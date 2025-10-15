BlackRock-Led Consortium Buys Aligned Data Centers for $40 Billion

A consortium led by BlackRock Inc. has struck a landmark $40 billion deal to acquire Aligned Data Centers, marking one of the largest infrastructure investments in the artificial intelligence sector to date. The transaction, announced on October 15, 2025, involves key players including Microsoft Corp., Nvidia Corp., and the Abu Dhabi-backed MGX, underscoring the frenzied race among tech giants and investors to secure data center capacity amid surging AI demands.

Aligned, previously backed by Macquarie Asset Management, operates nearly 80 facilities across North and South America, boasting a total power capacity of about 5 gigawatts. This acquisition positions BlackRock’s Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) unit at the forefront of the AI infrastructure boom, as reported by Reuters, which detailed the investor group’s strategy to expand computing resources for AI applications.

Strategic Alliances in AI Infrastructure

The deal highlights a growing trend where financial heavyweights collaborate with tech leaders to fuel the next wave of digital innovation. Nvidia’s involvement ensures priority access to high-performance chips, while Microsoft’s participation aligns with its cloud computing ambitions, potentially integrating Aligned’s assets into Azure’s ecosystem.

Industry analysts note that this move comes as data center demand skyrockets, driven by generative AI models requiring immense computational power. BlackRock’s bet reflects confidence in sustained growth, with projections estimating global data center investments could exceed $200 billion annually by 2030.

Valuation and Deal Mechanics

Valued at $40 billion including debt, the acquisition surpasses many recent tech mergers and signals premium pricing for AI-adjacent assets. According to Bloomberg, GIP will lead the consortium, with MGX investing independently to support expansion plans that include new builds in energy-rich regions.

The transaction’s structure involves a mix of equity and debt financing, allowing for rapid scaling. Aligned’s modular design approach, which enables quick deployment of facilities, was a key attraction, as it addresses bottlenecks in traditional data center construction timelines.

Implications for the Tech Sector

This deal could reshape competition in the cloud and AI markets, potentially challenging incumbents like Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud. Insiders point to the strategic edge gained by securing physical infrastructure, amid concerns over power grid strains and regulatory scrutiny on energy consumption.

Furthermore, the involvement of sovereign wealth funds like Mubadala through MGX adds a geopolitical layer, as nations vie for AI supremacy. As CNBC reported, xAI—Elon Musk’s venture— is also part of the partnership, hinting at broader applications in advanced AI research.

Future Expansion and Challenges

Post-acquisition, the group plans to invest billions more in upgrading facilities for AI-specific needs, such as enhanced cooling systems and renewable energy integration. However, challenges loom, including environmental pushback and supply chain vulnerabilities for critical components like GPUs.

BlackRock’s track record with infrastructure, including prior stakes in CyrusOne and Vantage Towers via GIP, bolsters optimism. Yet, as detailed in Tom’s Hardware, the sheer scale—78 data centers—raises questions about operational integration and antitrust considerations.

Broader Market Ripple Effects

The acquisition is poised to accelerate similar deals, with private equity firms eyeing undervalued data center operators. It also underscores the convergence of finance and technology, where asset managers like BlackRock are becoming pivotal in funding digital transformation.

In a year marked by AI hype, this $40 billion wager affirms that infrastructure, not just software, is the battleground for future tech dominance. Investors and executives will watch closely as the consortium navigates execution, potentially setting benchmarks for valuation and partnership models in the evolving AI ecosystem.