudflare as a defender of originality in an era where traffic alone no longer sustains digital media.

Security and Performance in Focus

Beyond AI, the letter reaffirms Cloudflare’s commitment to security and performance. The founders highlight advancements in edge computing and zero-trust models, which have become essential for enterprises facing escalating cyber threats. They reference the company’s global network, now spanning hundreds of cities, as a bulwark against disruptions in critical sectors like healthcare and transportation.

Insights from financial analyses bolster this narrative. A Yahoo Finance piece on Cloudflare’s long-term appeal, stemming from Sands Capital’s second-quarter 2025 investor letter, praises the firm’s diversified growth in cloud security and AI integration. Similarly, Investing.com coverage of Cloudflare’s participation in the Goldman Sachs Communicopia + Technology Conference in September 2025 underscores strategic expansions, including becoming the first cloud access security broker to integrate with major AI tools.

Looking Ahead to Internet Equity

The founders’ vision extends to democratizing development, with upcoming announcements during Birthday Week 2025 promising tools for faster, more secure networking. As detailed in a WebProNews article on Cloudflare’s anniversary, these include enhancements in resilience and global connectivity, aimed at small businesses and large enterprises alike.

Yet, the letter doesn’t shy away from critiques of the status quo. Prince and Zatlyn call for regulatory and industry shifts to address content scraping and infrastructure bottlenecks, urging a collaborative approach to ensure the internet remains open and equitable. Posts on X teasing Birthday Week innovations, such as democratizing development and securing the future, suggest Cloudflare is gearing up for launches that could redefine performance metrics.

Vision for a Balanced Digital Future

In essence, the 2025 letter serves as a call to action for the tech industry. By weaving together historical context, current challenges, and forward-looking strategies, Cloudflare’s leaders position their company not just as a service provider but as a steward of the internet’s core principles. As noise from platforms like Hacker News amplifies discussions around the letter—evident in threads praising its insights on IPv6 and AI ethics—the document resonates with insiders seeking sustainable models amid rapid change.

This reflection arrives at a pivotal moment, with Cloudflare reporting robust financials, including second-quarter 2025 earnings that exceeded expectations, per Investing.com. For industry veterans, the letter isn’t mere nostalgia; it’s a blueprint for tackling unresolved issues like fair compensation in AI and equitable access to digital resources, ensuring the next 15 years build on the progress of the last.