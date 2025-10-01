Broadcom Patches VMware Zero-Day Exploited by Chinese Hackers Since 2024

In a move that has raised eyebrows among cybersecurity experts, Broadcom Inc. recently patched a high-severity vulnerability in its VMware Aria Operations software without initially disclosing that it had been exploited in the wild as a zero-day flaw. The oversight came to light through independent research, highlighting ongoing challenges in transparency within the enterprise software sector following Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware.

The vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2025-41244, allows local privilege escalation, enabling attackers with limited access to gain root-level control on affected systems. According to reports, this flaw has been under active exploitation by Chinese state-sponsored hackers since at least October 2024, a detail Broadcom omitted from its initial security advisory.

Unveiling the Exploitation Timeline

Security researchers at firms like Mandiant have pieced together evidence suggesting the attacks were orchestrated by a group known as UNC5174, which has ties to broader cyber-espionage campaigns. This group reportedly leveraged the zero-day to compromise virtualized environments, potentially extracting sensitive data from enterprise networks.

Broadcom’s patch, released this week, addresses not only CVE-2025-41244 but also five other vulnerabilities across VMware products including Aria Operations, NSX, and vCenter. However, the company’s failure to mention the zero-day exploitation in its advisory—detailed in a report by SecurityWeek—has sparked criticism for potentially delaying urgent responses from IT teams.

Broader Implications for VMware Users

Industry insiders note that this incident underscores the risks in virtualized infrastructures, where hypervisors like VMware’s ESXi are prime targets for advanced persistent threats. Earlier this year, Broadcom had patched other zero-days in ESXi and related products, as covered in a March advisory on their support portal, which acknowledged exploitation reported by Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center.

The current flaw’s exploitation since late 2024 means that unpatched systems could have been vulnerable for nearly a year, amplifying the potential for data breaches in sectors reliant on VMware, such as finance and healthcare. Analysts from BleepingComputer emphasized that the attackers focused on privilege escalation via VMware Tools, a component integral to guest-host interactions.

Criticism of Disclosure Practices

Critics argue that Broadcom’s communication strategy post-acquisition has been inconsistent, with some advisories lacking critical details about real-world attacks. This contrasts with pre-acquisition VMware practices, which often included more forthcoming acknowledgments of exploitation vectors.

In response to inquiries, Broadcom updated its advisory to note the zero-day status, but experts like those at The Hacker News warn that such delays could erode trust among enterprise customers already grappling with subscription model changes.

Recommendations for Mitigation

For organizations using affected VMware versions, immediate patching is advised, alongside enhanced monitoring for indicators of compromise associated with UNC5174. Tools like network traffic analysis can help detect anomalous behavior in virtual machines.

Looking ahead, this episode may prompt calls for standardized disclosure norms in the cybersecurity industry, ensuring that vendors prioritize transparency to better equip defenders against sophisticated threats from nation-state actors.

Lessons from Past Incidents

Reflecting on similar events, such as the March 2025 patches for three other VMware zero-days reported by Rapid7, it’s clear that exploitation of virtualization flaws is on the rise. These vulnerabilities often involve time-of-check to time-of-use (TOCTOU) issues, allowing sandbox escapes.

Ultimately, as Broadcom integrates VMware’s portfolio, fostering a culture of proactive disclosure will be key to maintaining its standing in the competitive enterprise software market, where security lapses can have far-reaching consequences for global digital infrastructure.