Bitcoin’s Brutal Bear Dive: Volatility, Liquidations, and 2025 Rebound Hopes

In the volatile world of cryptocurrency, Bitcoin has once again captured headlines by plunging into bear market territory. As of November 5, 2025, the digital asset extended its October losses, dipping below $100,000 for the first time since June, according to data from Business Insider. This downturn follows what pros describe as the biggest liquidation event in history, wiping out over $1 billion in leveraged positions and erasing more than $1 trillion from the broader crypto market cap.

Industry experts, however, maintain an upbeat outlook despite the turmoil. “The outlook is still upbeat, but pros say expect volatility,” notes Business Insider, highlighting that while Bitcoin teeters on the edge of a deeper bear phase, structural factors like ETF inflows and rate-cutting environments could spur recovery. Analysts point to historical patterns where such crashes precede rallies, with some forecasting a climb toward $113,000 by year-end.

The Liquidation Cascade That Shook the Market

The catalyst for this slide was a record-breaking liquidation event in late October, described by Reuters as the largest in crypto history. Options market investors are now aggressively hedging against further declines, positioning for volatility in Bitcoin and Ether. “Following the largest crypto liquidation in history last Friday, options market investors are bracing for more volatility,” reports Reuters, underscoring a rush to protective trades amid fears of another freefall.

This event erased all 2025 gains for Ethereum, which fell below $3,200, while Bitcoin established new four-month lows around $98,900, per data from TradingView. Analysts like Benjamin Cowen warn that Bitcoin may be mirroring its 2019 topping structure, with October’s high potentially marking the peak, as shared in a post on X mirrored in broader sentiment.

Analyst Warnings and Price Targets

Crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen cautioned that the bear market bottom could arrive in October 2026, according to BizToc. “Bitcoin may be mirroring its 2019 topping structure, with October’s high potentially marking the…” the report states, signaling a prolonged downturn. Meanwhile, investment firm Galaxy has trimmed its 2025 Bitcoin target to $120,000, citing shifting market dynamics and short-term derivatives liquidations, as detailed by Cointelegraph.

Despite the gloom, some forecasts remain optimistic. CoinDCX predicts Bitcoin could rally to $113,000, driven by ETF inflows and renewed investor confidence. “Discover the latest Bitcoin price prediction for November 2025. Learn how ETF inflows and renewed investor confidence could lift BTC toward $113,000,” the blog notes, emphasizing macro factors like Federal Reserve interest rate decisions.

Market Sentiment from Social Media and Beyond

On X (formerly Twitter), sentiment reflects a mix of fear and opportunism. Posts indicate extreme fear with the CMC Fear and Greed Index at 20, and predictions of Bitcoin bottoms around $78,000 to $103,000, aligning with broader web discussions. One X user, echoing analyst Willy Woo, suggests that strategies won’t suffer liquidations in the next bear market, as reported in Bitcoin Ethereum News.

Broader news outlets like Investing.com report Bitcoin dipping to $103,000 amid valuation jitters. “BTC remains structurally bullish for now given the rate-cutting environment, though facing short-term bearish pressure driven by macro factors,” says Stan Low of Grvt, as quoted in the article. Andri Fauzan Adziima of Bitrue adds, “This is merely the fourth correction in the 2025…”

Historical Parallels and Long-Term Forecasts

Looking back, Investing.com questions if the bear market has ended post the biggest 2025 liquidations. Historical data from Binance provides forecasts up to 2030, based on fixed interest rates and confidence levels, suggesting potential rebounds if macroeconomic conditions improve.

X posts from users like InvestAnswers highlight that despite miner pressure, the bull run could persist with targets of $100,000 to $150,000 for 2025. “Bitcoin just made HISTORY with the largest liquidation cascade ever! Where is Support Level? Is Bull run still ON with $100K-$150K targets for 2025,” one post states, capturing the bullish undercurrent amid the dip.

Macro Factors Fueling the Volatility

Macroeconomic pressures, including Federal Reserve interest rates and dollar strength, are key drivers. Business Insider explains, “Weeks after the biggest bitcoin liquidation event ever, the world’s largest crypto is teetering at the edge of a bear market.” ETF outflows of $1.54 billion and $822 million in liquidations have amplified the fear, pushing the market into oversold territory with average crypto RSI at 35.

Analysts like Willy Woo, cited in Bitcoin Ethereum News, believe long-term holders won’t need to sell even in downturns. “Here’s why analyst Willy Woo believes Strategy won’t need to sell its Bitcoin holdings even in the next major market downturn,” the article states, pointing to corporate stacking of Bitcoin as a stabilizing force.

Investor Strategies in Uncertain Times

Amid the crash, investors are adapting. Yahoo Finance reports Bitcoin slipping below $100,000, wiping out $1 trillion from crypto markets, driven by unprecedented events. “Bitcoin slipped below $100,000 for the first time since June 2025 and officially entered bear market territory with a 20% decline from its October 6 record high,” it notes.

On X, predictions vary, with some forecasting a recovery to $115,000-$150,000 by year-end due to long-term holder behavior. Posts warn of further declines to $92,000-$98,000 in the short term, reflecting over 60% risk amid high interest rates and outflows.

Corporate and Institutional Responses

Corporations continue to accumulate Bitcoin, as highlighted in X posts noting big companies buying for treasuries. “Just check how many and how much all these big companies are buying for Their treasuries every week,” one post urges, suggesting bears will be “slaughtered” with QE and rate cuts in Q3-Q4, potentially sending Bitcoin to $200,000 in 2025.

Financial Content Markets details the plunge to below $104,000 triggered by $1 billion in liquidations. “The cryptocurrency market is reeling today as Bitcoin (BTC) plunged to its lowest point in four months,” it reports, emphasizing the cascade’s impact.

Outlook for 2026 and Beyond

Longer-term, Binance forecasts Bitcoin prices through 2030, with varying confidence levels. X sentiment includes bearish projections like Bitcoin at $34,000, but also counters with historical resilience arguments.

Experts like those in BizToc warn of a bear market confirmation, advising to watch levels like $98,900. Yet, voices on X remain defiant: “Bearish on Bitcoin in 2025 is like standing on the beach arguing the tide ‘won’t come in’ while your shoes are already floating.”

Navigating the Crypto Winter

As Bitcoin trades in a new lower range, per TradingView, the market braces for more twists. “Bitcoin price action had established a new range on lower time frames,” it observes, with analysts transitioning views to a confirmed bear market.

Despite this, the structural bullishness persists, fueled by global credit seeking collateral and fiat trust erosion, as echoed in X discussions. The path ahead involves balancing short-term pains with long-term gains, as the crypto ecosystem evolves.