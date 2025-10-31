AWS Q3 Revenue Hits $33B, Up 20% on AI Demand, Beats Estimates

Amazon Web Services, the cloud-computing arm of Amazon.com Inc., reported third-quarter revenue that surpassed analysts’ projections, underscoring robust demand for its infrastructure services amid the artificial intelligence boom. The division generated $33 billion in sales, marking a 20.2% increase from the previous year, according to figures released Thursday. This performance propelled Amazon’s overall earnings, with the company posting total revenue of $180.2 billion and earnings per share of $1.95, both exceeding Wall Street estimates.

The surge comes as enterprises increasingly turn to cloud providers to support AI workloads, from training large language models to deploying generative applications. AWS Chief Executive Matt Garman highlighted in the earnings call that customers are not only migrating existing operations but also investing heavily in new AI-driven projects, fueling what he described as the fastest growth rate for the unit since 2022.

AI Investments Drive Expansion

This acceleration in AWS’s growth trajectory contrasts with earlier quarters where economic uncertainties had tempered spending. Recent data from CNBC notes that while competitors like Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud are ramping up their AI offerings, AWS maintains its lead as the world’s largest cloud infrastructure provider, holding about a third of the market share. The company’s strategic bets on custom silicon, such as its Trainium chips, are paying off by offering cost-effective alternatives to Nvidia’s dominant GPUs.

Moreover, Amazon’s capital expenditures have ballooned to support this demand, with the company announcing plans to add more than 3.8 gigawatts of data-center capacity over the past year. Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky emphasized during the investor conference that these investments, totaling billions, are essential for scaling AI infrastructure, even as they pressure short-term free cash flow.

Outages Highlight Infrastructure Challenges

Yet, the quarter wasn’t without hurdles. AWS experienced a notable outage in October that disrupted services worldwide, affecting platforms like Snapchat and Reddit, as reported by Reuters. The incident, which stemmed from issues in the US-East-1 region, raised questions about the reliability of centralized cloud systems, especially as demand intensifies.

Industry analysts point out that such disruptions, while rare, expose vulnerabilities in an era where businesses rely on uninterrupted access for critical operations. Despite this, AWS quickly restored services, and the event did little to dampen investor enthusiasm, with Amazon’s stock jumping 10% in after-hours trading following the earnings release.

Competitive Pressures and Market Share

Looking ahead, AWS faces stiffer competition from rivals pouring resources into AI. Microsoft, for instance, has integrated OpenAI’s technology deeply into Azure, while Google leverages its Tensor Processing Units. A report from TechCrunch underscores that AWS’s ability to exceed expectations stems from its vast ecosystem and global reach, which continue to attract enterprises seeking scalable solutions.

Financial market infrastructure providers, including exchanges and clearing houses, are accelerating their cloud migrations to AWS, driven by innovations in AI and generative capabilities, as detailed in a recent AWS for Industries blog. This trend suggests sustained growth, with projections estimating the global AWS market at around $118.72 billion for 2025, per industry analyses.

Strategic Outlook for 2026

Amazon’s leadership remains optimistic, with CEO Andy Jassy stating that the company is doubling down on AI to maintain its edge. Investments in robotics and e-commerce logistics, intertwined with cloud services, are expected to yield long-term efficiencies. However, the dramatic decline in free cash flow—down significantly due to these outlays—has some investors watchful.

As the cloud sector evolves, AWS’s performance this quarter signals resilience and adaptability. For industry insiders, the key takeaway is the enduring appetite for robust infrastructure in an AI-centric world, positioning AWS to navigate both opportunities and risks in the coming year.