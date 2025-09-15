ChatGPT Users Shift to Info and Advice, Challenging Search Engines

In the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence, a new study reveals profound shifts in how users interact with ChatGPT, OpenAI’s flagship chatbot. Analyzing over 1.5 million conversations, researchers from OpenAI, Harvard University, and Duke University found that information-seeking queries now account for nearly one-quarter of all interactions, up from just 19% a year ago. This trend underscores a pivot from task-oriented uses toward more advisory roles, where users treat the AI as a knowledgeable consultant rather than a mere tool for automation.

The study, which spans data from ChatGPT’s launch in late 2022 through mid-2025, highlights a surge in “asking” messages—queries for advice, explanations, or decision support. These now dominate 49% of conversations, reflecting users’ growing reliance on AI for nuanced guidance in everyday life. Non-work-related chats have ballooned to over 70% of total usage, a stark increase from previous years, driven by personal inquiries on topics like relationships, health, and hobbies.

Shifting User Demographics and Global Reach

Demographically, the user base has broadened significantly. Women now comprise more than half of ChatGPT’s audience, closing a once-notable gender gap, while young adults aged 18-25 initiate about 50% of conversations. Globally, the platform boasts 700 million weekly active users as of July 2025, sending over 2.5 billion messages daily—equivalent to roughly 30,000 per second. This explosive growth, detailed in a report from Search Engine Journal, positions ChatGPT as a ubiquitous digital companion, with adoption rates soaring in emerging markets.

Industry insiders note that this evolution challenges traditional search engines. As users bypass Google for direct AI consultations, commerce implications are immense. One analysis estimates that $1 trillion in annual commerce, currently driven by search giants, could shift to conversational AI platforms within five years. Posts on X (formerly Twitter) echo this sentiment, with users highlighting how ChatGPT is becoming the go-to for product recommendations and decision-making.

Implications for AI Development and Business Strategies

For AI developers, these insights demand a recalibration. OpenAI’s data shows “doing” tasks—like coding or content generation—have plateaued at around 30% of usage, while advisory functions grow rapidly. This suggests future models, such as the anticipated GPT-5, must prioritize reasoning and contextual understanding to meet user expectations. Businesses are already adapting; over 2 million enterprise users leverage ChatGPT for work, but the study warns that ignoring personal use cases could limit market penetration.

Competitors like Anthropic’s Claude are observing similar patterns, with information-seeking queries outpacing automation requests. According to statistics compiled by First Page Sage, ChatGPT commands an 82.7% market share among AI chatbots as of September 2025, yet Perplexity’s 8.2% slice indicates room for specialized tools focused on deep research.

Economic and Ethical Considerations in AI Adoption

Economically, this conversational shift could reshape industries from education to e-commerce. Educators report students using ChatGPT for tutoring, while marketers see it as a new channel for personalized engagement. However, ethical concerns loom: the study’s privacy-preserving methodology, which anonymized data, addresses some fears, but questions remain about misinformation in advisory responses.

Looking ahead, as ChatGPT approaches 6 billion monthly active users—per recent estimates from San Mateo Daily Journal—its role in information dissemination will intensify. Insiders predict that by 2026, AI-driven conversations could handle a third of global queries, forcing regulators to grapple with accuracy and bias. For now, the data paints a picture of AI not just assisting, but increasingly advising humanity’s daily decisions.