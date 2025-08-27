Citigroup Warns Stablecoin Yields Could Drain $6.6T in Bank Deposits

In the rapidly evolving world of digital finance, a stark warning from a Citigroup executive has ignited debate among bankers and cryptocurrency advocates alike. Ronit Ghose, Citi’s global head of future of finance, cautioned that allowing stablecoins to offer yields could precipitate a massive exodus of deposits from traditional banks, reminiscent of the savings and loan crisis of the 1980s. Speaking at a recent industry event, Ghose highlighted how stablecoins—cryptocurrencies pegged to stable assets like the U.S. dollar—might lure depositors with higher returns, potentially draining trillions from bank balance sheets.

This concern stems from ongoing regulatory discussions, particularly around the proposed GENIUS Act, which could enable stablecoin issuers to pay interest on reserves. According to reports, such a shift might echo the 1980s, when money market funds siphoned deposits from banks, forcing them to hike lending rates and squeeze credit availability. Ghose estimated that up to $6.6 trillion in deposits could migrate if stablecoins become yield-bearing alternatives, a figure that underscores the existential threat to banks’ funding models.

The Historical Parallel and Modern Risks

Industry observers note that banks are already lobbying to close loopholes in stablecoin regulations, fearing a repeat of past disruptions. A report from CryptoNews details how Citi views this as a potential catalyst for higher funding costs, which could ripple through to elevated borrowing rates for consumers and businesses. Stablecoins like USDC and Tether currently hold over $150 billion in market cap, backed largely by Treasury securities, but without yields, they’ve remained niche for transactions rather than savings.

Yet, the allure of yields could change that dynamic overnight. Posts on X (formerly Twitter) reflect growing excitement in crypto circles, with users speculating that banks like Citi are positioning themselves for stablecoin integration even as they warn of risks—pointing to Citi’s past experiments with blockchain for cross-border payments. This duality highlights the tension: banks want in on the tech but dread the competition.

Regulatory Crossroads and Banker Pushback

U.S. banks, in particular, are sounding alarms over “deposit flight,” as outlined in a piece from CoinCentral. They argue that stablecoins, if allowed to pay interest, would unfairly compete with regulated deposits, potentially destabilizing the financial system. Citi’s analysis, echoed in AInvest, warns of a scenario where savers flock to high-yield stablecoins, leaving banks with costlier wholesale funding sources.

Treasurers and CFOs, however, offer a counterpoint. A recent article in PYMNTS suggests the real issue isn’t yields but fragmented payment infrastructure. Corporate finance leaders see stablecoins as tools for efficient cross-border transfers, not just yield plays, potentially integrating them into treasury operations without fully abandoning banks.

Potential Market Shifts and Crypto’s Ascendancy

The broader implications extend to credit markets. If deposits flee, banks might curtail lending, driving up interest rates and slowing economic growth—a concern amplified in Cointelegraph‘s coverage of Ghose’s remarks. Crypto proponents, meanwhile, view this as validation of blockchain’s disruptive power, with some X posts hailing stablecoins as the future of money.

Citi itself isn’t shying away from the space; reports indicate the bank is exploring stablecoin custody and payment services, as noted in various industry updates. This strategic hedging—warning of risks while investing in the technology—positions Citi as both critic and participant in the stablecoin arena.

Navigating Uncertainty in Digital Finance

For industry insiders, the debate boils down to balancing innovation with stability. Regulators face pressure to craft rules that foster competition without sparking crises, as stablecoins inch toward mainstream adoption. Ghose’s warning serves as a reminder that the intersection of crypto and traditional banking could reshape global finance, demanding vigilant oversight to mitigate unintended outflows. As discussions around the GENIUS Act intensify, the coming months may determine whether stablecoins become saviors or disruptors of the banking ecosystem.