CD Projekt Co-Founder Reacquires GOG for $25.2 Million

Reclaiming the DRM-Free Throne: Michał Kiciński’s Return to GOG’s Helm

In a move that echoes the entrepreneurial spirit of gaming’s early digital pioneers, Michał Kiciński, co-founder of CD Projekt, has reacquired full ownership of GOG, the DRM-free game storefront that has long championed consumer-friendly distribution. The deal, announced on December 29, 2025, sees Kiciński purchasing 100% of GOG’s shares from CD Projekt for approximately 90.7 million Polish złoty, or about $25.2 million. This transaction marks a significant pivot for both entities, as CD Projekt sheds a non-core asset to focus on game development, while Kiciński steps back into a leadership role he helped establish nearly two decades ago.

Details of the acquisition emerged through official channels, highlighting a smooth transition designed to preserve GOG’s core ethos. According to a press release from CD Projekt, the sale allows the company to streamline operations amid ongoing projects like the next Witcher installment. Kiciński, who co-founded CD Projekt in 1994 alongside Marcin Iwiński, had previously stepped away from day-to-day operations in 2013 to pursue other ventures, including wellness and personal development initiatives. His return to GOG underscores a personal commitment to the platform’s mission of providing gamers with unrestricted access to titles, free from digital rights management constraints.

Industry observers note that this acquisition comes at a time when digital storefronts are under increasing pressure from giants like Steam and Epic Games Store. GOG, originally launched as Good Old Games in 2008, has carved out a niche by focusing on classic titles and preservation efforts, ensuring older games remain playable on modern systems. The platform’s emphasis on ownership—allowing users to download and keep games indefinitely—has built a loyal following, even as competitors push subscription models and cloud-based services.

Kiciński’s Vision and the Deal’s Financial Underpinnings

Kiciński’s statements post-acquisition emphasize continuity and independence. In an interview reported by Wccftech, he declared that “GOG stands for freedom, independence, and genuine control,” signaling his intent to uphold the platform’s DRM-free philosophy. This rhetoric resonates with GOG’s user base, which values the site’s resistance to industry trends favoring restrictive licensing. Sources close to the deal indicate that negotiations were amicable, with CD Projekt retaining rights to distribute its titles on GOG, including upcoming releases like the highly anticipated Witcher 4.

Financially, the transaction provides CD Projekt with a cash infusion at a critical juncture. The company, best known for the Cyberpunk 2077 saga and The Witcher series, has faced scrutiny over its financial health following development challenges and market fluctuations. An article from IGN notes that CD Projekt insists it remains financially stable, framing the sale as a strategic divestiture rather than a distress move. Analysts estimate that GOG generated around $20 million in revenue last year, a fraction of CD Projekt’s overall earnings, making the $25.2 million price tag a reasonable valuation for a specialized asset.

Beyond the numbers, the deal reflects broader shifts in the gaming sector’s ownership dynamics. Kiciński, as one of CD Projekt’s major shareholders, brings insider knowledge and a founder’s passion to GOG’s revival. His acquisition ensures that the platform won’t be absorbed into larger conglomerates, a fate that has befallen other independent stores. Posts on X (formerly Twitter) from users like gaming influencers express optimism, with many praising the move as a win for consumer rights in an era dominated by corporate consolidation.

Historical Context: From Polish Startup to Global Player

To understand the significance of this acquisition, one must delve into GOG’s origins. Founded as a subsidiary of CD Projekt, GOG began by resurrecting forgotten PC classics, adapting them for contemporary hardware through meticulous engineering. This preservation work not only extended the life of games like Baldur’s Gate and System Shock but also positioned GOG as a guardian of gaming heritage. Over the years, the platform expanded to include modern indie titles and AAA releases, all without DRM, appealing to players wary of always-online requirements.

Kiciński’s role in this history is pivotal. As co-founder, he was instrumental in CD Projekt’s early days, importing and localizing Western games for the Polish market before the company ventured into development with The Witcher in 2007. His departure in 2013 coincided with CD Projekt’s global ascent, but he remained a shareholder, watching from afar as GOG navigated challenges like competition from Steam’s sales dominance. The reacquisition allows him to steer GOG toward new horizons, including a teased focus on retro gaming revivals planned for 2026, as mentioned in various online discussions.

