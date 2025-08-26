Advertise with Us
CIQ Expands Hardened Rocky Linux to AWS, Azure, Google Cloud

CIQ has expanded its hardened Linux distribution, Rocky Linux from CIQ – Hardened (RLC-H), to AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud marketplaces, offering proactive security features like vulnerability reduction and intrusion detection. This addresses rising cyber threats, enabling swift, compliant deployments. CIQ's move strengthens enterprise Linux security in cloud ecosystems.
Written by Ava Callegari
Tuesday, August 26, 2025

In a move that underscores the escalating demands for robust cybersecurity in enterprise computing, CIQ has expanded the availability of its hardened Linux distribution to the world’s leading cloud platforms. The Reno, Nevada-based company announced on Tuesday that Rocky Linux from CIQ – Hardened, or RLC-H, is now accessible through AWS Marketplace, Microsoft Azure Marketplace, and Google Cloud Platform. This development comes at a time when organizations are grappling with increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, making pre-configured secure systems a critical need for IT teams.

RLC-H positions itself as a proactive solution to these challenges, offering an enterprise-grade Linux variant that’s hardened out of the box. By delivering systems through a secure supply chain, it eliminates the laborious process of manual security setups, allowing businesses to deploy compliant environments swiftly while preserving compatibility with standard Enterprise Linux APIs and ABIs. As detailed in a PRNewswire release, this offering is tailored for environments where security is paramount, addressing the acceleration in attack volumes and complexities.

Enhancing Security Through Proactive Measures

At the core of RLC-H are features designed to minimize vulnerabilities from the ground up. System-level hardening reduces zero-day risks by stripping away potential attack surfaces, while proactive threat mitigation blocks entire classes of exploits before they can materialize. Strong access controls, including advanced password hashing and policies, further fortify user authentication. Additionally, the inclusion of Linux Kernel Runtime Guard (LKRG) enables sophisticated intrusion detection and response, providing real-time monitoring and kernel integrity checks.

The distribution also incorporates hardened versions of essential components like glibc and OpenSSH, alongside automated security updates and enhanced threat detection. CIQ’s experts offer premier support, customizing solutions for unique security needs. This approach not only saves resources but ensures ongoing protection, as highlighted in coverage from FOSS Force, which praised RLC-H for elevating enterprise Linux security standards.

Broadening CIQ’s Cloud Ecosystem Footprint

Beyond RLC-H, CIQ is extending its portfolio across cloud marketplaces to cater to diverse enterprise requirements. The company’s Fuzzball platform, focused on container-first, high-performance computing, has debuted on AWS Marketplace. Meanwhile, CIQ has been designated as the Endorsed Distribution provider for Rocky Linux on Microsoft Azure, making both community editions and the commercially backed Rocky Linux from CIQ (RLC) available there. The latest RLC version 9.6 is also now on Google Cloud Marketplace, building on partnerships noted in a Google Cloud Blog post from earlier collaborations.

These expansions reflect CIQ’s strategy to provide scalable, open infrastructure solutions that empower innovation in AI and data-driven environments. Founded in 2020 by open-source advocate Gregory Kurtzer, CIQ serves as the founding partner of Rocky Linux and develops tools like Warewulf and Ascender. As reported in The AI Journal, RLC-H leads CIQ’s growing offerings, emphasizing security and performance for the AI era.

Industry Implications and Future Outlook

For industry insiders, this rollout signals a shift toward more integrated, vendor-supported open-source solutions in cloud ecosystems. Enterprises facing regulatory compliance and cyber risks can leverage RLC-H’s pre-hardened setups to streamline operations, potentially reducing breach incidents. CIQ’s emphasis on community contributions, including long-term support patches, ensures that these commercial products feed back into the broader Rocky Linux ecosystem.

Looking ahead, as cyber threats evolve, offerings like RLC-H could become standard for sensitive workloads. Resources such as CIQ’s blog post on mitigating specific CVEs, like systemd-coredump CVE-2025-4598, illustrate the practical value. With endorsements from major cloud providers, CIQ is poised to influence how organizations secure their Linux-based infrastructures in an increasingly hostile digital environment.

