Britannica and Merriam-Webster Sue Perplexity AI Over Copyright Infringement

The Latest Front in AI Copyright Battles

In a move that underscores the growing tensions between traditional publishers and artificial intelligence upstarts, Encyclopedia Britannica and its subsidiary Merriam-Webster have filed a lawsuit against Perplexity AI, accusing the company of widespread copyright and trademark infringement. The complaint, lodged in New York federal court on Wednesday, alleges that Perplexity’s “answer engine” systematically scrapes and reproduces content from Britannica’s vast online encyclopedia and Merriam-Webster’s dictionary without permission, effectively siphoning off traffic and revenue. This case arrives amid a wave of similar disputes, as AI firms increasingly rely on vast datasets drawn from the web to power their generative tools.

According to the filing, Perplexity’s AI not only copies articles verbatim but also presents summaries that closely mirror the original text, complete with citations that plaintiffs argue are insufficient to mitigate the harm. Britannica claims this practice constitutes “massive copying” and dilutes their brands, as users are directed to Perplexity’s platform instead of the original sources. The publishers are seeking unspecified damages and an injunction to halt the alleged infringement, highlighting how AI summaries could erode the value of meticulously curated reference materials.

Perplexity’s Rise and Controversial Practices

Perplexity, founded in 2022 and backed by high-profile investors like Jeff Bezos, has positioned itself as a next-generation search engine that delivers concise, AI-generated answers rather than lists of links. Valued at over $1 billion, the startup has drawn praise for its user-friendly interface but criticism for its data-sourcing methods. Recent reports from WIRED have exposed how Perplexity bypasses website protections like robots.txt files to scrape content, a tactic that has sparked outrage among publishers.

The lawsuit builds on prior accusations against Perplexity. Earlier this year, Forbes alleged that the AI firm plagiarized its investigative reporting, lifting text and images with minimal attribution. Similarly, posts on X (formerly Twitter) from journalists and tech watchers have highlighted instances where Perplexity generated summaries attributed to outlets like CNBC and Bloomberg, often with inaccuracies or “hallucinations”—fabricated details that undermine credibility. Britannica’s complaint echoes these concerns, noting that Perplexity’s tool competes directly with their services by repurposing content without compensation.

Broader Implications for the AI Industry

This legal action is part of a broader reckoning for AI companies facing scrutiny over intellectual property. Just last month, Anthropic settled a $1.5 billion lawsuit with music publishers, setting a precedent for costly resolutions. As detailed in a Reuters report, Britannica and Merriam-Webster argue that Perplexity’s practices not only infringe copyrights but also violate trademarks by associating their brands with potentially erroneous AI outputs, which could damage their reputation for accuracy.

Industry insiders see this as a test case for how courts will handle AI’s use of web-scraped data. Perplexity has previously defended its methods as transformative fair use, similar to arguments made by OpenAI in lawsuits from The New York Times. However, critics, including those in a WinBuzzer analysis, contend that such scraping undermines the economic incentives for content creation, potentially leading to a decline in high-quality journalism and reference works.

Responses and Potential Outcomes

Perplexity has yet to formally respond to the lawsuit, but in past statements to outlets like NewsBytes, the company emphasized its commitment to ethical AI development and partnerships with publishers. Some X users, including tech analysts, speculate that Perplexity might seek licensing deals to resolve the dispute, following models adopted by competitors like Google. Yet, the plaintiffs’ demand for an injunction could force Perplexity to overhaul its data ingestion processes, impacting its core functionality.

For Britannica, a 256-year-old institution now navigating the digital age, this suit represents a defense of its legacy against disruptive technologies. Merriam-Webster, known for its authoritative definitions, faces similar threats as AI tools increasingly handle language queries. Legal experts quoted in Law360 suggest the case could drag on for years, influencing upcoming regulations on AI training data.

Looking Ahead: Challenges and Opportunities

As AI continues to evolve, lawsuits like this one may prompt more publishers to band together, potentially leading to class-action suits or industry-wide standards. Recent X discussions reveal mixed sentiments: some users applaud the pushback against unchecked scraping, while others worry it could stifle innovation. For Perplexity, valued at $3 billion as per recent funding rounds, the financial stakes are high, but so is the opportunity to pioneer transparent data practices.

Ultimately, this dispute highlights the uneasy balance between technological advancement and intellectual property rights. If courts side with publishers, AI firms may need to invest heavily in licensed datasets, reshaping how generative models are built. Conversely, a win for Perplexity could embolden more aggressive web crawling, raising ethical questions about the future of information access in an AI-driven world.