BNPL Lenders Withhold Data from Credit Bureaus, Hiding Debts

In the evolving world of consumer finance, buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) services have surged in popularity, offering shoppers the allure of interest-free installments for everything from clothing to electronics. But a brewing conflict between BNPL lenders and credit bureaus is raising alarms about transparency and consumer credit health. Recent reports indicate that major players like Klarna and Afterpay are withholding payment data from credit reporting agencies, fearing that such information could unfairly ding users’ credit scores.

This hesitation comes at a time when regulators and scoring models are pushing for greater integration. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has been vocal about the need for BNPL data to be reported consistently, as highlighted in their 2022 blog post noting that standardized furnishing could enhance accuracy in credit reports. Yet, lenders argue that sharing every payment detail might penalize consumers for minor slip-ups in a system not fully adapted to BNPL’s short-term, low-value loans.

The Reluctance to Report: Lenders’ Concerns and Industry Pushback

According to a recent article from Fox Business, companies such as Klarna and Afterpay are deliberately holding back customer payment data, citing worries that borrowers could face undue penalties. This stance persists despite initiatives from credit bureaus like Experian and TransUnion, which have urged BNPL firms to contribute data to build a more complete picture of consumer debt. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this year that these lenders are not ready to commit, pointing to potential inaccuracies in how BNPL activity is scored.

The core issue revolves around the nature of BNPL loans—typically small, split into four payments over six weeks—which differ markedly from traditional credit products. Lenders fear that late payments on these could disproportionately harm scores, especially since FICO announced in 2025 that it would begin incorporating BNPL data into its models, as detailed in a Money.com piece warning of potential credit score impacts.

Consumer Impacts: A Double-Edged Sword for Credit Building

For consumers, the lack of reporting creates a paradox. On one hand, responsible BNPL use goes unrewarded in credit histories, limiting opportunities to build positive records. A CFPB study released in January 2025 revealed that one-fifth of consumers used BNPL in 2022, with many juggling multiple loans, underscoring the scale of this shadow debt. On the other, unreported delinquencies mask growing financial strain, as posts on X (formerly Twitter) from users and analysts highlight rising late payments, with some estimating 40% of BNPL users experiencing delays.

This opacity could exacerbate broader economic risks. Axios noted just days ago that BNPL firms’ cold feet on data sharing might delay critical insights into household debt levels, which some economists, like those cited in The New York Times, believe are understated due to unreported BNPL obligations.

Regulatory Scrutiny and Future Pathways

Regulators are not standing idle. The CFPB’s research points to heavy BNPL reliance among those with high credit balances, prompting calls for mandatory reporting to prevent hidden debt bubbles. PYMNTS.com reported a snag in FICO’s BNPL integration efforts, with Klarna and Afterpay opting out for now, potentially stalling progress toward a unified system.

Industry insiders suggest this standoff could lead to new guidelines by late 2025, balancing lender concerns with consumer protections. As AInvest.com warns, the influx of delinquency data might force banks to tighten lending, affecting millions. Meanwhile, sentiment on X reflects growing anxiety, with discussions emphasizing how unreported BNPL could sharpen economic adjustments if defaults spike.

Economic Ramifications: Hidden Debt and Market Stability

The broader implications for financial stability are profound. Data from unusual_whales posts on X indicate that BNPL loan volumes exploded by over 1,100% between 2019 and 2021, per CFPB figures, yet much of this remains off credit reports. This blind spot, as Michael Pettis noted in a 2024 X post, might mean U.S. household debt is significantly underreported, heightening recession risks.

Lenders’ reluctance also spotlights ethical dilemmas: By not sharing data, they protect short-term user scores but hinder long-term financial literacy. Fox Business further elaborates that while some BNPL firms experiment with partial reporting, full adoption lags, leaving credit bureaus with incomplete datasets.

Path Forward: Toward Transparent Integration

Looking ahead, experts predict pressure from FICO’s scoring updates could force change. A June 2025 Money.com article explains how BNPL now factors into FICO scores, potentially benefiting timely payers but punishing defaulters with marks lasting up to seven years. To mitigate this, proposals include tailored scoring algorithms that treat BNPL differently from revolving credit.

Ultimately, resolving this impasse requires collaboration. As The Lever’s coverage on X suggests, tech-driven BNPL providers must weigh innovation against accountability, ensuring that the convenience of “pay later” doesn’t undermine the foundations of credit reporting. With consumer debt at record highs, the industry’s next moves will shape not just individual finances but the resilience of the entire credit ecosystem.