In the high-stakes world of athletic footwear, where consumer trends shift as quickly as a sprinter’s pace, Dan Sheridan has navigated Brooks Running into a position of quiet dominance since taking the CEO helm in early 2024. Backed by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, the company has thrived under a philosophy of long-term value creation, eschewing the quarterly pressures that plague many competitors. Sheridan, a 27-year veteran of Brooks, stepped up from chief operating officer, inheriting a brand that has ballooned to over $1.6 billion in annual revenue by focusing on performance running gear for serious athletes.

Yet, leadership at this level isn’t without its turbulence. In a recent interview with Fortune, Sheridan candidly admitted that the top job “drives him nuts” about 20% of the time, citing the relentless demands of decision-making in an industry facing supply-chain disruptions and evolving consumer behaviors. The remaining 80%, he says, is pure passion—fueled by the thrill of innovation and team successes.

Buffett’s Enduring Influence on Brand Resilience This isn’t just personal grit; Sheridan’s approach draws heavily from Buffett’s playbook. As detailed in a July 2025 Fortune piece, Buffett’s key advice to Sheridan was straightforward: “Make sure the brand is stronger at the end of the year than it was at the beginning.” This mantra has guided Brooks through economic headwinds, including inflation-driven price hikes that haven’t deterred runners from investing in premium products.

Sheridan emphasizes a positive mindset as his anchor, likening it to strategies employed by Amazon’s Andy Jassy. “Keeping a positive attitude helps stay motivated toward success,” he told Fortune, a sentiment echoed in recent posts on X where business leaders discuss the mental toll of executive roles amid 2025’s volatile markets. This optimism has translated into strategic expansions, such as Brooks’ push into casual wear and international markets, countering rivals like Hoka and On by prioritizing core runners while broadening appeal.

Navigating Industry Challenges with Strategic Foresight Recent news from BizToc highlights how Brooks has bucked consumer pullback trends, with Sheridan noting that Gen Z and other demographics remain willing to spend on health-focused gear despite rising costs. This resilience stems from a deliberate avoidance of short-term hype, aligning with Buffett’s long-view philosophy that Bill George, in an X post, described as essential for building sustainable businesses.

Under Sheridan’s watch, Brooks has also leaned into sustainability and innovation, launching eco-friendly shoe lines that resonate with environmentally conscious consumers. A June 2025 Yahoo Finance video captured Sheridan sharing Berkshire’s leadership wisdom: focus on holistic company needs rather than siloed operations. This has helped Brooks maintain momentum in a crowded field, where trends like AI-driven personalization are emerging, as noted in Wellington Management’s projections shared on X about venture capital growth in 2025.

Positive Mindset as a Competitive Edge Sheridan’s 80/20 rule—loving the role most of the time while managing frustrations—mirrors broader executive sentiments. In a WebProNews article from July 2025, he elaborated on building enduring brand strength by expanding globally without diluting focus on performance. This strategy has positioned Brooks to capitalize on the wellness boom, with Sheridan telling Fortune that “if you put one foot in front of the other, you’re our customer,” inviting a wide tent of fitness enthusiasts.

Critics might argue that Buffett’s hands-off style leaves subsidiaries exposed to market whims, but Sheridan’s track record suggests otherwise. As posts on X from entrepreneurs like Daniel Priestley underscore, shifting to customer-persona focus over geography is key in 2025, a tactic Brooks has adopted seamlessly. By fostering internal growth—evident in Sheridan’s own ascent—the company embodies Buffett’s belief in patient capital.

Looking Ahead: Sustaining Momentum in Uncertain Times As 2025 progresses, with economic uncertainties lingering, Sheridan’s leadership will be tested further. Yet, his blend of positivity and strategic patience, informed by Buffett’s guidance, positions Brooks for continued ascent. In an industry where fleeting trends can derail even giants, this Warren Buffett-backed venture stands as a model of steady, thoughtful progress, proving that enduring success often lies in mastering the mental game as much as the market one.