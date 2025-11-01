Bluesky Hits 40 Million Users, Launches Dislikes Beta to Curb Toxicity

In a significant milestone for the burgeoning social media platform, Bluesky has announced it now boasts 40 million users, a surge that underscores its rapid ascent amid shifting dynamics in online networking. This growth comes as the platform, originally conceived as a decentralized alternative to traditional social media giants, continues to attract users disillusioned with established players. According to a recent report from TechCrunch, this user base expansion coincides with the rollout of a new “dislikes” feature in beta, aimed at refining algorithmic personalization without the pitfalls of overt censorship.

The dislikes mechanism is designed to subtly influence content visibility by learning from user feedback. Rather than outright removing posts, it adjusts feed rankings and reply hierarchies based on what users signal they want less of, potentially fostering healthier online discourse. Industry observers note this approach could differentiate Bluesky from competitors like X, where content moderation has often sparked controversy.

Growth Amid Competition

Bluesky’s trajectory has been marked by explosive periods of user acquisition, particularly following policy changes at rival platforms. For instance, data from various tech analyses, including those echoed in posts on X, suggest that Bluesky’s user count has ballooned in response to dissatisfaction with X’s evolving features, such as altered blocking mechanics and AI data usage permissions. This has propelled Bluesky into the top ranks of app downloads, with TechCrunch highlighting how the platform gained half a million users in a single day during one recent spike.

Yet, sustaining this momentum presents challenges. Historical patterns, as detailed in reports from outlets like Slashdot, indicate that while Bluesky has seen peaks—such as surpassing 40 million accounts—it must innovate to retain engagement. The introduction of dislikes is a strategic move, building on Bluesky’s open-source AT Protocol, which allows for customizable feeds and moderation tools.

Innovating Personalization

At its core, the dislikes beta represents a proactive step toward algorithmic sophistication. As explained in the TechCrunch coverage, the feature will inform not just primary content ranking but also how replies are prioritized, aiming to reduce toxicity by elevating more relevant or trusted interactions. This could appeal to users seeking a middle ground between unfiltered chaos and heavy-handed control, a balance that has eluded many platforms.

Comparisons to other networks are inevitable. Engadget has noted Bluesky’s experiments with “social proximity” metrics alongside dislikes, which prioritize replies from mutual connections, potentially creating more intimate conversation bubbles. Such features align with Bluesky’s ethos of user empowerment, contrasting with the ad-driven models of incumbents.

Challenges and Future Prospects

Despite the optimism, Bluesky faces hurdles in scaling its decentralized model. Critics, drawing from analyses in publications like Fortune, point to past dips in engagement—such as a 50% drop since late 2024—as warnings that ideological echo chambers could limit broader appeal. The platform’s leadership has responded by ramping up moderation enforcement, as reported in earlier TechCrunch pieces, to cultivate safer spaces.

Looking ahead, Bluesky’s integration of features like dislikes could set precedents for the industry. With 40 million users as a foundation, the platform is positioning itself as a viable contender, leveraging open technology to innovate where others have stagnated. As one insider put it, this beta test might just be the dislike that reshapes social media’s future dynamics, one personalized feed at a time.