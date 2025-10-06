Best Freelance Cybersecurity Writers 2026

Finding a cybersecurity writer who can fluently communicate with both CISOs and non-techy business leaders isn’t easy. So we did the research for you, screening writers across multiple channels, to identify five who excel at translating technical expertise into business results.

What Makes Somebody One of the Best Freelance Cybersecurity Writers (Besides Actual Tech Writing)

When you’re marketing a cybersecurity product, you definitely need to prove your company’s technical expertise. Your writer needs to know how to convey it to anybody from tech-savvy CISOs to business-focused CFOs or HR managers.

And that’s the thing:

In B2B, there’s more than a technical need. Clients buy cybersecurity software and services to solve a business need. The more you align with what they truly want to resolve, and what obstacles stand in their way, the easiest it will be for you to drive measurable results. Therefore, both levels of expertise matter when choosing your writer.

The Best Freelance Cybersecurity Writers to Consider in 2026

In an industry where mistakes can have real consequences, these writers have you covered. They can turn complex technology into content that resonates and builds trust across the buying committee, and they’ve been around long enough to make your work process smooth and enjoyable.

Ready to meet them?

Rodika Tollefson

Experience:

Rodika is an award winning freelance writer with 25 years of experience. She’s covered almost every industry, but when she discovered cybersecurity several years ago, she realized how much she loves getting a behind the scenes look at new technology and help show how it impacts our lives. She’s worked with Cisco, Dell, Lenovo, Proofpoint and many more.

Major Differentiator:

What makes Rodika one of the best cybersecurity writers is the investigative report lens she takes with every business project, digging below the surface to create narratives and positioning that actually matter to buyers.

In Her Client’s Words:

“A talented, creative multi-media content creator and a responsive, thorough service provider. Quickly established herself as my top writer. Excelled at delivering well-crafted articles, distilling complex themes into accessible narratives. Demonstrated initiative in suggesting terrific content. Rodika is intelligent and methodical, and she brings energy and passion to any tasks she takes on.” – Byron Acohido, Pulitzer-winning cybersecurity journalist and technology influencer.

Check out Rodika’s portfolio here.

Jody Williams

Experience:

Jody doesn’t have a traditional tech background – she first worked on health projects in the global south – but the curiosity and fresh perspective she brings have helped her translate tech topics into content that makes sense to readers. Since starting her freelance writing business in 2019, she’s worked with Oracle, GEANT and Galaxkey, just to name a few.

Major Differentiator:

She focuses on long form content, such as thought leadership reports and case studies. She ensures that the content she delivers is lively and engaging, even if it’s written for a very tech-focused corporation. She’s organized and reliable. She hired many consultants in her days as a project manager, so she knows how important it is to show up professionally.

In Her Client’s Words:

“Jody excels at transforming intricate and technical information into compelling and easily understandable writing. Her ability to deliver high quality content, backed by meticulous research, sets her apart in the industry. Truly a gem in the world of B2B content writing” – Rachel Chism, director of content marketing, Bishop Fox.

Check out Jody’s portfolio here.

Ayelet Weisz

Experience:

Ayelet is a freelance B2B writer and content strategist, specializing in turning complex topics into engaging, trust building content. She’s driven SEO and revenue results since 2012. After recurring requests from prospects and existing clients, Ayelet opened her doors to cybersecurity and IT clients in 2019, and now it’s one of the main industries she serves.

Major Differentiator:

Ayelet’s cross-industry writing experience (IT management, customer and employee experience and healthcare, among others), sets her apart as one of the best freelance cybersecurity writers. It helps her understand the range of challenges and desires cybersecurity buying committees navigate, and tailor her content accordingly. She’s an enthusiastic writer with a track record of 100% on-time project delivery.

In Her Client’s Words:

“Working with Ayelet is an absolute pleasure. She delivers great B2B writing results. We worked together with a very demanding cybersecurity client and they were thrilled. Always leads with research; she gets to know the client company and audience; she asks good questions; she implements the insights in the content she writes and (this is key) she submits on time. She is a pleasure to work with and be around: Ayelet has a steady positive attitude, listens to feedback and proactively engages clients and team members constructively” – Raquel Hirsch, founder at GoDemandGeneration.

Check out Ayelet’s portfolio here.

Iain Fraser

Experience:

Iain, a former combat engineer, has over 25 years of experience as a freelance cybersecurity writer, accredited journalist and commentator. He creates content that’s optimized for Google and LLMs, on budget and on time, specializing in both national and SME cybersecurity.

Major Differentiator:

In addition to his cybersecurity work, Iain also covers GeoCrime, energy security, AI, maritime security and autonomous transport. He previously wrote for the defense and security sector. Plus, he’s the founder of SMECYBERInsights, a leading cybersecurity platform with over 130,000 small business subscribers, and has a very strong network of publishers, broadcasters, journalists, specialist bloggers and editors.

Check out Iain’s portfolio here.

Galit Belkind

Experience: Galit has been a freelance cybersecurity writer for 10 years, working with companies such as Check Point and Cognyte. She writes memorable, convincing messages that differentiate brands across articles, slogans, taglines, brochures, investor presentations and employer branding content, among others.

Major Differentiator:

Before starting her business, Galit spent approximately two decades as part of in-house marketing teams at companies like NICE and Amdocs. Her cybersecurity writing work is complemented by her additional writing expertise in AI, cloud and digital transformation.

In Her Client’s Words:

“Creative in developing effective messaging. Always produces top quality work. An absolute delight to work with” – Nancy Dushkin, SVP of client services, Chrome River.

Check out Galit’s portfolio here.

Choose the Best Freelance Cybersecurity Writer for You

We’ve shortlisted five of the best freelance cybersecurity writers for you. Go on their websites (use the portfolio links above), read some samples, and ask for a call with those you connect with most.

Ask about their process for understanding technical concepts they’re unfamiliar with. Discuss how they balance technical accuracy with business messaging. Find out how they collaborate with subject matter experts, and how they align your goals and your audience’s needs into content that moves the needle.

FAQs

How Long Does the Onboarding Process Take?

Most experienced cybersecurity writers need 1-2 weeks to interview you or your team, study your target audience, plus review existing content and the competitive landscape. This might change based on writer and team availability.

Should My Cybersecurity Writer Be Able to Create Technical Documentation?

Some do. The cybersecurity writers included in this list are some of the top when it comes to marketing collateral (case studies, white papers, articles, etc). If you need user manuals or API documentation, look for writers who position themselves as technical writers instead.

AI tools are excellent for research, outlines and brainstorming. But cybersecurity buyers are sophisticated and risk-averse. Content in this industry requires credibility, nuanced understanding of technical concepts and the ability to build trust with skeptical buyers. You need human help to review research, interview experts and write in a way that prospects can relate to, without fearmongering or oversimplifying.