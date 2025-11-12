Buttons Strike Back: Why Automakers Are Ditching Touchscreens in 2025

In the fast-evolving world of automotive design, a quiet revolution is underway. After years of dominating vehicle interiors with sleek, expansive touchscreens, major automakers are pivoting back to physical buttons and knobs. This shift, gaining momentum in 2025, is driven by a confluence of safety concerns, regulatory pressures, and consumer backlash. Industry insiders point to data showing that touchscreens can dangerously distract drivers, prompting a reevaluation of in-car interfaces.

Recent reports highlight how companies like Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, and Hyundai are leading the charge. For instance, Volkswagen has announced the return of physical buttons in models like the ID. 2all, citing user feedback and safety data. This move echoes broader trends where automakers are responding to evidence that touchscreen interactions increase reaction times, sometimes more than driving under the influence.

According to a study cited by WIRED, reaction times using screens while driving are worse than being drunk or high, with 90% of drivers expressing hatred for touchscreens in cars. WIRED reports that the auto industry is finally ‘coming to its senses’ amid this backlash.

The Safety Imperative Driving Change

Safety has emerged as the paramount reason for abandoning touchscreens. Euro NCAP, Europe’s leading vehicle safety authority, has introduced new rules penalizing cars that rely heavily on touchscreens for essential functions. Starting in 2026, vehicles without physical controls for key operations like turn signals or hazard lights will lose points in safety ratings.

This regulatory push is already influencing designs. BMW Blog notes that automakers, including BMW, are spurred to adopt physical buttons to maintain maximum safety ratings. In the U.S., similar concerns are voiced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, though without binding rules yet.

Real-world data underscores the risks. A report from U.S. News details how over the last 20 years, automakers shifted functions to touchscreens, but now they’re rethinking that strategy due to distraction-related accidents. Experts like David Zipper, in a post on X, have long argued that touchscreens are ‘dangerously distracting,’ fueling the comeback of buttons.

Consumer Preferences and User Experience

Beyond regulations, consumer sentiment is a powerful catalyst. Polls and surveys reveal overwhelming preference for tactile controls. A survey by Car Dealership Guy on X, polling nearly 13,000 people, showed a clear tilt toward physical buttons, signaling that drivers are ‘speaking up’ and OEMs are listening.

Design News explains that automakers are prioritizing user experience, with major players abandoning touchscreens for physical controls to enhance safety and satisfaction. Drivers complain that touchscreens require eyes-off-road time, unlike knobs that allow muscle memory operation.

In a recent X post, user Lauren highlighted how cars with heavy touchscreen reliance will ‘age poorly’ in 10-15 years due to outdated software and the dangers of diverting attention from the road. This echoes industry trends where hybrid interfaces—combining screens with buttons—are emerging as the balanced future.

Economic and Development Challenges

The transition isn’t without hurdles. Long development cycles and high costs slow the shift, as noted in a WebProNews article from September 2025. Automakers face supply chain inertia, making rapid changes expensive.

Yet, the economic rationale is clear: better safety ratings boost sales. Jalopnik lists brands like Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz bringing back buttons, driven by Euro NCAP rules and consumer demands. Hyundai, too, is reintroducing physical controls to simplify driving.

Industry analysts predict that by 2026, most new models will feature hybrid systems. A SlashGear report from October 2025 confirms that these automakers are ‘going back to basics’ to improve safety and meet regulations.

Technological Alternatives on the Horizon

As touchscreens recede, innovations like head-up displays (HUDs) and voice controls are filling the gap. MotorTrend suggests that the next big screens might be on car windows, with HUD tech projecting information directly in the driver’s line of sight.

However, not all tech is being abandoned. Apple CarPlay remains popular, though Kelley Blue Book reports that many automakers are ditching the advanced CarPlay Ultra, preferring in-house systems with physical backups.

Posts on X from users like Ali Bala emphasize that while screens will persist, customizable physical controls—like steering wheel buttons—will make a ‘strong comeback’ for better UX in vehicles.

Case Studies from Leading Automakers

Volkswagen’s reversal is emblematic. As per a March 2025 X post by Car Dealership Guy, VW is ditching touchscreens for buttons in volume, climate, and hazard controls, starting with the ID. 2all.

Mercedes-Benz is following suit. Sources from Yahoo Autos indicate a shift away from oversized monitors to classic knobs, driven by safety and user preference.

An NBC report on Today.com from September 2025 features Maggie Vespa noting that carmakers are ‘pumping the brakes on touchscreens’ in favor of buttons.

Broader Industry Trends and Future Outlook

Looking ahead, the automotive sector is disrupted by trends like electric vehicles and sustainable materials, as outlined in a Kadence report from September 2025. Interface design is part of this evolution.

Critics on X, such as Dave (Aspiring Peasant), argue that physical controls are ‘objectively superior’ in automobiles, a view supported by legacy automakers reverting amid touchscreen backlash.

Even Tesla, known for its massive screens, faces scrutiny. A November 2025 X post by Martin Woods links to discussions on Tesla potentially killing off features, hinting at industry-wide reevaluation.

Regulatory and Global Perspectives

Globally, Europe’s Euro NCAP leads, but the trend is spreading. In India, concerns about screen glare in harsh conditions are noted in X posts by MadhusudanSahuu regarding Tata’s triple-screen dashboards.

Get CyberTrucked explores replacements like voice assistants and haptic feedback, signaling a multifaceted approach to in-car tech.

As automakers balance innovation with practicality, the abandonment of pure touchscreens marks a pivotal moment, ensuring safer, more intuitive driving experiences for years to come.