Bluesky Surges to 38M Users Post-Election, But Engagement Falls

In the ever-evolving world of social media, Bluesky has emerged as a notable contender, recently surpassing 38 million users amid a backdrop of shifting user behaviors and platform dynamics. This milestone, announced by the platform’s CEO Jay Graber, underscores a remarkable ascent from its origins as a decentralized alternative to X (formerly Twitter), but it also highlights emerging challenges in sustaining momentum. According to a recent report from Social Media Today, while user numbers continue to climb, albeit at a slower pace, key metrics like post volume have seen a significant decline, dropping by about half since the post-2024 U.S. election surge.

Bluesky’s growth trajectory has been nothing short of explosive, particularly in the wake of political upheavals that drove users away from more centralized platforms. Launched as an open-source project spun out from Twitter in 2019, it gained traction with its promise of user-controlled algorithms and decentralized moderation, appealing to those disillusioned by content policies on rivals.

Rapid Expansion Post-Election

The platform’s user base ballooned dramatically following the 2024 U.S. presidential election, with millions flocking to Bluesky amid controversies surrounding Elon Musk’s X. Data from ABC News in November 2024 noted it topping 20 million users, a figure that escalated to 27.4 million by early 2025, as detailed in a demographics report by SociallyIn. This influx was largely driven by left-leaning users and news influencers, with Pew Research Center findings cited in Wikipedia indicating a doubling of such influencers in the months after the election.

By January 2025, Bluesky hit 30 million users, climbing to over 35 million by April, per the same Wikipedia entry. Posts on X, the platform Bluesky often positions itself against, have echoed this growth, with users noting daily additions of a million new accounts during peak periods, reflecting widespread sentiment of migration from ad-heavy, bot-infested environments.

Signs of Slowing Momentum

However, this rapid scaling has not been without hurdles. An April 2025 outage lasting an hour disrupted service, and while total users have kept rising—to the current 38 million—engagement metrics tell a different story. O’Dwyer’s PR News reported in June 2025 that activity and engagement are slipping, aligning with Social Media Today’s analysis of declining post volumes. This dip, down by roughly half from election highs, suggests that while sign-ups persist, active participation is waning, possibly due to the novelty wearing off or competition from established networks.

Industry observers point to broader trends in social media, where platforms like Bluesky must innovate to retain users. A Techopedia comparison from two weeks ago highlights how news influencers are splitting time between Bluesky and X, with the former gaining ground in authentic community building but struggling with content velocity.

Strategic Shifts and Future Prospects

To combat these challenges, Bluesky has rolled out features like direct messaging, video support, and improved custom feeds, as outlined in a May 2024 update from the platform itself, shared widely on X. These enhancements aim to boost stickiness, with recent X posts from analytics firms like Appfigures estimating mobile app downloads surging 189% year-over-year through July 2025.

Looking ahead, experts suggest Bluesky’s decentralized model could be a double-edged sword—empowering users but complicating monetization. A RecurPost guide from last month advises creators to capitalize on the platform’s 500% user growth for earning opportunities before it becomes saturated. Meanwhile, a WebProNews piece from a week ago emphasizes how brands are pivoting to such platforms for co-created content, using polls and AMAs to foster loyalty.

Navigating Competitive Pressures

Comparisons to X remain inevitable, with X posts frequently highlighting Bluesky’s bot-free appeal and rapid follower growth for new accounts. Yet, as BBC News noted in November 2024, Bluesky’s ownership under a public benefit corporation sets it apart, prioritizing user governance over profit-driven algorithms.

For industry insiders, Bluesky’s story is a case study in disruption: a platform that rode a wave of discontent to 38 million users but now faces the test of longevity. As post volumes decline, the focus shifts to whether innovations can reignite engagement or if this is merely a plateau in a longer ascent. With global interest, including rising popularity in East Asia per Wikipedia, Bluesky’s next moves will determine if it cements its place or fades into the crowded social arena.