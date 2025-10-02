Bari Weiss Appointed CBS News Editor-in-Chief by Skydance’s Paramount

In a bold restructuring move, Paramount Global, under its new Skydance Media ownership, is set to appoint Bari Weiss as editor-in-chief of CBS News, according to sources familiar with the matter. This development, first reported by the New York Post, signals a significant shift in the network’s editorial direction, potentially infusing it with Weiss’s outspoken conservative-leaning perspectives on free speech and cultural issues. Weiss, founder of The Free Press, has built a reputation as a critic of what she terms “woke” ideologies, having previously resigned from The New York Times amid internal controversies.

The appointment comes amid Paramount’s acquisition of The Free Press, valued at up to $200 million, as part of broader efforts by Skydance chief David Ellison to revitalize the company’s media assets. Insiders indicate that Weiss’s role will involve overseeing CBS News operations, blending her digital media savvy with traditional broadcasting. This follows months of speculation, with early talks noted during the Allen & Co. conference in Sun Valley, as detailed in a July report from The New York Times.

Navigating Internal Turbulence and Strategic Overhauls

Reactions within CBS News have been mixed, with some staffers reportedly “apoplectic” over the impending change, fearing a departure from the network’s storied tradition of objective journalism. Posts on X, formerly Twitter, reflect a polarized public sentiment, including criticisms from figures like journalist Mehdi Hasan, who questioned Weiss’s suitability given her background primarily in opinion writing rather than hard news. Meanwhile, supporters hail the move as a merit-based elevation, countering narratives of media bias.

Paramount’s strategy under Ellison appears aimed at countering declining viewership in legacy news outlets by incorporating voices that challenge progressive norms. A September article in The Guardian profiled Weiss’s trajectory from disgruntled Times staffer to a pro-Israel media influencer, suggesting her alignment with Ellison’s vision could position CBS News as a counterweight to outlets like CNN or MSNBC.

From Substack Success to Network Leadership

Weiss’s rise through The Free Press, which she launched as a Substack newsletter in 2020, has been meteoric, amassing millions in revenue through subscriptions and podcasts. Recent updates from Mediaite confirm the acquisition’s final stages, with Weiss poised to integrate her team’s contrarian reporting style into CBS’s framework. This includes potential expansions into digital content, leveraging The Free Press’s success in long-form journalism on topics like campus protests and cultural divides.

Critics, however, point to Weiss’s past controversies, such as her role in amplifying debates over cancel culture and her staunch support for Israel, which some X users have labeled as biased. A Fox News report from early September highlighted internal bracing at CBS, with staff expressing concerns over editorial independence under Weiss’s leadership.

Implications for Media Consolidation and Editorial Independence

The deal underscores broader trends in media consolidation, where tech-savvy billionaires like Ellison—son of Oracle founder Larry Ellison—seek to reshape newsrooms. As noted in a Variety analysis, merging Weiss’s opinion-driven outlet with CBS’s fact-based heritage could create an “odd couple” dynamic, potentially sparking innovation or internal strife.

Financially, the $200 million valuation for The Free Press represents a premium bet on Weiss’s brand, far exceeding typical media startup deals. Nieman Journalism Lab’s recent piece emphasized Weiss’s lack of traditional news management experience, raising questions about her ability to lead a major network through election cycles and beyond.

Potential Ripple Effects on Industry Standards

Looking ahead, Weiss’s tenure could redefine CBS News’s coverage, emphasizing free expression amid polarized audiences. Supporters on X, including conservative commentators, view this as a corrective to perceived left-leaning biases in mainstream media. Yet, as Political Wire reported just days ago, the formal announcement is imminent, likely intensifying debates over journalism’s role in society.

For Paramount, this shakeup is part of a larger cost-cutting and repositioning effort post-Skydance merger, valued at $8 billion. Weiss’s integration may attract new demographics, but it risks alienating core viewers if not managed carefully. Industry observers will watch closely as this experiment unfolds, testing whether a digital disruptor’s vision can sustain a broadcasting giant’s credibility.