Bluesky’s Moderation Makeover: Betting on Transparency to Tame Social Chaos

In the rapidly evolving landscape of social media, Bluesky is making bold moves to differentiate itself from giants like X (formerly Twitter) by prioritizing transparency in its moderation practices. The platform, which has seen its user base double to 40 million over the past year, recently unveiled a suite of updates aimed at making its content moderation and reporting tools more user-friendly and accountable. These changes come at a time when trust in social platforms is at an all-time low, with users demanding clearer insights into how content is policed.

According to Engadget, Bluesky’s latest app update introduces features like expanded reporting categories, a strike system for violations, and enhanced communication about moderation decisions. This revamp is part of Bluesky’s broader strategy to foster a ‘healthier social media ecosystem,’ as the company puts it, by empowering users with more control and visibility over content moderation.

Evolution of Bluesky’s Moderation Framework

Bluesky’s approach to moderation is rooted in its decentralized architecture, which allows for ‘stackable moderation services’ and user-driven tools. In a blog post on their site, Bluesky detailed their 2024 Moderation Report, highlighting the hiring of a full-time moderation team and the development of infrastructure to support trust and safety. ‘Throughout 2024, our Trust & Safety team has worked to protect our growing userbase and uphold our community standards,’ the report states, as published on Bluesky’s official blog.

The platform has been iterating on these systems, with recent updates including automated moderation tools and user lists for better content curation. TechCrunch reported that Bluesky is adding new reporting categories such as ‘harassment’ and ‘spam,’ along with a severity-based strike system that could lead to temporary or permanent bans. ‘Bluesky is making moderation changes, including the addition of new reporting categories, strikes, and more clarity when communicating with users about violations,’ notes TechCrunch.

Transparency as a Competitive Edge

One of the standout features of the update is the emphasis on transparency. Users will now receive detailed explanations for why their reports were actioned or denied, a move designed to build trust. Engadget highlights that this includes ‘sending feedback on reports you submit,’ which aligns with Bluesky’s ongoing projects like ban evasion detection and toxicity filters, as mentioned in posts on X by the official Bluesky account.

In contrast to more opaque systems on other platforms, Bluesky’s model allows users to run their own moderation services. A post on X from Bluesky dated September 18, 2024, emphasized efforts to combat ‘toxicity & spam detection’ without turning the internet into ‘slop.’ This user-centric philosophy is further evidenced in their open-sourcing of tools like Ozone, which enables collaborative content labeling, as announced in a March 2024 X post by Bluesky.

Challenges and Regulatory Scrutiny

Despite these advancements, Bluesky isn’t without its hurdles. The platform recently faced criticism from the European Union for allegedly violating transparency rules under the Digital Services Act. Nairametrics reported that ‘Bluesky, a fast-growing social media platform, has come under scrutiny for failing to comply with European Union (EU) transparency regulations,’ in an article dated November 26, 2024, available on Nairametrics.

This regulatory pressure underscores the high stakes for social media companies in 2025. Bluesky’s response has been to double down on transparency, with updates that provide more granular tracking of moderation actions. As per TechCrunch’s coverage from September 22, 2025, Bluesky is ‘getting more aggressive about moderation and enforcement’ to cultivate ‘a space for healthy conversations.’

User Growth and Feature Innovations

Bluesky’s user base explosion to 40 million has necessitated these changes. Yahoo Tech noted in a recent article that the platform reached this milestone while introducing a ‘dislikes’ beta and updates to zap toxic replies. ‘Bluesky, the decentralized social network initially conceived by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, announced on Friday it has surged to 40 million users,’ according to Yahoo Tech.

Beyond moderation, Bluesky is rolling out quality-of-life improvements like dark mode icons and improved custom feeds. Digital Trends praised these tools, stating that ‘Bluesky is serving social media tools that X and Instagram should learn from,’ including ‘a “dislike” beta, improved toxicity filters, and smarter reply controls,’ as detailed in their article on Digital Trends.

Industry Reactions and Future Implications

Industry insiders have mixed reactions. Posts on X from users like Jonathan Turley criticize Bluesky for potentially creating ‘safe spaces’ that shelter from opposing views, as seen in a December 2024 post. Conversely, positive sentiment abounds, with TechCrunch’s Sarah Perez feed highlighting the moderation changes for better tracking.

Looking ahead, Bluesky’s October 31, 2025, blog post promises continued iteration: ‘Over the next few months, we’ll be iterating on the systems that make Bluesky a better place for healthy conversations. Some experiments will stick, others will evolve, and we’ll share what we learn along the way,’ from Bluesky’s blog.

Balancing Decentralization and Safety

The decentralized nature of Bluesky, with features like federation and custom algorithms, sets it apart. An X post from May 2024 by Bluesky outlined future features including DMs and video, building on their growth from 40K to 5.6M users at that time.

However, challenges persist, as evidenced by Jesse Singal’s X thread from December 2024, which pointed out violent imagery persisting on the platform despite moderations. This highlights the ongoing battle to balance openness with safety.

Global Perspectives and Compliance Efforts

Internationally, Bluesky’s transparency push is timely amid EU scrutiny. The platform’s 2023 Moderation Report, published on Bluesky’s blog, detailed early efforts: ‘We have hired and trained a full-time team of moderators, launched and iterated on several community and individual moderation features.’

To address criticisms, recent updates include logged-out visibility settings, as clarified in an X post by user Moonzy in October 2024. Such features empower users to control their content’s reach.

Technological Underpinnings of Moderation

At the core, Bluesky’s tech stack supports these changes. Startup News FYI echoed Engadget’s report, noting that ‘Bluesky is looking to make its moderation and reporting systems more transparent,’ in their coverage on Startup News FYI.

Automated tools for spam detection and multi-account tracking are key, as per Bluesky’s September 2024 X post, aiming to prevent abuse without over-censoring.

Strategic Positioning in Social Media Wars

As competitors like X face their own moderation controversies, Bluesky’s focus on transparency could attract disillusioned users. SocialBee’s weekly updates track these developments, emphasizing tools for better engagement.

Ultimately, Bluesky’s revamp positions it as a forward-thinking alternative, learning from past industry pitfalls to build a more accountable social space.