Critics and supporters alike are watching how this change affects GOG’s operations. An analysis in Eurogamer suggests that independence could enable bolder experiments, such as enhanced community features or partnerships with preservation organizations. However, challenges remain, including scaling user acquisition in a market where free-to-play models and battle passes draw younger demographics away from traditional purchases.

Industry Reactions and Strategic Implications

Reactions within the gaming community have been largely positive, with posts on X highlighting relief that GOG avoids potential acquisition by tech behemoths. One prominent thread noted the irony of a co-founder buying back his creation, drawing parallels to other tech founders reclaiming control, like Steve Jobs’ return to Apple. This sentiment underscores a desire for authenticity in an industry often criticized for prioritizing profits over player experience.

Strategically, CD Projekt’s decision to sell aligns with its refocus on core competencies. The company has been investing heavily in Unreal Engine 5 for future titles, aiming to rebound from Cyberpunk 2077’s rocky launch. By offloading GOG, CD Projekt can allocate resources to development pipelines, potentially accelerating releases. A report from TechRaptor reassures that GOG’s mission remains unchanged, with Kiciński committing to maintain the site’s user-centric policies.

For Kiciński, this marks a personal renaissance. After years in wellness entrepreneurship, including founding a meditation app and eco-retreats, his return to gaming blends his past expertise with fresh perspectives. Insiders speculate he may integrate sustainable practices into GOG’s operations, such as carbon-neutral servers, aligning with growing environmental concerns in tech.

Future Prospects: Innovation and Challenges Ahead

Looking ahead, GOG under Kiciński could pioneer new distribution models. Plans for exclusive retro content, as hinted in recent announcements, might include remastered collections or virtual reality adaptations of classics. This could differentiate GOG from competitors, attracting nostalgia-driven consumers. Moreover, with CD Projekt games guaranteed on the platform, users can expect seamless access to blockbusters without DRM hurdles.

However, the path isn’t without obstacles. The digital games market is fiercely competitive, with platforms like itch.io gaining traction among indies and Steam’s ecosystem proving hard to rival. Economic pressures, including inflation and shifting consumer spending, could impact GOG’s growth. An article in CD Projekt’s official news emphasizes the acquisition’s role in ensuring GOG’s autonomy, but success will depend on Kiciński’s ability to innovate while preserving the platform’s identity.

Broader industry trends add layers of complexity. As streaming services like Xbox Game Pass expand, ownership-focused models like GOG’s may appeal to a niche but dedicated audience. Kiciński’s leadership could position GOG as a counterpoint to subscription fatigue, emphasizing permanent libraries over temporary access.

Gamer Sentiment and Long-Term Viability

Sentiment on social platforms like X reveals a mix of excitement and cautious optimism. Users applaud the founder’s return, viewing it as a safeguard against corporate overreach, but some express concerns about potential changes to pricing or content curation. This feedback loop will be crucial for Kiciński, who has historically engaged with the community through forums and updates.

In terms of long-term viability, analysts project moderate growth for GOG, leveraging its DRM-free unique selling point. Partnerships with indie developers could bolster its catalog, while international expansion into emerging markets might tap new user bases. The acquisition also raises questions about CD Projekt’s portfolio strategy, potentially signaling more divestitures if development costs escalate.

Ultimately, this deal exemplifies the cyclical nature of tech entrepreneurship, where founders often circle back to their roots. Kiciński’s reacquisition not only secures GOG’s independence but also injects fresh energy into a beloved platform, promising an intriguing chapter in gaming’s ongoing evolution.

Echoes of Past Controversies and Forward Momentum

Reflecting on past hurdles, GOG has weathered storms like the 2020 Devotion controversy, where geopolitical pressures led to a game’s delisting. Such incidents highlight the delicate balance digital stores must maintain. Under Kiciński, there’s potential for more robust policies on content inclusion, fostering a truly global, inclusive space.

Forward momentum appears strong, with Kiciński’s team already outlining 2026 initiatives. These include enhanced tools for game modding and community-driven preservation projects, areas where GOG has excelled. By building on this foundation, the platform could solidify its status as a haven for purists.

As the gaming world watches, this acquisition serves as a reminder of the enduring value of independence in an interconnected industry. Kiciński’s bold step back into the fray may well redefine what it means to own and preserve digital entertainment for generations to come.