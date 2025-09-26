ByteDance to Retain 50% of TikTok US Profits in Divestment Deal

In a surprising twist to the long-running saga of TikTok’s U.S. operations, ByteDance Ltd., the Chinese parent company of the popular video-sharing app, stands to retain a significant financial stake even after divesting majority control. According to recent reports, ByteDance could claim up to 50% of the profits generated by TikTok’s American business under a proposed deal that aims to address national security concerns. This arrangement comes amid intense negotiations brokered by the Trump administration, highlighting the complex interplay between geopolitics, technology, and commerce.

The deal, which involves spinning off TikTok’s U.S. arm into a new joint-venture entity, would see ByteDance holding just under 20% of the shares in this venture. A consortium of non-Chinese investors, including prominent American firms, would take the majority stake. Yet, the profit-sharing mechanism ensures ByteDance’s ongoing economic influence, a detail that has raised eyebrows among industry observers and policymakers alike.

Unpacking the Profit-Sharing Dynamics

This profit split isn’t merely a footnote; it underscores ByteDance’s leverage in the negotiations, derived from its ownership of TikTok’s core algorithms and intellectual property. Sources familiar with the matter, as reported by Bloomberg, indicate that ByteDance’s cut could amount to half of the U.S. operation’s earnings, even as operational control shifts to American hands. This setup allows ByteDance to benefit from TikTok’s massive user base—estimated at over 100 million monthly active users in the U.S.—without direct oversight of daily activities.

Critics argue this could dilute the intended separation from Chinese influence, but proponents see it as a pragmatic compromise to keep the app operational. The arrangement also includes provisions for algorithm retraining on U.S. user data, a move designed to mitigate data privacy risks, per insights from the BBC.

Geopolitical Ramifications and Investor Confidence

The broader implications extend to U.S.-China relations, with President Trump personally involved in sealing the deal via executive order. Valued at around $14 billion for the U.S. business, as noted in CNBC coverage, the transaction boosts ByteDance’s overall valuation amid a rally in Chinese tech stocks. Investors are optimistic, viewing the deal as a signal of thawing tensions and Beijing’s support for private enterprises.

For industry insiders, this profit-sharing model sets a precedent for future cross-border tech divestitures. It raises questions about how intellectual property rights can be disentangled in global apps reliant on proprietary algorithms. The White House has emphasized that a U.S.-controlled board, with six out of seven American directors, will govern the new entity, according to details shared in The New York Times.

Algorithm Leasing and Security Measures

A key innovation in the deal is the leasing of TikTok’s recommendation algorithm from ByteDance, rather than a full transfer. This approach, outlined by White House officials and reported in Axios, allows the U.S. operation to maintain the app’s addictive user experience while ensuring oversight by American entities like Oracle, which will manage security protocols.

This leasing model addresses concerns over data flows to China, but it also perpetuates ByteDance’s indirect influence through ongoing royalties and profit shares. Tech experts point out that retraining the algorithm on U.S.-specific data could evolve TikTok’s content ecosystem, potentially altering viral trends and advertiser strategies.

Future Outlook for TikTok and ByteDance

As the deal awaits final executive approval, expected imminently, it could reshape ByteDance’s global strategy. The company, already a powerhouse with apps like Douyin in China, might use this as a blueprint for expansions elsewhere. However, regulatory scrutiny persists, with some lawmakers questioning whether the 50% profit take truly severs ties.

Industry analysts predict this could encourage similar arrangements in other sectors, balancing economic incentives with security imperatives. For TikTok users and creators, the continuity promises stability, but the underlying profit dynamics reveal the enduring pull of its Chinese roots, as detailed in initial briefings from The Information.