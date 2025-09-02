China Accuses US of Embedding Trackers in Semiconductor Shipments

In the escalating tech rivalry between the world’s two largest economies, China has sharply criticized the U.S. for allegedly embedding location trackers in shipments of advanced semiconductors, branding Washington as a “surveillance empire.” This accusation stems from recent reports that U.S. authorities have been secretly placing tracking devices in high-risk chip exports to monitor potential diversions to China, amid strict export controls aimed at curbing Beijing’s access to cutting-edge technology.

The controversy highlights the deepening mistrust in global supply chains for AI and computing hardware. Chinese state media, including Xinhua, described the tactic as turning legitimate trade into a “surveillance game,” accusing the U.S. of operating the planet’s most extensive intelligence network. This rhetoric echoes longstanding tensions, where both nations have traded barbs over espionage and technological dominance.

Escalating Trade Tactics in the Chip War

Details of the U.S. strategy emerged from sources familiar with the matter, revealing that trackers are inserted into shipments deemed vulnerable to smuggling. As reported by Reuters, these devices help detect if chips, such as those used in AI applications, end up in unauthorized hands in China, violating export bans imposed over national security concerns. The U.S. has progressively tightened these restrictions since 2018, targeting companies like Huawei and limiting sales of advanced GPUs from firms like Nvidia.

Industry experts view this as a sophisticated enforcement tool, but it raises ethical questions about privacy and trade interference. China’s response, amplified through outlets like Xinhua, frames it as hypocritical, given U.S. accusations against Chinese firms for embedding backdoors in their own tech exports.

Unpacking the Surveillance Allegations

The backlash intensified following a commentary in Xinhua, which lambasted the U.S. for its “Cold War paranoia” and for viewing trade as a covert operations theater. According to coverage in The Register, China pointed to its own vast surveillance infrastructure—boasting the world’s largest network of cameras—while deflecting by highlighting America’s history of global intelligence gathering, from NSA programs to alliances like Five Eyes.

This incident is part of a broader pattern: U.S. export controls have already slashed China’s access to top-tier chips, forcing domestic firms to accelerate their own semiconductor development. Analysts note that such trackers could deter smuggling rings, which have reportedly diverted billions in tech value, but they also risk escalating retaliatory measures from Beijing, such as further restrictions on rare earth exports critical for chip production.

Implications for Global Tech Supply Chains

For industry insiders, the real concern lies in how these tactics disrupt the semiconductor ecosystem. Shipments of advanced chips, often routed through intermediaries in Asia, now face heightened scrutiny, potentially increasing costs and delays. As detailed in a Slashdot report summarizing Reuters’ findings, the U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security is leading this effort, using trackers to build cases against violators.

Critics argue this blurs the line between enforcement and espionage, echoing past scandals like the Snowden revelations. Meanwhile, Chinese firms are pivoting to homegrown alternatives, with companies like Huawei investing heavily in R&D to bypass U.S. dependencies.

Future Ramifications and Bilateral Tensions

Looking ahead, this spat could accelerate the bifurcation of global tech standards, with the U.S. and allies forming one bloc and China leading another. Economic analyses suggest that prolonged restrictions might slow innovation worldwide, as collaboration dwindles. Publications like The Hindu have noted China’s concerns over Nvidia’s H20 chips, seen as not fully compliant with U.S. rules yet still targeted.

Ultimately, as both superpowers vie for AI supremacy, such measures underscore the high stakes. Industry leaders must navigate this fraught environment, balancing compliance with the need for cross-border partnerships to drive technological progress. The “surveillance empire” label may be propaganda, but it signals a new era where chips are not just components, but pawns in a geopolitical chess game.