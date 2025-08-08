Bumble Ghosts Poor Profiles in AI Push for Authentic Matches

Bumble’s Bold Bet on Quality

In a surprising pivot amid sluggish growth, Bumble Inc. has introduced a stringent new policy aimed at elevating user profiles, signaling a broader strategic shift under its returning founder and CEO, Whitney Wolfe Herd. Announced during the company’s second-quarter 2025 earnings call, the initiative targets what Herd described as “phenomenal members” who unwittingly sabotage their chances with subpar profiles. Rather than outright banning these users, Bumble plans to “ghost” them—effectively hiding their profiles from potential matches unless they invest effort in improvements. This move, as detailed in a recent Fast Company article, underscores the app’s renewed emphasis on quality over quantity in the competitive dating market.

The policy isn’t about punishing bad actors but educating and encouraging better self-presentation. Herd emphasized in the earnings transcript, shared via Investing.com, that many users “have no clue how to build a profile,” leading to lower engagement and mismatched connections. By leveraging AI-driven prompts and feedback tools, Bumble aims to guide users toward more authentic and detailed bios, higher-quality photos, and clearer intentions—features that echo earlier updates like expanded dating intentions rolled out in 2024, as reported by Global Dating Insights.

Financial Pressures Driving Change

This profile overhaul comes at a critical juncture for Bumble, which reported an 8% revenue drop in Q2 2025, even as adjusted EBITDA surged 26%, according to a presentation highlighted on Investing.com. The focus on profitability reflects Herd’s vision of using AI “to make love more human,” prioritizing meaningful interactions over sheer user volume. Industry insiders see this as a response to broader challenges in the sector, where apps like Tinder and Hinge have faced similar scrutiny over fake profiles and burnout.

Leadership turbulence has also shaped this direction. Herd’s return to the CEO role in March 2025, following Lidiane Jones’s brief tenure, was announced in a Yahoo Finance piece, marking a homecoming for the founder who stepped down in 2023. Under her watch, Bumble has undergone senior shake-ups, including the appointment of Neil Shah as Chief Business Officer in December 2024, as per the company’s investor relations update. These changes aim to streamline operations and refine the revenue model, with the profile policy serving as a linchpin.

User Reactions and Market Implications

On social platforms like X (formerly Twitter), users have mixed sentiments about the policy, with some praising the push for authenticity while others worry it could alienate casual daters. Posts from Bumble’s official account, emphasizing kindness and respect since the app’s inception, align with this quality-first ethos, though recent sponsorships like the New York Liberty partnership highlight efforts to boost community engagement.

Critics argue the “ghosting” mechanic might exacerbate inequalities, favoring those with time or resources to polish profiles. Yet, early data suggests potential upsides: improved match rates could enhance user retention, vital as Bumble’s stock has fluctuated amid economic headwinds. As Herd noted in a CNBC TV18 profile, her visionary approach has always put women first—a principle now extending to profile standards.

Looking Ahead: Innovation or Risk?

Bumble’s strategy draws from past innovations, such as AI algorithms updated in 2024 to combat low-effort interactions. By integrating these with the new policy, the company hopes to differentiate itself in a saturated market, where competitors like Match Group continue to dominate.

For industry observers, this represents a high-stakes gamble. If successful, it could redefine dating app standards, fostering deeper connections and sustainable growth. Failure, however, might drive users to rivals. As Bumble navigates this chapter, Herd’s leadership will be under scrutiny, with the profile improvement mandate as her clearest signal yet of a quality-driven future.