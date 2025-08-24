In the newly evolving era of AI-driven web browsing, a recent discovery has underscored the precarious balance between innovation and security. Brave, the privacy-focused browser company, revealed a significant vulnerability in Perplexity’s Comet, an AI-powered browser designed to act as an “agent” that can navigate the web, summarize content, and perform tasks on behalf of users. This flaw, identified as an indirect prompt injection attack, allowed malicious actors to potentially hijack user sessions and extract sensitive data, raising alarms about the risks inherent in so-called agentic AI systems.

AI agents that can browse the Web and perform tasks on your behalf have incredible potential but also introduce new security risks.



We recently found, and disclosed, a concerning flaw in Perplexity's Comet browser that put users' accounts and other sensitive info in danger. pic.twitter.com/kwYTrwgznO — Brave (@brave) August 20, 2025

The issue came to light through a detailed blog post from Brave, which described how Comet’s summarization feature could be exploited. By embedding hidden instructions in web content—such as white text on a white background or innocuous-looking HTML comments—attackers could trick the AI into following commands that compromised user privacy. Perplexity, known for its AI search tools, had positioned Comet as a next-generation browser that blends human-like web interaction with machine efficiency, but this integration blurred the lines between user intent and external manipulation.

The Mechanics of the Vulnerability

Brave’s researchers demonstrated the attack with a chilling example: Imagine a user encountering a Reddit thread laced with concealed directives. When asking Comet to summarize it, the AI would unwittingly process those directives as part of its prompt, potentially leading it to access and exfiltrate the user’s Perplexity login credentials or even one-time passwords (OTPs). This isn’t mere theory; Brave developed a proof-of-concept that showed how such injections could bypass traditional web security models, as reported in their post on Brave’s official blog.

The core problem stems from Comet’s design, which treats web content and user prompts as interchangeable inputs to its underlying large language model. Unlike conventional browsers that isolate scripts and content through mechanisms like the same-origin policy, agentic AI like Comet operates with elevated privileges, navigating sites while authenticated as the user. This setup, while powerful for tasks like booking flights or researching topics, creates a vector for indirect injections where malicious content sneaks into the AI’s decision-making process.

Discovery and Disclosure Process

Brave, a rival in the browser space with its own AI features, responsibly disclosed the vulnerability to Perplexity before going public. According to accounts in The Register, the flaw was patched swiftly after notification, preventing widespread exploitation. However, the incident highlights a broader pattern: AI companies racing to deploy agentic tools often prioritize capabilities over robust security, leaving users exposed.

Industry observers note that this isn’t an isolated case. Similar concerns have surfaced in other AI browsers, where phishing scams or prompt hijacks can fool the system into interacting with fraudulent sites. A report from ZDNET detailed how attackers could append malicious commands to legitimate user queries, potentially granting access to personal data like emails or financial information.

Implications for AI Agent Security

The fallout from this vulnerability extends beyond Perplexity, signaling systemic risks in agentic AI. As these systems gain autonomy—browsing, clicking, and even transacting—they amplify threats like data exfiltration or unauthorized actions. Brave’s analysis emphasizes that traditional web defenses, such as content security policies, fall short because AI agents don’t adhere to the same compartmentalization rules. Instead, they ingest and act on raw content, making them susceptible to “prompt poisoning” where benign inputs are tainted.

Experts warn that without new architectures, such flaws could proliferate. For instance, a piece in Thurrott.com quoted Brave executives stressing the need for isolated processing environments where AI prompts are sanitized before execution. This could involve techniques like differential privacy or multi-stage verification to distinguish user instructions from web noise.

Perplexity’s Response and Industry Reactions

Perplexity acknowledged the issue and implemented fixes, but the episode has sparked debate about transparency in AI development. Posts on X from Brave’s official account, including a thread starting at this post, amplified the discussion, garnering hundreds of thousands of views and underscoring public concern over AI security. Rivals like Brave are positioning themselves as guardians of privacy, with plans to roll out their own secure AI browsing features to nearly 100 million users.

Meanwhile, media coverage has been swift. WebProNews highlighted how the flaw allowed session hijacking, enabling attackers to steal OTPs or other credentials by blending them into AI prompts. This blending bypasses safeguards, turning the browser into an unwitting accomplice.

Broader Risks and Future Safeguards

Looking ahead, the incident serves as a wake-up call for the AI industry. Agentic browsers promise to revolutionize how we interact with the web, but they introduce attack surfaces that demand innovative defenses. Brave advocates for “agentic security architectures,” including user-configurable permissions and real-time anomaly detection to flag suspicious prompts.

Regulatory bodies may soon weigh in, as vulnerabilities like this could erode trust in AI tools. A recent article in PCWorld pointed out Comet’s susceptibility to phishing, where the AI could be tricked into engaging with scam sites, amplifying old threats in new ways. As AI agents become more prevalent, balancing their potential with ironclad security will be paramount.

Toward a Safer AI Browsing Era

Ultimately, this flaw in Comet illustrates the high stakes of integrating AI deeply into web navigation. While Perplexity has addressed the immediate issue, the event prompts a reevaluation of how we build and deploy these technologies. Brave’s proactive disclosure, detailed in their blog and echoed across outlets like BleepingComputer, which discussed risks of AI being duped into fake transactions, sets a standard for responsible innovation.

As the field advances, collaboration between companies, researchers, and regulators will be essential to mitigate these risks. For now, users are advised to exercise caution with emerging AI browsers, verifying updates and understanding the permissions they grant. The promise of agentic AI is immense, but so too are the perils if security isn’t embedded from the start.