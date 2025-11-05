Canva CEO’s Radical Unplug: Ditching Email and Slack for True Work-Life Harmony

In the high-stakes world of tech startups, where constant connectivity is often seen as a badge of honor, Canva CEO Melanie Perkins is charting a different course. According to a recent podcast interview highlighted by Business Insider, Perkins has made a deliberate choice to keep work communications off her phone entirely—no email, no Slack. This approach allows her to fully disconnect when she closes her laptop, a rarity among executives in Silicon Valley’s always-on culture.

Perkins explained her philosophy succinctly: “When I’m working, I’m all in,” she said. “When I’m not working, I’m all out.” This mindset stems from her commitment to “healthy habits,” as she described in the interview. For emergencies, she relies on calls or pages, ensuring that only critical issues pierce her personal time. This strategy not only preserves her mental space but also sets a powerful example for Canva’s global workforce of over 4,500 employees.

The Origins of Canva’s Boundary-Setting Culture

Canva, founded in 2013 by Perkins and her co-founders in Sydney, Australia, has grown into a $42 billion design powerhouse, with annual revenue hitting $3.3 billion. Posts on X, formerly Twitter, often highlight Perkins’ journey from facing 100 investor rejections to building a visual communication empire. As noted in a Newsbytes.PH report from October 2025, Perkins recently unveiled Canva’s Creative Operating System, marking the company’s biggest product evolution yet.

Her work-life balance tactics appear intertwined with Canva’s company culture. A 2024 case study from Slack describes how the platform became Canva’s go-to for productivity, helping retain culture amid rapid growth. Yet, Perkins’ personal rule of confining Slack to her laptop underscores a broader emphasis on boundaries, even as the company leverages tools like Slack for efficient collaboration.

Industry Reactions and Broader Implications

The revelation has sparked discussions on X, with users like Jason Fried, co-founder of Basecamp, critiquing the entitlement of expecting employees to be available 24/7. In a 2024 post, Fried argued, “Full-time does not equal all the time,” echoing sentiments that align with Perkins’ approach. Meanwhile, a Forbes article from May 2025 advocates for a systems-first approach to work-life balance, suggesting companies need intentional structures to prevent burnout.

Perkins’ method contrasts sharply with other tech leaders. For instance, while some CEOs glorify hustle culture, her stance promotes sustainability. A Medium post from October 2025, as shared on X, critiqued billionaire executives dismissing work-life balance as “mind-boggling,” highlighting internet backlash that favors Perkins’ model for long-term productivity.

Canva’s Growth Amid Balanced Leadership

Despite her unplugging habits, Canva continues to innovate. A Business Wire release from October 30, 2025, details the launch of the Creative Operating System, integrating AI and collaboration tools to streamline workflows. This move positions Canva as a leader in visual communication, with headquarters in Sydney and offices worldwide, as verified by SalesTools AI.

Internally, Canva’s embrace of Slack, as per a 2023 Slack blog, includes features like Canvas for knowledge curation, boosting efficiency without demanding constant availability. Perkins’ policy may influence this, fostering a culture where employees can “tune out” after hours, potentially reducing turnover in an industry plagued by burnout.

Challenges and Criticisms in Tech’s Always-On Era

Not everyone agrees with such strict boundaries. X posts from users like Justin Mecham emphasize integration over balance, arguing that work and life coexist rather than compete. A March 2025 post states, “Work-life balance is outdated—the real key is integration.” This perspective challenges Perkins’ all-in, all-out dichotomy, suggesting it might not suit every role or company stage.

Moreover, Canva has faced its share of internal hurdles. A February 2024 report from Australian Financial Review noted the departure of CFO Damien Singh amid an investigation, raising questions about leadership stability. Yet, under Perkins’ guidance, the company has pressed on, with recent X buzz praising her persistence in turning rejections into success.

Lessons for Executives and Employees Alike

Perkins’ approach draws from broader trends, such as Australia’s right-to-disconnect laws, which penalize out-of-hours contact. An X post from SA News Channel in April 2025 advises remote workers to set boundaries, like avoiding after-hours emails, aligning with Perkins’ no-phone policy. This is particularly relevant for Canva’s remote-friendly setup, as discussed in a 2020 Balance The Grind profile.

For industry insiders, Perkins’ habits offer a blueprint for sustainable leadership. As she told BizToc in a mirrored report, “If there’s a real issue, I’ll get an emergency call or page.” This selective connectivity could inspire a shift away from notification overload, promoting deeper focus during work hours and genuine rest afterward.

Evolving Work Norms in a Post-Pandemic World

The pandemic accelerated remote work, blurring lines between professional and personal life. X user gardengirl25 noted in a November 2025 post that devices like phones have “robbed our free time,” calling for better work-life balance policies. Perkins’ strategy addresses this directly, potentially influencing Canva’s policies as it eyes an IPO, per earlier Australian Financial Review coverage.

Looking ahead, as Canva expands—recently launching tools at SXSW Sydney, as captured in BizToc—Perkins’ unplugging may prove a competitive edge in talent retention. An X post from des in May 2024 humorously noted a Canva offer with minimal hours, underscoring the appeal of balanced roles in tech.

Perkins’ Personal Journey and Lasting Impact

From her early days refining pitch decks, as shared in an X post by Jake Lindsay in November 2025, Perkins has embodied resilience. Her work-life philosophy, revealed in the November 5, 2025, Business Insider article, extends this to personal well-being, challenging the grind culture prevalent in startups.

Ultimately, as tech evolves, leaders like Perkins demonstrate that success doesn’t require constant availability. Her model, supported by Canva’s thriving culture and innovations, suggests a future where unplugging isn’t radical but essential for enduring achievement.