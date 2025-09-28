China Overtakes US as Dominant Power in Southeast Asia, Lowy Index Reveals

In the shifting dynamics of global power, China has emerged as the preeminent influence in Southeast Asia, surpassing the United States in key areas, according to a comprehensive new report. The findings, detailed in the Lowy Institute’s inaugural Southeast Asia Influence Index, paint a picture of Beijing’s deepening economic and diplomatic ties across the region, even as Washington’s clout diminishes under the weight of recent policy shifts.

The index, which evaluates influence across 11 Southeast Asian nations through metrics like economic relationships, defense networks, diplomatic sway, and cultural impact, shows China leading in six countries, including major economies like Indonesia and Thailand. This marks a significant pivot, with experts attributing the change to China’s aggressive infrastructure investments and trade pacts, contrasted against U.S. tariffs and aid reductions implemented during the Trump administration’s second term.

China’s Economic Dominance Takes Center Stage

Delving deeper, the report highlights China’s edge in economic partnerships, where it outpaces the U.S. by a wide margin in most nations. For instance, Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative has funneled billions into ports, railways, and energy projects, fostering dependencies that extend beyond mere commerce. A recent article in the South China Morning Post underscores how these investments have positioned China as the “most influential power” in the region, with tariffs from Washington eroding American competitiveness.

Industry insiders note that this economic leverage translates into diplomatic gains. In countries like Cambodia and Laos, China’s influence scores are nearly double those of the U.S., driven by high-level engagements and aid packages that prioritize development over conditional reforms. The Lowy Institute’s data reveals that while the U.S. retains strengths in defense—particularly with allies like the Philippines and Singapore—its overall score has slipped due to perceived inconsistencies in foreign policy.

U.S. Policy Shifts Accelerate the Decline

Current news from platforms like X (formerly Twitter) reflects growing sentiment that U.S. influence is waning further. Posts from analysts, such as those echoing the Lowy findings, predict that Trump’s renewed focus on protectionism, including steep tariffs on Asian imports, will accelerate this trend. For example, a thread by international relations experts highlights how aid cuts and visa restrictions are alienating Southeast Asian elites, pushing them toward Beijing’s orbit.

Web searches on recent developments confirm this narrative. An article from ABC News reports that China holds a “narrow edge” over the U.S., but experts foresee a widening gap as American policies bite. The Economic Times, in a piece dated September 25, 2025, details how Beijing has become the primary partner for six nations, leading in economics and diplomacy while the U.S. clings to defense and cultural advantages.

Regional Responses and Strategic Implications

Southeast Asian leaders are navigating this power imbalance with pragmatism, often hedging between the two giants. In Vietnam, for instance, the U.S. still leads in defense ties due to shared concerns over South China Sea disputes, but China’s economic pull is undeniable. The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, in an April 2025 analysis, questions how far China can capitalize on U.S. retrenchment, noting that regional states are wary of over-reliance on Beijing.

Yet, the Lowy Institute warns of further U.S. erosion. Policies like restricting international student visas and slashing foreign aid are seen as self-inflicted wounds, per insights from Bloomberg’s coverage of the report. As one X post from a geopolitical commentator put it, Washington is “voluntarily ceding a key battleground,” allowing China to tighten its grip through trade deals and charm offensives.

Future Projections and Global Ramifications

Looking ahead to 2026 and beyond, the index suggests China’s lead could solidify if U.S. engagement doesn’t rebound. Experts from the RealClearDefense, referencing the Lowy study, argue there’s “more to the story,” pointing to untapped American soft power in education and media. However, without policy reversals, Southeast Asia may increasingly align with Beijing’s vision, reshaping supply chains and security architectures.

This shift has broader implications for global trade and alliances. As noted in Eurasia Review’s op-ed on Southeast Asia’s economic crossroads, ongoing trade tensions and geopolitical frictions threaten export-driven growth, but China’s partnerships offer a buffer. For industry insiders, the message is clear: businesses must adapt to a region where Beijing’s influence is not just rising but dominant, urging a reevaluation of strategies amid this geopolitical realignment.