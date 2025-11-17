Candy Meets Muscle: Inside Myprotein’s Bold Mars Partnership for Snickers Protein Boom

In a move that’s shaking up the $10 billion sports nutrition market, UK-based e-commerce powerhouse THG has unveiled an exclusive partnership between its Myprotein brand and confectionery giant Mars. The collaboration kicks off with the launch of Snickers-flavored protein products, including bars and shakes, timed perfectly for Black Friday Cyber Monday (BFCM) bundles starting November 20, 2025. This alliance aims to blend the indulgent appeal of iconic candy with high-performance nutrition, targeting fitness enthusiasts craving taste without compromising gains.

THG’s CEO Matthew Moulding highlighted the partnership’s potential during a recent announcement, praising his team’s efforts in driving growth within the Nutrition division. According to BusinessCloud, Moulding revealed the deal just 12 months after a major Myprotein rebrand, emphasizing how it positions the brand at the intersection of indulgence and wellness. The initial rollout features Snickers-flavored Impact Whey Protein, expanding Mars’ candy-inspired nutrition offerings into new territories.

A Strategic Sweet Spot in Sports Nutrition

The partnership arrives amid explosive growth in the global sports nutrition sector, projected to reach $82.35 billion by 2032, driven by rising fitness trends and demand for functional supplements. As reported by OpenPR, the market, valued at $43.38 billion in 2024, is fueled by consumers prioritizing active lifestyles and balanced diets. Myprotein, already a leader with products in over 34,000 stores worldwide, sees this Mars tie-up as a way to capture a larger slice of this pie.

Stack3d, a key industry publication, detailed the launch in a November 15, 2025, article, noting that the Snickers Protein Powder will spearhead the collaboration. Stack3d reports Mars’ expansion into candy-flavored proteins aligns with growing consumer demand for palatable, high-protein options that mimic favorite treats. This isn’t Mars’ first foray; the company has previously launched protein bars under its Snickers and Mars brands, responding to the high-protein snack boom as far back as 2016, per FoodIngredientsFirst.

From Rebrand to Retail Dominance

Myprotein’s trajectory has been one of rapid expansion. Following a significant rebrand in 2024, the brand has pushed into major retail channels, including a July 2025 launch in Walmart stores across the US. THG’s own news release on THG.com describes this as a step toward stocking products in over 40,000 global stores by year’s end, featuring items like Clear Whey in flavors such as Lemonade and Dragonfruit. The Mars partnership builds on this momentum, introducing Snickers variants that promise the nutty, caramel taste in a protein-packed format.

Industry insiders point to the clear whey market’s 50% growth in the past year as a bellwether for innovation. NutraIngredients reported in July 2025 that Myprotein’s ‘Splash Of’ Clear Whey launch capitalized on demand for light, juice-style proteins under 90 calories. NutraIngredients highlights the surge in refreshing, clean-label formats, which the Snickers line could further disrupt by infusing candy nostalgia into functional drinks and powders.

Market Dynamics and Competitive Edge

The North American sports nutrition market alone is forecasted to hit $129.42 billion by 2032, growing at a 12.03% CAGR, according to another OpenPR analysis. Europe isn’t far behind, with projections to $9.20 billion by 2030 at an 8.47% CAGR, driven by performance-led innovations, as per DataM Intelligence via OpenPR. Myprotein’s Mars collaboration taps into these trends, offering products that appeal to both casual gym-goers and serious athletes.

Social media buzz on X underscores the excitement. Posts from users like Stack3d on November 15, 2025, announced the team-up, generating views and discussions around turning candies into nutrition products. Other X sentiments reflect broader industry chatter, with fitness influencers debating ingredient quality in protein supplements, echoing concerns about ultra-processed elements but praising complete proteins like whey for their bioavailability.

Challenges Amid Whey Price Volatility

However, the partnership isn’t without hurdles. A whey protein price surge has impacted profits across the sector, including THG. Stackcess reported in August 2025 that record-high whey costs led to a significant drop in THG’s earnings, affecting Myprotein and the wider sports supplement market. Stackcess notes this volatility could pressure pricing for the new Snickers range, though THG’s scale might mitigate it through efficient sourcing.

Investegate provided comprehensive details of the announcement, confirming Myprotein’s forces joined with Mars in a regulatory filing. Investegate outlines the deal’s scope, positioning it as a growth driver for THG’s Nutrition division. Meanwhile, partnerships like Müller Yogurt & Desserts with Myprotein, launched in May 2025 via Asian Trader, show Myprotein’s strategy of collaborating with established brands to innovate in high-protein snacks.

BFCM Launch and Future Expansions

The timing of the Snickers range debut aligns with BFCM, offering bundles that could boost holiday sales. DirectorsTalk Interviews detailed the exclusive collaboration in their coverage, noting its aim to penetrate the lucrative sports nutrition space. DirectorsTalk Interviews emphasizes the rollout of flavored bars and shakes, potentially extending to other Mars brands like Twix or Bounty in future phases.

Looking ahead, industry experts see this as a template for more candy-nutrition crossovers. Vocal Media’s August 2025 insights on Europe’s sports nutrition market highlight the appeal of plant-based and clean-label products, suggesting Myprotein could adapt the Snickers line to meet these demands. Vocal Media points to rising health awareness fueling growth, where indulgent yet functional options like Snickers protein could thrive.

Innovation at the Flavor Frontier

Mars’ history of protein-infused candies provides a solid foundation. FoodIngredientsFirst’s 2016 report on Mars’ initial protein bar launches underscores the enduring demand for high-protein snacks. Today, with fitness culture evolving, this Myprotein partnership modernizes that approach, potentially including low-calorie, high-protein formulations to attract a broader audience.

X posts also reveal consumer curiosity, with users sharing thoughts on similar products’ ingredients and nutritional value. Discussions around whey protein’s benefits, such as its complete amino acid profile and growth factors, contrast with critiques of additives, reflecting the nuanced sentiment in the fitness community as of November 2025.

Economic Impacts and Global Reach

THG’s broader strategy involves leveraging such partnerships for international expansion. The Walmart launch, as detailed on THG’s site, marks a push into the US, where sports nutrition is booming. Combined with the Mars deal, this could accelerate Myprotein’s presence in key markets like North America and Europe, where OpenPR forecasts robust growth through 2032.

Ultimately, this collaboration exemplifies how traditional confectioners are pivoting to health trends, blending nostalgia with nutrition to capture millennial and Gen Z consumers. As the market evolves, Myprotein’s Snickers range may set new standards for flavor innovation in sports supplements.