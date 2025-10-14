Clever Cleaner Gets Major Update: Video Compression and Swipe Navigation

On September 16, 2025, the Clever Cleaner app received a major update that added two standout features: swipe mode for photo cleanup and video compression with almost no quality loss. These additions expand on Clever Cleaner’s core mission: to give users a faster and simpler way to free up iPhone storage. Here is a closer look at what’s new in this release.

Swipe Mode for Faster Photo Cleanup

The latest update to the Clever Cleaner: Free Cleaner App introduces a smoother way to manage photo libraries with a balance of navigation buttons and modern gesture navigation. At the center of this redesign is the all-new Swipe Mode, which makes cleaning up photos faster and more intuitive. It introduces:

One-swipe decisions . A swipe left deletes a photo instantly, while a swipe right keeps it in the library.

. A swipe left deletes a photo instantly, while a swipe right keeps it in the library. Faster photo sorting . Users can move through hundreds of images quickly, without opening additional menus.

. Users can move through hundreds of images quickly, without opening additional menus. Monthly grouping for easier review. Photos appear grouped by month, so users can navigate large collections in logical segments.

Photos appear grouped by month, so users can navigate large collections in logical segments. Visual cues . The app displays clear animations and highlights, so users always see what action they are taking.

. The app displays clear animations and highlights, so users always see what action they are taking. Flexible control. Unlike full automation, Swipe Mode lets each user decide on a case-by-case basis which files remain and which ones go.

With these additions, the Clever Cleaner app gives iPhone users a balance of automation and personal choice. Even though the automatic Smart Cleanup is sharp, a lot of people still prefer to be more hands-on with photo cleanup, and Swipe Mode is the easiest way to do it.

The latest Clever Cleaner update introduces a powerful new feature that addresses one of the biggest storage challenges on iPhone: oversized videos. Users no longer need to delete valuable clips; they can compress iPhone videos in the app. The tool reduces file sizes and preserves visual quality, so users reclaim gigabytes of space with no loss of their important videos. The compression process integrates directly into the Clever Cleaner interface (the Heavies tab).

The process is simple: just select the videos you want to shrink and choose from three compression presets: Optimal, Medium, or Max. The app shows a clear before and after size comparison, along with the exact amount of space you’ll save. For example, a 1.5 GB video can be reduced to around 800 MB, freeing up more than 700 MB instantly (and the app conveniently displays all that info right on screen).

What makes this tool stand out is that compression is nearly invisible to the human eye. On an iPhone screen, most users won’t notice any meaningful quality difference, even when cutting video sizes by nearly half. The app preserves sharpness, colors, and smooth motion so your videos look just as good as before.

With this new feature, you can:

Reclaim gigabytes of storage without deleting anything valuable.

without deleting anything valuable. Preview savings in advance , so you know exactly how much space you’ll get back.

, so you know exactly how much space you’ll get back. Stay safe; the app never deletes the original. Instead, it creates a new compressed copy, so you can always go back if you change your mind.

Clever Cleaner now makes it possible to manage massive video libraries directly on your iPhone. It’s especially handy if you’ve switched your recording settings to 4K 60fps, where file sizes balloon quickly – you’ll have the most to gain from compression.

While the ability to compress videos and swipe navigation were the main focus of this update, Clever Cleaner also received a set of refinements that improve everyday use and make the app feel smoother across the board. These additions focus on speed, accuracy, and usability, so users not only gain new headline features but also benefit from a more polished overall experience.

Some of the most notable improvements include:

Faster and more accurate detection of large files , known as Heavies, which lets users quickly reclaim space taken up by oversized videos or unused documents.

, known as Heavies, which lets users quickly reclaim space taken up by oversized videos or unused documents. Refined Smart Cleanup logic that improves photo categorization. It reduces unnecessary deletions and keeps the best images in focus while removing genuine duplicates and clutter.

that improves photo categorization. It reduces unnecessary deletions and keeps the best images in focus while removing genuine duplicates and clutter. Streamlined interface design that brings all tools, such as screenshot cleanup and video compression, closer to the forefront so they can be accessed with fewer taps.

that brings all tools, such as screenshot cleanup and video compression, closer to the forefront so they can be accessed with fewer taps. General performance upgrades that shorten scanning times, improve responsiveness, and make every action within the app feel faster and more reliable.

Compared to earlier versions, which focused mainly on duplicate detection and automated cleanup, this release delivers a broader upgrade. It not only introduces entirely new ways to manage photos and videos but also elevates the overall feel of the app with smoother navigation and improved speed.

Closing Note

Clever Cleaner’s growth reflects the trust it has earned among iPhone users worldwide. Since launch, it has consistently ranked among the Top Productivity apps on the App Store, an achievement that highlights both its popularity and reliability. Unlike many other iPhone cleaner apps that limit access behind subscriptions or in-app purchases, Clever Cleaner’s promise of being truly free has attracted a rapidly expanding user base.

The latest Clever Cleaner update is now live on the App Store. All new features, including video compression, swipe mode with gesture navigation, and the full set of quality of life refinements, are available immediately to every user.

FAQ

Is Clever Cleaner safe to use on my iPhone?

Yes. Clever Cleaner runs all operations locally on the device. No photos, videos, or personal files leave the iPhone at any point. Unlike some iPhone cleaner apps that rely on cloud services or external servers, Clever Cleaner keeps the entire process private. It’s built by the US-based developer CleverFiles, the same team behind the trusted data recovery tool Disk Drill.

How does gesture navigation improve the cleanup experience?

Swipe Mode in Clever Cleaner speeds up photo cleanup and makes it more intuitive. Users tap less and avoid deep menus: swipe left to delete or right to keep. The flow mirrors native iOS gestures, so it feels instantly familiar. The swipe interface pairs precision with speed, lets you review hundreds of photos in minutes, and preserves full control over every decision. It offers a flexible alternative to full automation and keeps the user in charge.

Where can I find the video compression feature in Clever Cleaner?

You’ll find it in the Heavies tab. There are two options there: Removal and Compression. Just pick Compression, choose your videos, and the app will show you how much space you can save.

How fast does video compression work in Clever Cleaner?

Compression speed depends on the size and resolution of each file. Clever Cleaner is designed to process videos quickly, so smaller clips usually complete in just a few seconds. Longer, high-resolution recordings may require more time, but the app provides a clear progress indicator so it’s easy to track the process.

Does Clever Cleaner work on iPads as well as iPhones?

Clever Cleaner supports both iPhones and iPads running iOS or iPadOS. The same Smart Cleanup, Swipe Mode, and video compression features apply to larger devices, useful for users who manage photos, videos, and documents across multiple Apple devices.