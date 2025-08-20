Bernie Sanders Backs Trump’s CHIPS Act Equity Stake in Intel

In a surprising twist of political alignment, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, has thrown his support behind President Donald Trump’s proposal to acquire a government stake in Intel Corp. This move comes amid ongoing debates over the U.S. semiconductor industry’s future and the implementation of the CHIPS and Science Act. Sanders, long a critic of unchecked corporate subsidies, sees the plan as a way to ensure taxpayer dollars yield direct benefits rather than mere handouts to profitable giants.

The proposal, detailed in recent reports, involves converting up to $10.9 billion in federal grants originally earmarked for Intel under the CHIPS Act into an equity stake held by the government. Trump, who campaigned on dismantling parts of the Biden-era legislation, has pivoted to this approach as a means to “salvage” the program while imposing conditions on the chipmaker. According to Ars Technica, Trump confirmed the U.S. is seeking a 10% stake in Intel, a development that has sparked both intrigue and controversy in tech and policy circles.

Shifting Stances on Corporate Aid

Sanders’ endorsement marks a notable evolution from his previous positions. In 2022, he lambasted the CHIPS Act for providing what he called a “blank check” to microchip companies, including Intel, without sufficient strings attached. Posts on X from that period highlight his frustration, with Sanders tweeting about Intel’s plans to cut jobs while boosting shareholder dividends shortly after the bill’s passage. Yet, in backing Trump’s equity idea, Sanders argues it transforms subsidies into investments that could give the public a say in corporate decisions.

This support aligns with Sanders’ broader critique of wealth inequality in tech. He has repeatedly questioned subsidies for firms led by billionaires, as evidenced in interviews where he decried billions flowing to companies like those owned by figures such as Jeff Bezos. The Trump plan, per Sanders’ statement reported by Ars Technica, offers a “creative” alternative to outright grants, potentially extending to other chipmakers facing similar scrutiny.

Implications for Intel and the Semiconductor Sector

For Intel, which has struggled with manufacturing delays and competition from rivals like TSMC, a government stake could provide much-needed capital but at the cost of increased oversight. Trump’s public attacks on Intel’s CEO, Pat Gelsinger, as detailed in a separate Ars Technica piece, suggest personal animus may be fueling the push, possibly rooted in broader tensions with the Biden administration’s tech policies. Industry insiders note this could set a precedent for hybrid public-private models in critical sectors.

Broader reactions, including sentiment echoed in recent X posts, indicate mixed views: some hail it as pragmatic bipartisanship, while others warn of government overreach into private enterprise. Analysts point out that converting grants to equity might deter future foreign investment, yet it could stabilize domestic production amid geopolitical tensions with China over chip supply chains.

Political and Economic Ramifications

Politically, this alliance between ideological opposites underscores the fluid nature of U.S. industrial policy in an election cycle. Sanders, who has introduced resolutions against unchecked arms sales and corporate welfare, views the stake as a bulwark against profiteering. Trump, meanwhile, positions it as fulfilling his “America First” agenda by tying aid to performance metrics.

Economically, the plan could influence stock valuations and innovation strategies across the sector. Recent X discussions speculate on insider trading risks, referencing past congressional stock sales around chip grants, though such claims remain unverified. If implemented, this could redefine how the U.S. government engages with strategic industries, blending capitalist incentives with socialist-inspired accountability.

Looking Ahead: Challenges and Opportunities

Challenges abound, including legal hurdles in restructuring CHIPS Act funds and potential pushback from free-market advocates. Yet, for industry insiders, the proposal signals a maturing approach to semiconductor resilience, where public investment demands reciprocity.

Ultimately, as Ars Technica reports, Sanders’ backing may pave the way for bipartisan reforms, ensuring that billions in taxpayer money foster not just corporate growth, but equitable national progress.