Chicago River’s Historic Swim Revival Raises $150K for ALS Research

In the heart of downtown Chicago, a spectacle unfolded on September 21, 2025, as hundreds of swimmers plunged into the murky waters of the Chicago River, marking the first organized open-water swim in nearly a century. This event, organized by the nonprofit A Long Swim, wasn’t just a test of endurance; it symbolized decades of environmental rehabilitation that transformed a once-toxic industrial artery into a viable recreational space. Participants, ranging from seasoned athletes to enthusiastic amateurs, navigated either a one-mile or two-mile course, starting near the Clark Street Bridge and weaving past iconic landmarks like the Wrigley Building.

The swim raised over $150,000 for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) research and youth swim education programs, with a particular focus on underserved communities. According to a report from PR Newswire, the event drew civic leaders, including Mayor Brandon Johnson, who hailed it as a “testament to Chicago’s progress.” Safety was paramount, with water quality tests confirming bacteria levels well below recreational thresholds, thanks to ongoing efforts by groups like Friends of the Chicago River.

Revitalizing a Polluted Past

The Chicago River’s history is one of radical engineering and ecological redemption. In the early 20th century, it was reversed to divert sewage away from Lake Michigan, but by mid-century, it had become a dumping ground for industrial waste, earning notoriety as an open sewer. The last official swim occurred in 1926, after which pollution rendered the river unsafe. Fast-forward to the 21st century: billions in investments, including the $4.1 billion Tunnel and Reservoir Plan (TARP), have dramatically improved water quality.

Recent data from the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District shows a 90% reduction in combined sewer overflows since the 1970s. As detailed in a piece by Block Club Chicago, this cleanup has not only made swimming feasible but has spurred urban wildlife resurgence, with otters and fish populations rebounding. Organizers emphasized that the event underscores broader implications for city planning, where green infrastructure meets public health initiatives.

Charity and Community Impact

Beyond environmental wins, the swim spotlighted philanthropy in action. A Long Swim, founded by Doug McConnell in memory of his father who battled ALS, has raised millions through similar events nationwide. This Chicago iteration partnered with local organizations to provide swim lessons to Black and Brown youth, addressing disparities in drowning rates, which are disproportionately high in these communities according to CDC statistics.

Posts on X from users like the Chicago Sun-Times highlighted the buzz leading up to the event, with approvals from the U.S. Coast Guard and city officials finally greenlighting it after years of planning. The swim’s return also aligns with Chicago’s broader push for equitable access to waterways, as noted in coverage from The Guardian, which described participants’ joy amid the river’s “dramatic transformation.”

Challenges and Future Horizons

Yet, the event wasn’t without hurdles. Weather conditions on the day included choppy waters from boat traffic, and some swimmers reported minor skin irritations, though no serious incidents occurred. Critics, including environmental watchdogs, argue that while progress is evident, occasional spills still pose risks, prompting calls for stricter regulations on upstream polluters.

Looking ahead, organizers aim to make the swim an annual affair, potentially expanding to include adaptive categories for disabled athletes. As ABC7 Chicago reported, experts from the University of Illinois at Chicago affirm the river’s safety for such activities, backed by real-time monitoring. This could inspire similar revivals in other post-industrial cities, blending recreation, conservation, and charity into a model for urban renewal. For Chicago, the swim isn’t just a dip—it’s a leap toward a more vibrant, inclusive future.