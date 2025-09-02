Cloudflare Tackles OAuth Token Theft in Drift Supply-Chain Breach

In a recent company announcement posted on its blog, Cloudflare detailed its response to a significant security incident involving the Salesloft Drift integration, highlighting the growing risks of third-party OAuth token compromises in enterprise environments. The announcement, accessible at Cloudflare’s official blog, underscores how attackers exploited stolen credentials to access sensitive data across multiple platforms, including Salesforce and Google Workspace. Cloudflare, a major player in web infrastructure and security, emphasized that while its core systems remained unaffected, the incident prompted immediate action to safeguard customer integrations.

The breach originated from Salesloft’s Drift AI chatbot tool, which integrates with various CRM and productivity suites. According to reports from cybersecurity researchers, hackers stole OAuth tokens en masse between August 8 and August 18, 2025, enabling unauthorized access to customer data. Cloudflare’s announcement explains that upon learning of the compromise, the company revoked potentially affected tokens and conducted a thorough audit of its Drift-related connections, ensuring no evidence of data exfiltration within its ecosystem.

Scope of the Compromise

This incident extends beyond initial reports focused on Salesforce, as noted in analyses from Google and other firms. For instance, Google’s security team, tracking the threat actors as UNC6395, warned that the breach impacted all Drift integrations, including Google Workspace accounts, leading to email access in a small number of cases. Cloudflare’s response aligns with these findings, advising customers to rotate credentials and monitor for anomalous activity, even if no direct breaches were detected.

Industry observers point out that the attack exemplifies a supply-chain vulnerability, where a single compromised vendor can cascade risks across interconnected services. In its announcement, Cloudflare detailed proactive measures, such as enhancing OAuth token management and implementing stricter integration vetting processes. This comes amid broader fallout, with companies like Zscaler and Palo Alto Networks also disclosing related exposures, as reported in Zscaler’s blog and Security Affairs.

Industry-Wide Implications

The timing of Cloudflare’s announcement coincides with escalating concerns over AI-driven tools like Drift, which automate customer interactions but introduce new attack vectors. Krebs on Security highlighted in a recent piece that the mass theft of authentication tokens has forced numerous enterprises to race against time to invalidate credentials, preventing further exploitation. Cloudflare’s report stresses the importance of zero-trust architectures to mitigate such risks, recommending that organizations limit token scopes and enable automatic revocation mechanisms.

Experts suggest this event could accelerate regulatory scrutiny on third-party integrations. As detailed in coverage from The Hacker News, Salesloft has maintained that its core platform was not breached, isolating the issue to the Drift app. Nonetheless, Cloudflare’s transparent handling sets a benchmark for response strategies, urging peers to prioritize rapid communication and remediation.

Looking Ahead: Strengthening Defenses

Moving forward, Cloudflare plans to expand its security offerings, integrating advanced threat detection for OAuth flows. The announcement serves as a call to action for the sector, reminding insiders that interconnected ecosystems demand vigilant oversight. With incidents like this on the rise, as evidenced by Arctic Wolf’s advisory on widespread Salesforce data theft, companies must reassess vendor risks to protect against evolving cyber threats. Cloudflare’s decisive steps not only contained potential damage but also reinforced its commitment to customer trust in an era of sophisticated supply-chain attacks.