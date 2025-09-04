Bank of America Raises Apple Price Target to $260 After Antitrust Ruling

In a move that underscores the intricate ties between tech giants, Bank of America has elevated its price target for Apple Inc. stock to $260, citing a favorable outcome in the recent antitrust ruling against Alphabet Inc.’s Google. This adjustment, detailed in a note to investors, reflects renewed confidence in Apple’s revenue streams, particularly those derived from its longstanding search agreement with Google.

The ruling, handed down by U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta, rejected the Department of Justice’s push for drastic remedies like forcing Google to divest its Android operating system. Instead, it preserved Google’s ability to maintain default search deals, including the lucrative pact with Apple that funnels billions annually to the iPhone maker for setting Google as the default search engine on Safari.

Antitrust Ruling’s Ripple Effects

Analysts at Bank of America, led by Wamsi Mohan, argue that the decision eliminates a significant overhang on Apple’s stock. Prior fears centered on potential disruptions to the estimated $20 billion in annual payments from Google, which constitute a key portion of Apple’s services revenue. According to reports from AppleInsider, this hike from a previous $230 target implies a potential upside of about 15% from current levels, positioning Apple as a beneficiary of Google’s legal reprieve.

Market reactions were swift, with Apple’s shares climbing more than 2% in premarket trading following the announcement. This optimism aligns with broader sentiment that the ruling averts a scenario where Apple might need to renegotiate or seek alternative search partners, potentially at lower rates.

Google-Apple Partnership Under Scrutiny

The Google-Apple deal has long been a focal point in antitrust discussions, with critics arguing it stifles competition by entrenching Google’s dominance in search. Yet, as CNBC highlights, the judge’s decision to block Android divestiture and other structural changes ensures the partnership’s continuity, at least in the near term. Bank of America notes that this stability could bolster Apple’s margins amid ongoing pressures from regulatory scrutiny in Europe and elsewhere.

Beyond immediate financials, the upgrade reflects expectations for Apple’s upcoming product cycles. With the iPhone 17 series on the horizon and enhancements in Apple Intelligence features, analysts see sustained growth potential. Mohan emphasized in his analysis that the antitrust win removes uncertainty, allowing investors to focus on Apple’s core innovations rather than legal risks.

Broader Market Implications

This development also lifted Alphabet’s stock, with Bank of America raising its target there to $210. As covered by 9to5Mac, the intertwined fates of these companies highlight how antitrust outcomes can cascade through the tech ecosystem, influencing everything from ad revenues to device ecosystems.

However, not all views are uniformly bullish. Some industry observers caution that appeals or future regulatory actions could still challenge the status quo. For instance, the European Union’s Digital Markets Act continues to pressure gatekeepers like Apple and Google, potentially forcing changes to default settings.

Investor Sentiment and Future Outlook

Despite these caveats, the consensus among Wall Street firms leans positive. Morgan Stanley and others have similarly adjusted forecasts, though Bank of America’s $260 target stands out as one of the more aggressive. This reflects a belief that Apple’s services segment, buoyed by the Google deal, will drive earnings per share higher, targeting around $7.50 for fiscal 2026.

For industry insiders, this episode serves as a reminder of the high-stakes interplay between regulation and innovation. As Apple prepares for its fall event, where new hardware and software unveilings are expected, the stock’s trajectory will likely hinge on both internal execution and external legal landscapes—though the recent ruling provides a welcome tailwind.

In summary, Bank of America’s bold revision encapsulates a moment of relief in an otherwise turbulent regulatory environment for Big Tech. Investors would do well to monitor ongoing appeals, but for now, the path appears clearer for Apple’s continued ascent.