Brandi Glanville Gives 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Costars One-Word Descriptions

Brandi Glanville of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spoke with Ross Matthews during his podcast radio show, Straight Talk With Ross Matthews, on Wednesday. When Ross asked Brandi to describe her costars using just one word, she let her emotions lead her mouth.

Matthews started with Lisa Vanderpump.

"English," was the word Brandi Glanville used to describe her.

Yolanda Foster?

"Sick," Brandi Glanville answered. Yolanda Foster has been suffering debilitating symptoms from Lyme disease.

Kyle Richards?

"Bitch," Brandi Glanville answered, with no hesitation whatsoever.

Lisa Rinna?

Brandi Glanville started off with a one-word reply, but then offered an explanation to accompany it.

“Crazy…I like her but she’s CRAZIER than all of us put together and it will soon show…You just can’t hide it for that long. She’s crazy.”

Ross Matthews didn't ask Brandi Glanville for a one-word description of Kim Richards. Might that be because she isn't returning to the sixth season of RHOBH?

It's possible Brandi Glanville told Ross Matthews prior to the start of his podcast that she wouldn't discuss Kim Richards.

