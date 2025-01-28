Making the Case for Broadcast Television

A lot has changed since I started my career 22 years ago as a national TV news producer. Starting out as a Production Assistant at MSNBC with Dan Abrams, I couldn’t have imagined a more exciting or perfect role for me straight out of college. Being part of a team that produced a live, hour-long show five days a week was fast-paced, busy and fun. I loved being part of a big team and working down to the wire to make sure the show got off smoothly.

Spending nearly a decade in person, within studios, at the onset of my career, is what ultimately propelled me into starting Pace PR. It was the interactions with the guests I booked and connected with in real life, especially in the greenrooms, that laid the foundation for the agency. Mentioning my work in television to almost anyone elicited awe and a ton of questions. It carried a sense of gravitas and allure as being an exciting and unconventional career path.

Talking about TV news in 2025 likely garners a different reaction. Try mentioning “cable news” to Gen-Z – if it’s not streaming or on social media, there’s a good chance they couldn’t mention the three big national morning shows, or one anchor on CNN or Fox.

Many companies and brands are putting resources into content, paid opportunities and various marketing tactics outside of traditional PR, TV bookings and broadcast media placements. Everyone’s benefitted from having more options to consider in your total comms plan. But if you overlook TV news, TV bookings and traditional earned media, you’re likely missing out on what could be a critical component to growing your brand awareness, increasing your industry stature and strengthening your thought leadership.

I know from experience the power TV holds.

Several years ago, we placed a client of ours, a non-profit CEO, on Bloomberg Television. It was a great segment, lasting several minutes (an eternity in cable news!), that led to a phone call into their office, with a donor looking to make a contribution in the millions. That is a true story!

We’ve had countless clients secure partnerships directly from appearing on television. Many of them have told me about the interesting folks they themselves have met in the greenroom.

But TV clips serve another purpose, too.

For those in the service industry, video content is a way to have potential clients or customers get to know you (or feel like they know you), by watching you in action. How thoughtfully you answer a question from a reporter shows off your personality.

For our clients who are medical physicians, we’ve heard that these videos play a big part in having a patient make an appointment with them.

The same thing goes for our legal clients. Hiring an attorney can be quite personal in most instances. Many feel more comfortable getting to know their potential legal counsel by watching them in a few videos, rather than hiring them blindly.

For our CEOs, there really is no better media outlet to highlight success than CNBC (maybe the WSJ ranks closely!). When our VC, PE and investment clients appear on CNBC, it strengthens their reputation in a crowded landscape.

The power to utilize the clip of the TV interview afterwards, on social media, marketing communications and investment decks have played a role in client’s exits, acquisitions and mergers.

The power of TV is still quite real – you may just need a strong PR firm to unlock it for you.