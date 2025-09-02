BMW and Toyota Boost Hydrogen Car Partnership for 2028 Launch

In a bold push to revive hydrogen as a viable alternative to battery-electric vehicles, BMW Group and Toyota Motor Corp. have deepened their long-standing collaboration on fuel-cell technology, with plans to bring a new generation of hydrogen-powered cars to market by 2028. The partnership, which dates back to 2012, is now accelerating toward series production, combining BMW’s engineering prowess with Toyota’s expertise in fuel-cell systems. Recent announcements highlight BMW’s intention to manufacture fuel-cell stacks at its competence center in Munich, while integrating them into vehicles at its plant in Steyr, Austria, marking a significant milestone for the German automaker’s first commercial fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV).

This move comes amid growing skepticism about hydrogen’s role in passenger cars, yet both companies are betting on its potential for long-range, quick-refueling applications. According to details shared in a press release from the BMW Group, the duo is jointly developing a third-generation fuel-cell system that promises higher efficiency and compactness, with BMW aiming to launch its inaugural production FCEV in 2028. Toyota, a pioneer in the field with its Mirai sedan, will supply key components like hydrogen tanks and fuel-cell stacks, allowing BMW to leverage its own electric drive systems for the rest of the powertrain.

Advancing Fuel-Cell Innovation

The technical advancements underscore a strategic pivot. The new system is reportedly 25% smaller than the one in BMW’s iX5 Hydrogen prototype, yet it maintains comparable power output thanks to improved power density, as noted in a recent article from Forbes. This compactness facilitates easier integration into existing vehicle architectures, potentially allowing BMW to offer hydrogen variants alongside petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid, and battery-electric models—creating what could be the most diverse drivetrain lineup in the company’s history. Insiders point out that this modularity is crucial for scaling production without overhauling assembly lines, a cost-saving measure in an industry grappling with fluctuating demand for zero-emission tech.

Beyond hardware, the alliance extends to infrastructure development. With only about 270 hydrogen stations across Europe, as reported by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association and echoed in coverage from WardsAuto, both BMW and Toyota are advocating for expanded refueling networks. Their joint efforts include lobbying for policy support and collaborating on standardization, aiming to make hydrogen viable for passenger cars in regions like Europe and Japan where battery infrastructure faces hurdles.

Manufacturing Milestones and Prototypes

Production preparations are already underway, with BMW’s Steyr facility set to begin series output of fuel-cell systems in 2028. A detailed report from Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology International reveals that the plant is being retooled for high-volume assembly, incorporating prototypes built at competence centers in Munich and Steyr. These early units demonstrate enhanced efficiency, with a cruising range exceeding 310 miles on a single fill, drawing from Toyota’s proven Mirai technology.

Current sentiment on platforms like X reflects a mix of optimism and debate. Posts from industry watchers highlight the partnership’s potential to challenge battery dominance, with one noting BMW’s prototypes as a “nightmare” for competitors reliant on lithium-ion solutions, while others recall Toyota’s historical admissions that plug-in EVs might be simpler—yet the duo presses on. News from electrive.com confirms BMW’s supply chain is gearing up, sourcing components globally to ensure reliability.

Challenges in a Battery-Dominated Market

Despite the enthusiasm, hurdles remain. Hydrogen production is energy-intensive, and costs must drop for widespread adoption. BMW Chairman Oliver Zipse described the tie-up as a “milestone in automotive history” in statements covered by Automotive Dive, but analysts warn that without subsidies and infrastructure growth, FCEVs could remain niche. Toyota’s role in supplying core tech allows BMW to mitigate risks, sharing development costs estimated in the hundreds of millions.

For industry insiders, this partnership signals a hedging strategy against battery supply chain vulnerabilities, such as raw material shortages. By 2028, BMW plans to have its hydrogen X5 variant on roads, potentially reshaping debates on electrification. As prototypes roll out and infrastructure builds, the collaboration could prove hydrogen’s mettle—or highlight its persistent challenges in a world tilting toward batteries.

Future Implications for Automakers

Looking ahead, the BMW-Toyota axis might inspire similar alliances. With BMW targeting efficiency gains and Toyota focusing on durability, their combined R&D could yield breakthroughs in stack longevity and cold-weather performance, areas where batteries falter. Recent X posts from hydrogen advocates, like those from Fuel Cells Works, emphasize the prototypes’ readiness, aligning with BMW’s timeline.

Ultimately, this deepened tie-up positions both companies as hydrogen pioneers, challenging the status quo. If successful, it could diversify powertrain options, offering consumers choices beyond batteries and fostering innovation in sustainable mobility. As production ramps up, the industry will watch closely to see if hydrogen finally gains traction.