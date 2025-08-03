Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ Hits $545M, Becomes His Top-Grossing Film Worldwide

Brad Pitt’s latest venture into high-octane cinema has redefined success for the actor, with his Formula One drama “F1” surging past previous benchmarks to claim the title of his highest-grossing film worldwide. Directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced under Apple Studios, the movie has amassed over $545 million globally, eclipsing the $540 million haul of 2013’s “World War Z,” according to recent reports. This milestone arrives amid a competitive summer season, where “F1” has demonstrated remarkable staying power, holding strong in its sixth weekend with minimal drops in international markets.

The film’s narrative, centered on Pitt’s character Sonny Hayes returning from retirement to mentor a young driver and salvage an underdog team, resonates with audiences drawn to authentic racing sequences filmed during actual Grand Prix events. Production involved collaboration with the FIA, lending credibility that has translated into box-office gold. As of August 3, 2025, “F1” has raked in $372.3 million overseas across 78 markets, with a mere 18.5% drop in its latest weekend, per data from industry trackers.

Surpassing Expectations in a Crowded Market

Analysts note that “F1” opened with a robust $146.3 million globally, exceeding projections and benefiting from premium formats like IMAX, which alone contributed $28.2 million in the debut frame. Posts on X highlight the film’s “insanely strong legs,” with users like box-office enthusiasts praising its performance against heavyweights such as “Superman” and “The Fantastic Four.” This endurance is particularly impressive given the film’s $350 million budget, a figure that underscores Apple Studios’ aggressive push into theatrical releases, marking “F1” as the company’s biggest hit to date, surpassing earlier efforts like “Napoleon.”

Comparisons to Pitt’s filmography reveal a pattern of evolution; while “World War Z” relied on zombie-apocalypse thrills, “F1” taps into the prestige of motorsport, blending drama with spectacle. According to Collider, the movie has “mowed down” that zombie epic, achieving this feat just weeks after crossing the $500 million threshold, as reported by The Hindu. Industry insiders attribute this to strategic marketing, including tie-ins with real F1 events, which have amplified word-of-mouth buzz.

Marvel’s Reboot Holds Steady Amid Competition

Shifting focus to another major release, Marvel’s “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” has climbed to $369 million worldwide in its second weekend, building on a solid foundation despite mixed critical reception. Directed with a fresh take on the superhero quartet, the film features a cast including Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby, aiming to revitalize the franchise after previous iterations underperformed. Box-office updates from Deadline emphasize its incremental gains, with $29 million added recently, positioning it as a contender in the superhero genre.

Yet, “Fantastic Four” faces headwinds from audience fatigue in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where recent entries have struggled to match pre-pandemic highs. X discussions compare its trajectory unfavorably to “F1,” with some users noting Pitt’s film outpacing Marvel’s in global appeal, even as “Fantastic Four” benefits from IMAX screenings and international expansions. According to ScreenRant, “F1” has shattered Pitt’s 12-year record, while “Fantastic Four” is projected to potentially reach $500 million if it maintains momentum.

Implications for Streaming Giants and Star Power

For Apple Studios, “F1” represents a vindication of hybrid release strategies, blending cinema runs with eventual streaming availability, a model that has yielded over $509 million as per WebProNews. This success could encourage more tech firms to invest in big-budget originals, challenging traditional studios. Pitt’s draw, evidenced by an A-grade CinemaScore and 97% Rotten Tomatoes audience score, reaffirms the value of A-list talent in driving attendance.

Meanwhile, “Fantastic Four” underscores Marvel’s ongoing efforts to innovate, with casting news from 2025 highlighting diverse ensembles to attract broader demographics. As both films navigate the post-pandemic market, their performances signal resilience in blockbuster filmmaking, where authenticity and spectacle continue to captivate global viewers.