Bath & Body Works CEO Calls Firm Slow, Unveils Turnaround Amid Sales Drop

Scent of Trouble: Bath & Body Works’ CEO Unleashes Harsh Critique Amid Sales Slump

In a candid earnings call that sent shockwaves through the retail sector, Bath & Body Works’ newly appointed CEO, Daniel Heaf, didn’t mince words about the company’s shortcomings. Describing the fragrance and body care giant as “slow and inefficient,” Heaf highlighted a failure to attract younger consumers, a demographic crucial for long-term growth in the competitive beauty market. This blunt assessment came on the heels of disappointing third-quarter results for 2025, where net sales dipped to $1.59 billion, marking a 1% decline from the previous year. The company’s shares plummeted 25% in response, underscoring investor concerns about the retailer’s trajectory in an increasingly value-conscious economy.

Heaf, who joined Bath & Body Works in May 2025 after leading direct-to-consumer operations at Nike, painted a picture of a company bogged down by outdated processes and missed opportunities. “We are slow and inefficient,” he stated plainly during the call, as reported by Business Insider. This criticism extends beyond operations to product innovation and marketing, where the brand has struggled to resonate with Gen Z shoppers who favor trendy, digitally native competitors like Sol de Janeiro or The Ordinary. Analysts note that while Bath & Body Works dominates in seasonal scents and candles, its core offerings haven’t evolved quickly enough to capture the TikTok-driven preferences of younger buyers.

The earnings miss wasn’t isolated; it reflected broader retail headwinds. Comparable sales fell 3%, with earnings per share at 43 cents, below Wall Street expectations. Heaf attributed part of the slowdown to weakening consumer sentiment, exacerbated by economic uncertainties including potential tariffs and inflation pressures. Posts on X (formerly Twitter) echoed this sentiment, with users like financial influencer GURGAVIN highlighting the company’s resilience in past quarters but questioning tariff impacts, noting that only 10% of products come from China. Yet, the CEO’s remarks signal a deeper internal reckoning, as the company slashed its full-year profit forecast, projecting earnings between $2.90 and $3.10 per share, down from prior guidance.

Heaf’s ‘Consumer First Formula’ Takes Center Stage

To counter these challenges, Heaf unveiled a comprehensive turnaround plan dubbed the “Consumer First Formula.” This strategy focuses on three pillars: accelerating product innovation, enhancing operational efficiency, and expanding digital and international presence. “Our prior strategy failed to drive growth,” Heaf admitted, per coverage from Yahoo Finance, emphasizing a shift toward faster decision-making and consumer-centric offerings. One key initiative involves revamping the fragrance portfolio to include more premium, on-trend scents aimed at younger demographics, potentially through collaborations or limited-edition drops.

Operational inefficiencies, long a drag on profitability, are also in the crosshairs. Heaf plans to streamline supply chains, which currently suffer from slow inventory turnover and high costs. According to WWD, the company aims to reduce lead times by investing in technology and data analytics, drawing from Heaf’s Nike experience where he optimized e-commerce logistics. This could mean faster replenishment of best-sellers like holiday candles, which account for a significant portion of annual sales, while cutting waste in underperforming categories.

Internationally, Bath & Body Works sees untapped potential. With over 1,800 stores primarily in North America, expansion into Europe and Asia is a priority. Heaf cited successful pilots in markets like Canada and Mexico, but X posts from users like unusual_whales point to cautious U.S. consumer spending trends that could ripple globally. The plan includes bolstering online channels, where digital sales grew modestly but lag behind peers. By integrating AI-driven personalization, the company hopes to boost customer loyalty programs, which already boast millions of members but have seen declining engagement.

Broader Retail Context and Competitive Pressures

The critique arrives amid a turbulent period for specialty retail. Competitors like Ulta Beauty and Sephora have thrived by courting younger shoppers through influencer partnerships and experiential stores, areas where Bath & Body Works has faltered. A CNBC report on the earnings noted that while the company maintains strong gross margins at around 42%, traffic declines in malls—where many stores are located—compound the issues. Heaf’s comments about not attracting younger consumers align with industry data showing Gen Z’s preference for sustainable, inclusive brands over traditional scented lotions.

Investor reactions have been mixed. While the stock drop reflects immediate pessimism, some see Heaf’s transparency as a positive step. Bloomberg reported on X that the guidance cut stems from “weak consumer sentiment hurting spending willingness,” a theme echoed in posts from Business Insider’s account, which garnered thousands of views. Analysts from Seeking Alpha’s earnings transcript coverage suggest that if executed well, the turnaround could position Bath & Body Works for a rebound by 2026, potentially through acquisitions or brand extensions into wellness products.

Critics, however, question the timing. With the holiday season approaching—a make-or-break period accounting for up to 40% of annual revenue—the company faces stiff competition from discounters like Target and Amazon. Heaf addressed this by promising aggressive promotions and inventory management to avoid overstocking, lessons from past quarters where excess goods led to markdowns. Yet, as DNYUZ detailed, the CEO’s plan must navigate external factors like rising labor costs and supply chain disruptions.

Path Forward: Risks and Opportunities in Revival

Looking ahead, Bath & Body Works’ success hinges on execution speed. Heaf’s Nike background brings credibility, but retail turnarounds are notoriously tricky. The company’s $3 billion in annual revenue and loyal customer base provide a solid foundation, yet failing to innovate could cede more ground to agile startups. X sentiment, including from Finsee, frames this as “transition pain” with potential for upside if the new strategy resonates.

Stakeholders are watching closely. Board support for Heaf appears strong, with no immediate calls for further changes. As the beauty industry evolves toward personalization and sustainability, Bath & Body Works must adapt or risk obsolescence. The CEO’s harsh self-assessment may be the catalyst needed, but only time—and consumer response—will tell if this scent of change leads to sweeter results.

Industry insiders speculate that partnerships with social media influencers could accelerate youth appeal, while cost-cutting measures might include store optimizations. With shares trading at a discount, value investors may see opportunity, but volatility remains high. Heaf’s vision, if realized, could redefine the brand for a new era.