Brazil’s AI Adoption in Courts Fuels Litigation Surge and Ethical Concerns

In Brazil’s overburdened judicial system, artificial intelligence was supposed to be a game-changer, streamlining the processing of an astonishing backlog of over 70 million lawsuits. Instead, the technology has sparked an unexpected surge in litigation, as both courts and lawyers harness AI tools to accelerate filings and decisions, according to a recent report from Rest of World. The judiciary, facing one of the world’s most litigious environments, has deployed AI since 2019 for tasks like case analysis and risk assessment, aiming to cut costs and delays that have long plagued the system.

This push gained momentum last year when Brazil’s government partnered with OpenAI to expedite lawsuit screenings, a move detailed in coverage by Reuters. By analyzing patterns in thousands of cases, AI helps predict outcomes and avoid expensive losses, potentially saving billions from the federal budget. Yet, as courts embrace these tools, attorneys are countering with their own AI-driven strategies, generating petitions at unprecedented speeds and volumes.

While AI integration promised efficiency, it has inadvertently fueled a litigation boom, raising questions about equity in a system where technology amplifies advantages for those who can afford cutting-edge tools.

Lawyers in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro are now using generative AI to draft complex legal documents in minutes, what once took days, leading to a record number of new cases filed in 2024. This escalation, as highlighted in the Rest of World analysis, underscores a paradox: AI was meant to decongest courts, but it’s enabling more lawsuits, particularly in consumer disputes and labor claims that dominate Brazil’s docket.

Fairness concerns are mounting, with critics arguing that AI could exacerbate inequalities. Smaller firms or low-income litigants without access to sophisticated algorithms may find themselves outmatched, as wealthier parties leverage tools for faster, more precise arguments. A study by law firm TozziniFreire, referenced in Valor International, examined 140 cases since 2010 and found that 64% of AI-related reparation claims were successful, often involving failures in facial recognition or fraud detection systems.

The ripple effects extend beyond case volume, touching on ethical dilemmas as AI’s role in judicial processes invites scrutiny over bias and accountability in Brazil’s evolving legal framework.

Recent court rulings have begun addressing AI mishaps, such as erroneous convictions tied to flawed algorithms, with plaintiffs winning damages in biometric disputes, per insights from Biometric Update. Meanwhile, Brazil’s push for AI regulation, outlined in Bill No. 2,338/2023 and discussed in White & Case reports, seeks to balance innovation with safeguards, potentially setting precedents for how democracies govern emerging tech.

On the international front, Brazil’s experience contrasts with lighter-touch approaches elsewhere, but it aligns with global efforts to rein in Big Tech, as noted in broader coverage from Rest of World. As lawsuits involving AI copyright issues emerge—like the landmark case by Folha de S.Paulo against OpenAI for unauthorized content use, detailed in Folha—the judiciary must navigate uncharted territory.

Looking ahead, Brazil’s AI experiment in courts could influence worldwide standards, but only if it addresses the growing divide between technological haves and have-nots in pursuit of true judicial reform.

Experts predict that without targeted policies, the influx of AI-assisted filings could overwhelm even the enhanced systems, perpetuating cycles of delay. Initiatives like the national data center policy, amid Indigenous land disputes covered in Rest of World, add layers of complexity, blending tech advancement with social justice imperatives.

Ultimately, Brazil’s foray into AI judiciary tools reveals a double-edged sword: while promising efficiency, it demands vigilant oversight to ensure the technology serves justice equitably, not just expeditiously.