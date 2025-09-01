Bear Blog Shifts to Source-Available License for Indie Protection

In the evolving world of open-source software, where licensing decisions can shape the trajectory of entire platforms, Herman Martinus, the creator of Bear Blog, has made a pivotal shift that underscores broader tensions between openness and sustainability. Initially launched with an MIT license, Bear Blog—a minimalist blogging platform emphasizing privacy and speed—allowed unrestricted use, modification, and distribution of its code. This permissive approach, as detailed in Martinus’s own announcement, was chosen to foster learning and enable users to audit the platform’s security claims independently.

But as Bear Blog grew from a personal project into a hosted service supporting thousands of users, Martinus reconsidered this model. The platform, which prides itself on “no-nonsense, super fast blogging,” now operates under a source-available license, a move that restricts commercial exploitation while keeping the code accessible for non-commercial purposes. This change, articulated on Herman’s blog, reflects a growing trend among indie developers who seek to protect their creations from being co-opted by larger entities without contributing back.

The Shift to Source-Available: Balancing Ideals and Realities

Industry insiders will recognize this as part of a larger conversation in tech, where permissive licenses like MIT have enabled rapid innovation but also led to “open-source rug pulls” by corporations. Martinus explains that the original MIT license was selected without deep forethought, primarily to make the code “easily auditable.” Yet, as Bear Blog matured, hosting costs and maintenance demands prompted a reevaluation. The new source-available model, similar to those adopted by projects like Sentry or Elastic, allows viewing and learning from the code but prohibits for-profit hosting or derivative services.

This isn’t merely a legal tweak; it’s a philosophical stance. According to insights from GitHub’s repository for Bear Blog, the platform’s codebase remains publicly available, inviting contributions and scrutiny. However, Martinus draws a line at commercialization, ensuring that Bear Blog’s hosted version—maintained by him—remains the primary revenue stream through modest subscriptions.

Implications for Privacy and User Trust

For users, this license evolution bolsters trust in Bear Blog’s core promises. The platform has always emphasized privacy, with no tracking, ads, or data mining, and the auditable code was a cornerstone of that. By going source-available, Martinus prevents forks that could dilute these values, such as ad-laden clones. As reported in a deep dive by Packet Pushers podcast, Martinus stresses simplicity in Bear’s backend, using tools like Django and PostgreSQL to keep things lean—a design philosophy now safeguarded against exploitative adaptations.

Critics might argue this limits true open-source ethos, but for industry veterans, it’s a pragmatic defense. Bear Blog’s discovery feed and markdown-based editing have attracted a niche following, and this license ensures the project’s longevity without venture capital pressures.

Sustainability in Indie Tech: Lessons from Bear Blog

Looking ahead, Martinus’s decision could inspire other solo developers. In an era where platforms like WordPress dominate with fully open models, Bear Blog’s approach offers a middle ground. As noted in Medium’s SWLH publication, Bear helps “creators put a word on the web” simply, and the license change preserves that mission. Financially, it allows Martinus to fund development through user support, avoiding the burnout common in open-source maintenance.

Ultimately, this pivot highlights the delicate balance indie projects must strike. Bear Blog isn’t just software; it’s a manifesto for thoughtful tech, as outlined in Martinus’s own Bear Manifesto. For insiders, it’s a case study in evolving licenses to sustain innovation without sacrificing ideals. As the platform continues to evolve, its source-available status may well become a blueprint for others navigating similar paths.