California Caps Early Termination Fees at 25% for Phones, Gyms in 2026

In a move poised to reshape consumer contracts across California, Governor Gavin Newsom has signed into law Assembly Bill 483, which imposes strict limits on early termination fees for fixed-term installment agreements. The legislation, effective for contracts entered or modified on or after August 1, 2026, targets a common pain point for consumers: hefty penalties for exiting long-term deals early. According to details outlined in the bill text available on LegiScan, these contracts include sales of goods or services paid in installments over a set period, such as cell phone plans or gym memberships, where buyers commit to regular payments until the full price is covered.

The law defines an “early termination fee” as any additional charge levied when a consumer opts to halt payments and end access to the good or service before the contract’s end. Sellers are prohibited from imposing such fees unless they provide clear, conspicuous disclosures at the contract’s outset, including the fee amount and cancellation procedures. Even then, the fee is capped at no more than 25% of the remaining unpaid balance, a safeguard designed to prevent exploitative practices that lock consumers into unfavorable arrangements.

Consumer Protections Take Center Stage

This cap represents a significant shift from the status quo, where fees could sometimes exceed the value of the remaining contract, effectively penalizing customers for changing circumstances. News reports from News Channel 3-12 highlight how the rule requires clearer cancellation terms, mandating that sellers outline termination options in plain language. For industry players, this means overhauling contract templates to comply, potentially reducing revenue from penalties that have long bolstered profit margins in sectors like telecommunications and fitness.

Authored by Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin from Ventura County, the bill aims to empower consumers trying to opt out of burdensome commitments, such as overpriced internet service or underused subscriptions. As noted in coverage by KCLU, the law is intended to address complaints about opaque fees that deter cancellations, drawing parallels to past legal battles over similar practices in the wireless industry.

Industry Ripple Effects and Compliance Challenges

For businesses, the implications are profound. Telecom giants and subscription-based services, which often rely on multi-year contracts to subsidize upfront costs like device financing, may need to rethink pricing models. Historical precedents, such as a 2008 ruling covered in Gizmodo, where a judge deemed certain cellphone early termination fees illegal under state law, underscore California’s ongoing scrutiny of these charges. That case resulted in millions in reimbursements, hinting at potential litigation if companies skirt the new rules.

Moreover, the law aligns with broader consumer protection trends, echoing federal actions like the FTC’s scrutiny of Adobe’s cancellation fees, as reported by The Verge. Adobe executives allegedly likened such fees to “heroin” for their addictive revenue stream, a sentiment that could resonate with California firms now facing caps.

Looking Ahead: Enforcement and Broader Adoption

Enforcement will fall to state regulators, with violations potentially triggering unfair competition claims under existing statutes. Analysts predict this could inspire similar legislation in other states, pressuring national providers to standardize more consumer-friendly terms. While some businesses argue the caps undermine contract sanctity, proponents counter that they foster fairer markets by encouraging competition based on service quality rather than punitive lock-ins.

As the August 2026 deadline approaches, companies are advised to audit their installment contracts proactively. For insiders in tech and retail, this law signals a maturing regulatory environment where transparency trumps hidden fees, potentially reshaping how Americans engage with everyday services.