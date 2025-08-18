Cisco Q4 Revenue Surges 8% to $14.7B on AI Orders and Splunk Boost

Surpassing Expectations in a Challenging Market

Cisco Systems Inc. delivered a robust performance in its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings, exceeding Wall Street’s projections and signaling resilience amid economic uncertainties. The networking giant reported revenue of $14.7 billion, marking an 8% increase year-over-year, while non-GAAP earnings per share reached $0.99, surpassing analyst estimates. This strong showing was highlighted in a recent report from Yahoo Finance, which noted positive analyst reactions despite some lingering concerns about future growth.

The results were bolstered by surging demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure, with orders exceeding $800 million in the quarter alone, pushing the full-year total to over $2 billion—more than double the initial target. Cisco’s CEO Chuck Robbins emphasized this momentum during the earnings call, pointing to broad-based strength across geographies and product lines.

AI-Driven Growth Fuels Optimism

Analysts have responded favorably, with many upgrading their price targets. For instance, data from Nasdaq shows consensus forecasts aligning with Cisco’s guidance for fiscal 2026, projecting revenue between $59 billion and $60 billion. This optimism stems from Cisco’s strategic pivot toward AI and cloud technologies, including significant orders from webscale customers.

However, not all views are uniformly bullish. Posts on X, formerly Twitter, from users like App Economy Insights reflect mixed sentiments, with some highlighting the company’s history of navigating market bubbles, drawing parallels to past valuations. Despite a 31% year-over-year increase in GAAP earnings per share to $0.71, shares dipped post-earnings, as reported by CNBC, amid broader market volatility.

Strategic Acquisitions and Profitability Metrics

Cisco’s acquisition of Splunk continues to pay dividends, contributing to a 29% rise in product orders earlier in the year, as detailed in the company’s investor relations release from February. This integration has enhanced Cisco’s offerings in security and observability, driving non-GAAP gross margins to 68.4% in the fourth quarter.

For the full fiscal year 2025, revenue climbed 5% to $56.7 billion, with strong profitability metrics underscoring operational efficiency. Analysts at MarketBeat anticipate the next earnings release on November 12, 2025, where investors will scrutinize updates on AI initiatives and enterprise spending trends.

Analyst Expectations and Potential Risks

Looking ahead, top analysts expect continued growth but warn of risks from macroeconomic headwinds. A pre-earnings preview from CNBC outlined expectations for stable enterprise demand, yet some foresee challenges in the stock’s valuation after its year-to-date gains. Consensus from TipRanks pegs the last quarter’s EPS at $0.977 against expectations of $0.99, indicating a slight miss that was overshadowed by overall beats.

X posts from sources like Traders Community and EarningsTime echo this, noting adjusted EPS guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 at $0.97 to $0.99, aligning with estimates. Industry insiders point to Cisco’s dividend increase to $0.41 per share and a $15 billion stock repurchase authorization as signs of confidence in cash flow generation.

Positioning for Future Innovation

Cisco’s focus on next-generation technologies, including geospatial and enterprise IT, positions it well for sustained growth, as suggested in X discussions from Grammar of Investing. The company’s recurring revenue model, with ARR up in prior quarters, provides a stable base amid fluctuating hardware sales.

While the stock endured a tough week post-earnings, declining 8.63% as per AskTraders, long-term prospects remain bright. Analysts from Investing.com highlight the earnings call transcript, where management discussed AI training and inference as key drivers. With operating cash flow up 14% to $4.2 billion, Cisco appears poised to capitalize on emerging opportunities in a digitizing world.